LA Prospect Gets Promoted to the Majors After Zach McKinstry Trade

numberfire.com
Jake Lamb traded from Dodgers to Mariners at deadline
The Los Angeles Dodgers have traded Jake Lamb to the Seattle Mariners, the team announced Tuesday. It was a flurry of deadline deals across MLB. One of them is a roster-clearing move by the Dodgers, sending Lamb up north in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations. Lamb should be a useful platoon bat for the Mariners, who are looking to end their playoff drought.
Breaking: Angels Make Decision On Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani isn't going anywhere - at least this season. The Los Angeles Angels superstar had been rumored to be on the trade block heading into Tuesday night's deadline. However, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Angels have decided to hold onto Ohtani. "Breaking: Angels have...
Bears reportedly considering trading away former second round pick Teven Jenkins
According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Chicago Bears are exploring the possibility of trading offensive tackle Teven Jenkins, who the organization spent the No. 39 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft on just a few short offseasons ago. Jenkins doesn't have a ton of experience since he spent...
Cubs outfielder Ian Happ reacts to not getting traded
Chicago Cubs outfielder Ian Happ was surprisingly not traded before Tuesday’s MLB deadline, and he appears to be more than happy to stick around. Happ, who was named to his first All-Star team in 2022, was widely expected to be moved prior to the deadline. Shortly after Tuesday’s deadline...
Dodgers News: Insider Suggests LA Could Make Historic Trade for Joc Pederson
Things are starting to heat up as we approach Tuesday’s trade deadline. The Dodgers could be in the mix to make another move or two, but the magnitude of the move is still in question. Obviously, we’ve heard the potential big trade in Juan Soto and the Dodgers have...
Why did the Yankees trade Jordan Montgomery for Harrison Bader?
The Yankees trading Jordan Montgomery is still a head-scratcher. How they could trade their #4 starter when Taillon has struggled, Severino is hurt, and German is currently starting is weird. The trade for Harrison Bader, who is on the IL, is also pretty strange. Brian Cashman has always seemed to have a flare for the dramatic with strange deals, and this is no exception. Harrison Bader is a question mark, the pitching depth is weakened, and everyone in the fanbase is puzzled as to what is going on. I did not like this trade at all at first, but now? Well, I think it might make a bit of sense.
Braves involved in trade talks surrounding Noah Syndergaard
The Hot Stove is burning up! Juan Soto was just traded to the Padres, and the Braves made a pair of under-the-radar trades late last night by acquiring Jake Odorizzi from the Astros in exchange for Will Smith and Robbie Grossman from the Tigers. But they might not be done just yet after reports surfaced the Braves were involved in trade talks surrounding Noah Syndergaard.
Braves get a discouraging injury update on Ozzie Albies
Originally, the timeline looked like it could be as early as the middle of July. Now, it seems like Albies could be out a bit longer. The Braves added Ehire Adrianza, a player from the 2021 World Series run, to the roster to platoon with Orlando Arcia at second base. Hopefully, Albies can be back for the 2022 postseason push — the Braves will need him.
FOX Sports
Shohei Ohtani and Austin Riley headline Ben's updated MLB awards | Flippin' Bats
Ben Verlander gives us his National League MVP and Cy Young Award front-runners with Padres’ Joe Musgrove, Brewers’ Corbin Burnes, Marlins’ Sandy Alcantara, and Atlanta Braves’ Austin Riley. Then, Ben breaks-down his American League MVP and Cy Young Awards front-runners with New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge, Chicago White Sox’s Dylan Cease, and Tampa Bat Rays’ Shane McClanahan.
MLB・
numberfire.com
Tommy La Stella not in Giants' Monday lineup
San Francisco Giants infielder Tommy La Stella is sitting Monday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. La Stella is being replaced at second base by Wilmer Flores versus Dodgers starter Andrew Heaney. In 137 plate appearances this season, La Stella has a .250 batting average with a...
Dodgers News: Miguel Vargas Makes His MLB Debut Tonight
The Dodgers and Giants will play the 3rd game of their series tonight in the Bay Area. Julio Urias will get the ball and faces off against right-handed pitcher Alex Cobb. Los Angeles will be looking to keep up their offense outburst, putting up 17 runs in the first 2 games of the series.
Yankees’ Joey Gallo shares awful experience in New York and desire to leave
Transitioning from the Texas Rangers to the New York Yankees has been a nonstop battle for slugger Joey Gallo. The 28-year-old had a fantastic career with Texas but has struggled considerably in the Bronx, hitting .159 this season with a 28% on-base rate, 12 homers, and 24 RBIs. At the...
La Verne softball team lands spot in Little League World Series, but needs your help getting there
A La Verne softball team is hoping you can pitch in to help them get to North Carolina after landing a spot in the Little League Softball World Series.
Chicago Bears: One Player On His Way Out While Another Likely Stays
The drama is already high at Chicago Bears training camp. One player looks to be on his way out of town while another one who was thought to be out suddenly is back in. The Chicago Bears are less than a week into training camp yet the drama is already high. Contract disputes dominated from the start, but at least they’re not ugly. There is just nothing going on yet.
Cubs announcers roast Cardinals vets Adam Wainwright, Yadier Molina
The Chicago Cubs’ broadcast team had a bit of fun at the expense of two St. Louis Cardinals stalwarts during Tuesday’s broadcast. Play-by-play man Jon Sciambi had some fun with the fact that veteran batterymates Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright were employing MLB’s new PitchCom system during Tuesday’s contest. Sciambi compared that to one’s grandparents getting their first mobile phone, which prompted laughter — and a half-hearted defense — from color commentator Jim Deshaies.
Jae Crowder Posts A Cryptic Message About Leaving The Phoenix Suns This Offseason: "I Believe Its Time For A Change."
The Phoenix Suns seemed to have built a contending team over the last few seasons. After adding Chris Paul ahead of the 2020-21 season, the Suns were expected to push for a title run before Devin Booker got dissatisfied. They made the 2021 NBA Finals but fell short to the Milwaukee Bucks. The 2022 Playoffs were a disaster for them after a second-round exit at the hands of the underdog Dallas Mavericks.
NBA・
Braves Insider Shuts Down An Austin Riley Critique
Austin Riley is staying in Atlanta for a long time. Yesterday, the Atlanta Braves gave him a 10-year, $212 million contract extension. Riley was one player who had lost his arbitration case earlier in the season, but it appears that that situation is now water under the bridge. Riley is...
Steve Kerr shares why Warriors are holding roster spot open
The Golden State Warriors have become very good at maximizing roster flexibility in recent seasons due to salary demands and the need to surround their star core with competent pieces. That has led to an intriguing situation with their current roster setup. Golden State has 13 players on guaranteed contracts...
Kenny Smith Shared Hilarious Story Of When Bill Russell Was The Coach Of The Sacramento Kings: "I'm Trying To Trade Them But Nobody Wants Them"
Bill Russell wasn't just one of the greatest basketball players of all time but was also an NBA coach. He is the last player to win a title as a player-coach, somehow doing it twice. After his retirement, Russell took a few coaching jobs around the league. The final one came in 1987 when he joined the Sacramento Kings as head coach and GM.
FOX Sports
James Outman's dreamlike Dodgers debut was years in making
James Outman set a goal to make it to the majors sometime this year. Still, as Friday night turned to Saturday morning in Oklahoma City, the call he received around 12:45 a.m. came as a surprise. Two days later, in front of his fiancée, Dasha, his parents, Matt and Maureen,...
