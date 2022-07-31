Indiana police investigate man's death after body found in pond

www.wthr.com
wdrb.com
UPDATE: Southern Indiana mother arrested for neglect of child
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A southern Indiana mother has been arrested after her child was hospitalized with a broken leg. Shelby Hayes is now facing charges for neglect and obstruction of justice. Last week, Hayes' fiancé, 28-year-old Jonathan Fleming, told investigators he was frustrated over a lack of sleep....
Indiana Congresswoman, 2 staffers among 4 killed in Elkhart County crash
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind — Republican U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski of Indiana, two of her staffers and a fourth person were killed Wednesday in car crash. The crash happened at around 12:32 p.m. in Elkhart County near Nappanee, according to our newspaper partners at Goshen News. Walorski and two of...
Man found dead in private pond in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. — The body of a Jackson County man was discovered in a private pond in Washington County over the weekend, Indiana State Police confirmed. Around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, ISP and deputies from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office were sent to investigate the 11000 block of Haleysburg Road after a resident reported […]
WIBC.com
Body Found In Private Pond In Southern Indiana
SALEM, Ind. — A body was found in a pond in southern Indiana. It was in northern Washington County, about ten miles north of Salem. State Police were called about a dead man found floating at the edge of a private pond. Troopers were able to figure out the...
wvih.com
Louisville Woman Found Dead In Indiana
Scott County officials confirmed a death investigation is ongoing after a Louisville woman was found dead in Scottsburg, Indiana on Sunday. According to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were sent to a location on South Underwood Road after reports of a dead woman was found. Deputies located the...
wbiw.com
Bartholomew County officials are mourning the loss of a long-time county employee
COLUMBUS – Bartholomew County officials are mourning the loss of a long-time county employee who was killed Saturday afternoon in a car accident on State Road 129. According to Indiana State Police reports, 66-year-old Lenord “Ray” Sheldon Jr. of Elizabethtown was pronounced dead at the scene. Sheldon worked in the Bartholomew County Surveyor’s Office for more than 30 years.
WANE-TV
ISP: Man found dead in southern Indiana pond
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Police are investigating the death of a man who’s body was found in a pond on Saturday afternoon. Police say the Washington County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports from a resident claiming to have found a body in a pond at the 11000 block of Haleysburg Road in northern Washington County.
WLWT 5
A crash is blocking a portion of an Indiana state route near Hanover
HANOVER, Ind. — The Indiana Department of Transportation is reporting a crash is blocking a road near Hanover in Jefferson County. INDOT says State Route 56 is closed at East Kuntz Road due to a crash. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the...
Silver Alert issued for 15-year-old last seen in northern Indiana
ELKHART, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued from a missing teen, who was last seen in northern Indiana. The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office said 15-year-old Antonio Mikell was last seen Saturday, July 30 at 3:15 p.m. in Elkhart, Indiana. Mikell is described as 5 feet 3...
953wiki.com
Bartholomew County Man Killed in Head on Collison
Ripley County- July 30, 2022, at approximately 4:00 pm, Troopers from the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post began investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred on State Road 129, just south of Versailles, that claimed the life of a Bartholomew County, Indiana man. The initial investigation by Master Trooper Ben Bastin indicated...
wbiw.com
Four-vehicle crash on I-465 claims the life of former Monroe County Judge Marc Kellams
INDIANAPOLIS – A four-vehicle crash on I-465 claimed the life of a former Monroe County Judge Marc Kellams, of Bargersville Friday afternoon as emergency responders were called to the scene of a serious multi-vehicle crash in the southbound lanes of I-465 near I-70 on the east side of Indianapolis.
953wiki.com
Madison Police Arrest Two on Drug Charges Following Theft of Golf Cart
Both have the presumption of innocences until otherwise proven guilty. July 29, 2022, @ approximately 10:57 AM Madison Police investigated a reported golf cart theft from the area of Vaughn Drive, near Poplar Street. At approximately 12:30 PM (same date) Madison Police Detective Shawn Scudder located the stolen golf cart,...
wdrb.com
FOUND: LMPD says missing 26-year-old man has been located and returned home
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing 26-year-old man last seen in Louisville's Newburg neighborhood. According to a news release, Troy Shelton has been missing since Monday morning. Police say he told family members that he was going...
WTHI
One killed, another hurt in Greene County crash
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person is dead, and another is hurt following a weekend crash in Greene County. The crash involved two motorcycles and a pick-up truck. According to the Greene County Sheriff's Office, Robert Mckee, from Carlise and Andrew Brown, from Vincennes were going north on State Road 67. They were both on their own individual motorcycles.
Are Hoosiers still applying for gun permits, despite 'Constitutional Carry' law?
INDIANAPOLIS — It has been more than a month since Indiana's "Constitutional Carry" law took effect statewide. It allowed most Hoosiers to carry a handgun without a permit. NOTE: The video above is a previous report on the new law going into effect. It was a law opposed by...
cbs4indy.com
Police search for man missing out of Seymour
SEYMOUR, Ind. — A Statewide Silver Alert has been issued as the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department investigates the disappearance of 31-year-old William Hankins. Authorities said Hankins is 5 feet 9 inches tall, 250 pounds, with blonde hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen Tuesday around 5:30 a.m. in Seymour, Indiana wearing a black shirt with skulls and black pants.
wdrb.com
Woman charged with armed robbery of Louisville bank, restaurant and smoke shop
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a Louisville woman is in custody after committing several armed robberies at Louisville area businesses in the past few weeks. Shelby Kahler, age 28, was arrested by Louisville Metro Police on Monday. Police say that on the night of June 26, Kahler walked into...
wdrb.com
Man missing from Seymour believed to be in 'extreme danger'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are asking for the public's help to find a man who is missing from Seymour, Indiana. William Hankins, was last seen on Tuesday, July 26 around 5:30 a.m. in the Seymour area. Police believe Hankins, 31, is in "extreme danger" and could require medical assistance.
Child dies after falling at Garden of the Gods
SALINE COUNTY, Ill. (WEHT) — A 10-year-old girl from Odon, Indiana has died after falling at Garden of the Gods, according to news outlets in southern Illinois. Reports said the girl was visiting the Shawnee National Forest with her family Friday afternoon. While hiking, she fell about 100 feet, according to Jackson County Coroner Dr. […]
Indiana mom thanks Navy recruiter that rescued her family
VALPARAISO, Ind. — An Indiana Navy recruiter put his training to use close to home last week, saving the lives of two young children. According to the Department of Defense, Culinary Specialist 1st Class Bobby Weaver was headed to work in Valparaiso on July 25 when the car that was traveling in front of him lost control, struck an emergency vehicle and went off the road into a deep ditch.
