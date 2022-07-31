ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hockey

U.S. Tops Germany 8-1 in Hlinka Gretzky Cup Opener

By USA Hockey
USA Hockey
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
teamusa.usahockey.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Four Flyers Prospects Set To Skate In August World Juniors Re-Do

It has been seven months since Covid-19 brought the first instalment of the 2022 World Junior Championship to an abrupt end after just a few days. Next week in Edmonton, the IIHF will give it another go. The re-mounted version of the tournament will run from Aug. 9-20. Tournament eligibility...
NHL
Yardbarker

Preseason slate features games in Switzerland, Germany

The NHL on Wednesday revealed a 15-day, 45-venue, 108-game preseason slate that includes neutral site contests in Switzerland, Germany and across North America. The road to the 2023 Stanley Cup begins Sept. 24 with a Battle of Ontario as the Ottawa Senators and host Toronto Maple Leafs meet for a split-squad, day-night doubleheader at 1 and 7 p.m. ET.
NHL
Yardbarker

2 Flyers’ Prospects Earn Opportunity With Hockey Canada at WJC

After a mundane offseason, Philadelphia Flyers fans finally have something to look forward to as two prospects will represent their home country at the upcoming 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship. On Monday afternoon, Hockey Canada announced the 25-player roster for the tournament and two familiar names made the cut. Among...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
theScore

Report: Kaprizov back in U.S., will return to Minnesota on Tuesday

After a tense couple of weeks, Minnesota Wild star Kirill Kaprizov has left Russia and is back in the United States, sources told The Athletic's Michael Russo. Kaprizov departed from his home nation late last week by way of Turkey and touched down in New York City on the weekend. He's expected to arrive in Minnesota on Tuesday.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hlinka Gretzky Cup#Usa Hockey#Men S Select Team#Peavy Mart Centrium
NHL

Ritchie relying on experience ahead of 2023 NHL Draft

17-year-old center was No. 2 pick in OHL Priority Selection, knows game still needs improving. Calum Ritchie learned some valuable lessons when he was chosen by Oshawa with the No. 2 pick in the 2021 Ontario Hockey League Priority Selection. Now, the 17-year-old center is using those lessons to guide...
NHL
NHL

Ostlund evolving with Sabres, 'has every single quality other than size'

BUFFALO -- Noah Ostlund keeps improving while he takes the next steps toward his goal of playing in the NHL. A skilled, smooth skater with high hockey sense, vision, competitiveness, and a work ethic to match, Ostlund (5-foot-11, 163 pounds) was selected by the Buffalo Sabres with the No. 16 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft.
NHL
NHL

Lycksell Looks to Excel in North America

Swedish winger Olle Lycksell has often been a player who has flown under the radar in his still-young career. Drafted by the Flyers in the sixth round of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft, Lycksell signed a two-year entry-level contract last May. He spent the 2021-22 season on loan to the...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
Hockey
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy