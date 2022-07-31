ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Juan Soto trade speculation sparked with handshake between Nats, Cardinals execs

By King W. Motley III
dcsportsking.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
dcsportsking.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Ozzie Guillen flirts with Padres after Juan Soto trade

The San Diego Padres have traded for Juan Soto and Josh Bell and former White Sox manager and current analyst Ozzie Guillen is a fan. The San Diego Padres made the biggest splash of the MLB Trade Deadline as they have acquired outfielder Juan Soto and first baseman Josh Bell for a slew of prospects.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FanSided

This dark horse could help the St. Louis Cardinals at catcher in 2023

Julio Rodriguez, a catcher for the St. Louis Cardinals’ Double-A team, could contribute behind the plate next year. When St. Louis Cardinals fans throw around “catcher of the future,” Ivan Herrera is usually the player they’re referring to. But Julio Rodriguez of the Double-A Springfield Cardinals is putting up a nice season at the plate and could squirm his way into the conversation for next year’s catching duties after Yadier Molina finally relinquishes the throne.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Associated Press

Juan Soto promises to bring 'good vibes,' winning to Padres

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Juan Soto arrived at Petco Park promising to bring “good vibes” to the San Diego Padres and issuing a warning to opposing teams. The acquisition of the 23-year-old generational talent in perhaps the biggest deadline deal ever energized the Padres and their long-suffering fans, and there’s more to come. Soto and Josh Bell on Wednesday joined a lineup currently anchored by All-Star slugger Manny Machado. Star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. is expected to return from a broken left wrist within a few weeks. When that lineup hits the field, “It’s going to be really exciting. It’s going to be really tough to go through and I wish good luck to all the pitchers,” Soto said with a laugh at an introductory news conference.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Sports
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
NBC Sports

Rizzo felt Nats were ‘not going to be able to extend’ Soto

WASHINGTON — The Nationals pulled off a stunning move ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline, sending Juan Soto and Josh Bell to the San Diego Padres for a package of six players that included first baseman Luke Voit, shortstop C.J. Abrams and left-handed pitcher MacKenzie Gore. While the decision...
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy