Arizona Cardinals Vance Joseph Talks Defense

Panthers QB Baker Mayfield: Suspension of Browns' Deshaun Watson 'none of my business'
Quarterback Baker Mayfield is spending his summer competing with Sam Darnold for the right to be named the Carolina Panthers' Week 1 starter. Mayfield's former employer dominated a bulk of sports headlines on the first day of August. NFL disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson has ruled that Cleveland Browns signal-caller...
Bears reportedly considering trading away former second round pick Teven Jenkins
According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Chicago Bears are exploring the possibility of trading offensive tackle Teven Jenkins, who the organization spent the No. 39 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft on just a few short offseasons ago. Jenkins doesn't have a ton of experience since he spent...
Raiders receiver Davante Adams frustrated with teammate Hunter Renfrow's ride sharing choices
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow is one of quarterback Derek Carr’s most dependable pass-catchers, but his off-field decision-making on Wednesday was far from reliable. On Wednesday, Renfrow, Carr and wide receivers Davante Adams and Mack Hollins piled into an Uber to go to a nearby Top Golf....
Chicago Bears: One Player On His Way Out While Another Likely Stays
The drama is already high at Chicago Bears training camp. One player looks to be on his way out of town while another one who was thought to be out suddenly is back in. The Chicago Bears are less than a week into training camp yet the drama is already high. Contract disputes dominated from the start, but at least they’re not ugly. There is just nothing going on yet.
Cardinals Offer A Quick Goodbye To A Talented Player
It’s never easy to say goodbye to a fan favorite. Yesterday, with the clock ticking before the trade deadline, the St. Louis Cardinals and New York Yankees completed a trade that sent left-hander Jordan Montgomery to St. Louis in exchange for Gold Glove center fielder Harrison Bader. Bader was...
TRADE: Chicago Cubs Send Former All-Star To Philadelphia Phillies
The Cubs are in the middle of a tough season as they are 41-60 in the 101 games that they have played in so far this season. They are in third place in the NL Central Division, and trail the Milwaukee Brewers by 15.5 games for first place. In addition,...
Baker Mayfield Is Showing Off His Arm In Panthers Camp
The Carolina Panthers know that a change at quarterback will be their best chance of altering their fortunes for the better. After all, Sam Darnold has been inconsistent while P.J. Walker is unreliable. Likewise, the jury is still out on whether Matt Corral will be their future franchise quarterback. But...
49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo 'needs to be on the next flight' to Steelers?
As of the third day of August, the only real competition among Pittsburgh Steelers quarterbacks seems to be between career backup Mason Rudolph and first-round draft selection Kenny Pickett for the No. 2 role behind free-agent acquisition Mitchell Trubisky. While Trubisky is locked in as the club's QB1 until further...
Cubs announcers roast Cardinals vets Adam Wainwright, Yadier Molina
The Chicago Cubs’ broadcast team had a bit of fun at the expense of two St. Louis Cardinals stalwarts during Tuesday’s broadcast. Play-by-play man Jon Sciambi had some fun with the fact that veteran batterymates Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright were employing MLB’s new PitchCom system during Tuesday’s contest. Sciambi compared that to one’s grandparents getting their first mobile phone, which prompted laughter — and a half-hearted defense — from color commentator Jim Deshaies.
49ers Teammates Left In Awe Of Nick Bosa
The San Francisco 49ers should prioritize signing defensive end Nick Bosa to a contract extension. If they can give Deebo Samuel a three-year contract extension, then they should also have Bosa sign on the dotted line. Having Jimmy Garoppolo on their books isn’t an excuse to not have the deal...
Steve Kerr shares why Warriors are holding roster spot open
The Golden State Warriors have become very good at maximizing roster flexibility in recent seasons due to salary demands and the need to surround their star core with competent pieces. That has led to an intriguing situation with their current roster setup. Golden State has 13 players on guaranteed contracts...
