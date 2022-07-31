foxsports1070.iheart.com
Jose Quintana will enjoy capitalizing on Cardinals’ strength that the Pirates did not have
The St. Louis Cardinals checked one of the items on their to-do list ahead of the 2022 MLB trade deadline when they made a move to acquire veteran southpaw Jose Quintana along with right-hander Chris Stratton via a swap with the Pittsburgh Pirates. Quintana will bring stability to the Cardinals’ pitching rotation which has struggled […] The post Jose Quintana will enjoy capitalizing on Cardinals’ strength that the Pirates did not have appeared first on ClutchPoints.
theScore
Brewers trade Hader to Padres in 5-player blockbuster
The San Diego Padres acquired four-time All-Star closer Josh Hader from the Milwaukee Brewers for left-hander Taylor Rogers, right-hander Dinelson Lamet, outfielder Esteury Ruiz, and left-handed prospect Robert Gasser, the teams announced on Monday. "The players we are receiving in this trade help ensure that the future of the Milwaukee...
Oneil Cruz HR keys outburst as Pirates beat Brewers 5-3
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Rookie Oneil Cruz hit a three-run homer to spark a five-run sixth inning as the Pittsburgh Pirates rallied for a 5-3 victory over the NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night, snapping a seven-game skid.Cruz hit a blast to dead center field off reigning NL Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes, pulling the Pirates into a 3-all tie. Pittsburgh then added two runs to win for the first time since July 23.The Brewers had their four-game winning streak snapped, one day after trading All-Star closer Josh Hader to San Diego. Milwaukee had also won seven of eight.Pittsburgh...
numberfire.com
Pirates' Tucupita Marcano batting eighth on Wednesday
Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Tucupita Marcano is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Marcano will start in left field on Wednesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Freddy Peralta and Milwaukee. Josh VanMeter returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Marcano for 6.5 FanDuel points on Wednesday....
Hunter Greene pitches Reds past Marlins
Rookie Hunter Greene struck out eight batters and allowed just one hit in six scoreless innings, leading the visiting Cincinnati
Milwaukee Brewers designate Dinelson Lamet 2 days after acquiring him
The Milwaukee Brewers activated All-Star pitcher Freddy Peralta from the 60-day injured list and designated newly acquired right-hander Dinelson Lamet
MLB odds: Brewers vs. Pirates prediction, odds and pick – 8/3/2022
The Pittsburgh Pirates are set to host the Milwaukee Brewers today in the second matchup of a three-game set at PNC Park. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes our Brewers-Pirates prediction and pick we have laid out below. Milwaukee...
FOX Sports
Brewers waive Lamet, Severino following trade deadline
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Dinelson Lamet was designated for assignment by the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday, two days after being acquired in a trade that sent closer Josh Hader to the San Diego Padres. The right-hander came to Milwaukee on Monday as part of a package including closer Taylor Rogers...
Charley Steiner recalls the late Vin Scully's influence, impact
Dodgers broadcaster Charley Steiner joined 95.7 The Game’s “Damon & Ratto” Wednesday to discuss the impact and influence of the late, great Vin Scully.
