U.S. Tops Germany 8-1 in Hlinka Gretzky Cup Opener

teamusa.usahockey.com
Related
Yardbarker
Four Flyers Prospects Set To Skate In August World Juniors Re-Do
It has been seven months since Covid-19 brought the first instalment of the 2022 World Junior Championship to an abrupt end after just a few days. Next week in Edmonton, the IIHF will give it another go. The re-mounted version of the tournament will run from Aug. 9-20. Tournament eligibility...
Yardbarker
Preseason slate features games in Switzerland, Germany
The NHL on Wednesday revealed a 15-day, 45-venue, 108-game preseason slate that includes neutral site contests in Switzerland, Germany and across North America. The road to the 2023 Stanley Cup begins Sept. 24 with a Battle of Ontario as the Ottawa Senators and host Toronto Maple Leafs meet for a split-squad, day-night doubleheader at 1 and 7 p.m. ET.
Yardbarker
2 Flyers’ Prospects Earn Opportunity With Hockey Canada at WJC
After a mundane offseason, Philadelphia Flyers fans finally have something to look forward to as two prospects will represent their home country at the upcoming 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship. On Monday afternoon, Hockey Canada announced the 25-player roster for the tournament and two familiar names made the cut. Among...
theScore
Report: Kaprizov back in U.S., will return to Minnesota on Tuesday
After a tense couple of weeks, Minnesota Wild star Kirill Kaprizov has left Russia and is back in the United States, sources told The Athletic's Michael Russo. Kaprizov departed from his home nation late last week by way of Turkey and touched down in New York City on the weekend. He's expected to arrive in Minnesota on Tuesday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NHL
Ritchie relying on experience ahead of 2023 NHL Draft
17-year-old center was No. 2 pick in OHL Priority Selection, knows game still needs improving. Calum Ritchie learned some valuable lessons when he was chosen by Oshawa with the No. 2 pick in the 2021 Ontario Hockey League Priority Selection. Now, the 17-year-old center is using those lessons to guide...
A mysterious 105 feet-wide sinkhole was found in Chile. It's one of many sinkholes, manmade and natural, that opened up around the world.
Photos show a mysterious sinkhole estimated to be about 105 feet wide and 656 feet deep that emerged near a mining site in northern Chile on Saturday.
NHL
Ostlund evolving with Sabres, 'has every single quality other than size'
BUFFALO -- Noah Ostlund keeps improving while he takes the next steps toward his goal of playing in the NHL. A skilled, smooth skater with high hockey sense, vision, competitiveness, and a work ethic to match, Ostlund (5-foot-11, 163 pounds) was selected by the Buffalo Sabres with the No. 16 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft.
NHL
Lycksell Looks to Excel in North America
Swedish winger Olle Lycksell has often been a player who has flown under the radar in his still-young career. Drafted by the Flyers in the sixth round of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft, Lycksell signed a two-year entry-level contract last May. He spent the 2021-22 season on loan to the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
China live-fire military exercises: Taiwan’s Kinmen islands fire flares to drive away drones – live
Unidentified aircraft, probably drones, flew over island close to China’s shores on Wednesday night, says Taipei, ahead of Beijing’s expected live-fire drills around Taiwan
Comments / 0