ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Jose Quintana will enjoy capitalizing on Cardinals’ strength that the Pirates did not have

The St. Louis Cardinals checked one of the items on their to-do list ahead of the 2022 MLB trade deadline when they made a move to acquire veteran southpaw Jose Quintana along with right-hander Chris Stratton via a swap with the Pittsburgh Pirates. Quintana will bring stability to the Cardinals’ pitching rotation which has struggled […] The post Jose Quintana will enjoy capitalizing on Cardinals’ strength that the Pirates did not have appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
theScore

Brewers trade Hader to Padres in 5-player blockbuster

The San Diego Padres acquired four-time All-Star closer Josh Hader from the Milwaukee Brewers for left-hander Taylor Rogers, right-hander Dinelson Lamet, outfielder Esteury Ruiz, and left-handed prospect Robert Gasser, the teams announced on Monday. "The players we are receiving in this trade help ensure that the future of the Milwaukee...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Pittsburgh

Oneil Cruz HR keys outburst as Pirates beat Brewers 5-3

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Rookie Oneil Cruz hit a three-run homer to spark a five-run sixth inning as the Pittsburgh Pirates rallied for a 5-3 victory over the NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night, snapping a seven-game skid.Cruz hit a blast to dead center field off reigning NL Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes, pulling the Pirates into a 3-all tie. Pittsburgh then added two runs to win for the first time since July 23.The Brewers had their four-game winning streak snapped, one day after trading All-Star closer Josh Hader to San Diego. Milwaukee had also won seven of eight.Pittsburgh...
PITTSBURGH, PA
numberfire.com

Pirates' Tucupita Marcano batting eighth on Wednesday

Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Tucupita Marcano is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Marcano will start in left field on Wednesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Freddy Peralta and Milwaukee. Josh VanMeter returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Marcano for 6.5 FanDuel points on Wednesday....
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Milwaukee, WI
FOX Sports

Brewers waive Lamet, Severino following trade deadline

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Dinelson Lamet was designated for assignment by the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday, two days after being acquired in a trade that sent closer Josh Hader to the San Diego Padres. The right-hander came to Milwaukee on Monday as part of a package including closer Taylor Rogers...
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jaylin Davis
Person
Corbin Burnes
Person
Willy Adames
Person
Hunter Renfroe
Person
Kolten Wong

Comments / 0

Community Policy