Lincoln Riley took Pat Narduzzi’s recruiting accusations personally
Lincoln Riley is not at all happy with the accusations from Pat Narduzzi. Narduzzi took issue with Riley, feeling that the USC coach was actively recruiting former Pitt wide receiver Jordan Addison, who entered the transfer portal and eventually chose USC. Riley fought off accusations from Narduzzi back in April...
ESPN places all-time leading rusher Emmitt Smith fourth on 'GOAT' RB rankings
ESPN gathered 50 analysts, experts and reporters recently to determine who the greatest of all time (GOAT) players are in the history of the NFL at every position. They released their rankings for seven offensive positions on Tuesday, with the likes of Tom Brady and Jerry Rice dominating the vote to unsurprisingly capture GOAT status at quarterback and wide receiver, respectively.
The best players in UCLA men's basketball history
No school has won more men's basketball national championships than UCLA's 11. All but one of those titles was guided by legendary coach John Wooden. Naturally, the Bruins were successful because of those players on the floor — some blossomed into legends of the game. Here's our list, in chronological order, of the top players in UCLA basketball history.
Packers HC Matt LaFleur may have learned from his huge preseason mistake in 2021
The Green Bay Packers stunk up the joint at the start of the 2021 season, losing to the New Orleans Saints, 38-3, in a disappointing fashion. The team went on to win seven straight games en route to the top seed in the NFC playoffs, which left that season-opening stinker far in the rearview mirror. It's a loss that has cropped up again now that the Packers are just a few weeks away from the 2022 season opener, though. The big question on everybody's (well, some) minds?
NFL appeals six-game suspension of Browns QB Deshaun Watson
Robinson was appointed as the disciplinary officer for the case. She sorted through the league’s investigation and decided to suspend Watson for six games for violating the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy. Either party had 72 hours to appeal the decision. Even before Robinson’s decision was made public, the...
2022 Minnesota Vikings win totals: A new regime in Minnesota
The Minnesota Vikings have parted ways with coach Mike Zimmer and brought in Kevin O'Connell, who is fresh off being the Offensive Coordinator for the Super Bowl winning Los Angeles Rams. This is his first time as a head coach, but the hope is that he can amp up the offense and increase Minnesota's chances for success.
Dolphins' owner suspended, fined $1.5M; team loses draft picks
The NFL on Tuesday suspended and fined Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross and stripped the team of two draft picks following a league investigation into tampering and tanking allegations from 2019-22. A six-month probe led by former U.S. attorney Mary Jo White found the club had "impermissible communications" with Tom...
Packers rookie WR Romeo Doubs gets new nickname from CB Eric Stokes
Romeo Doubs was one of two fourth-round draft picks by the Green Bay Packers in the 2022 NFL Draft. While all of the post-draft attention was paid to second-round wide receiver Christian Watson, Doubs silently went about his job of acclimating himself with the Packers offense. The key word here is “silently.” Doubs silently turned heads during OTAs, oftentimes outperforming Watson, who had a pretty solid offseason. Now with Watson on the PUP, Doubs is getting even more attention. The fact of the matter, though, is that he is not looking for it. He is letting his play speak for itself.
Royals trade Cam Gallagher to the Padres for outfielder Brent Rooker
The Royals get a power bat for depth. The Royals have acquired outfielder Brent Rooker from the San Diego Padres for catcher Cam Gallagher, according to Dennis Lin of The Athletic. The 27-year-old Rooker is a right-handed hitter who has appeared in just two games with the Padres this year, but hit .201/.291/.397 with 9 home runs in 58 games with the Twins last year. Rooker is a right-handed hitter who was originally a first-round pick in 2017 by the Twins out of Mississippi State. In 2018 he was ranked as the #98 prospect in baseball by Baseball America. He put up good power numbers in the minors but has a lot of swing-and-miss to his game, and has struck out in 32.7 percent of his MLB plate appearances. Cam Gallagher has appeared in parts of the last six seasons with the Royals as a backup catcher. The former second-round pick has hit .240/.302/.355 in 171 career MLB games, but has been reknowned for his defense and framing ability. He was eligible for arbitration for the first time this.
