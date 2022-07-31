Juan Soto trade speculation sparked with handshake between Nats, Cardinals execs

dcsportsking.com
Texas Governor Offers Washington D.C. and New York City a DealTom HandyTexas State
MCPS Hosts Job Info SessionHeather JauquetRockville, MD
Republican Senators Change Their Vote, Blocking a Bill to Help Sick Veterans.Kevin AlexanderWashington, DC
2022 NFL Draft Review: Washington CommandersAdrian HolmanWashington, DC
Washington D.C. Mayor Asks For Help From National Guard Over Governor Abbott’s ActionTom HandyWashington, DC
Ozzie Guillen flirts with Padres after Juan Soto trade
The San Diego Padres have traded for Juan Soto and Josh Bell and former White Sox manager and current analyst Ozzie Guillen is a fan. The San Diego Padres made the biggest splash of the MLB Trade Deadline as they have acquired outfielder Juan Soto and first baseman Josh Bell for a slew of prospects.
This dark horse could help the St. Louis Cardinals at catcher in 2023
Julio Rodriguez, a catcher for the St. Louis Cardinals’ Double-A team, could contribute behind the plate next year. When St. Louis Cardinals fans throw around “catcher of the future,” Ivan Herrera is usually the player they’re referring to. But Julio Rodriguez of the Double-A Springfield Cardinals is putting up a nice season at the plate and could squirm his way into the conversation for next year’s catching duties after Yadier Molina finally relinquishes the throne.
MLB News: Luke Voit Headed to Washington to Complete Juan Soto-San Diego Deal
The Padres are sending Luke Voit to the Nationals as the final piece of the Juan Soto trade.
Juan Soto promises to bring 'good vibes,' winning to Padres
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Juan Soto arrived at Petco Park promising to bring “good vibes” to the San Diego Padres and issuing a warning to opposing teams. The acquisition of the 23-year-old generational talent in perhaps the biggest deadline deal ever energized the Padres and their long-suffering fans, and there’s more to come. Soto and Josh Bell on Wednesday joined a lineup currently anchored by All-Star slugger Manny Machado. Star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. is expected to return from a broken left wrist within a few weeks. When that lineup hits the field, “It’s going to be really exciting. It’s going to be really tough to go through and I wish good luck to all the pitchers,” Soto said with a laugh at an introductory news conference.
Report: Padres Acquire All-Star Soto from Nationals
The San Diego Padres acquire Juan Soto and Josh Bell from Washington Nationals in blockbuster trade.
Photos: LA reacts to Vin Scully passing
Photos of the reaction of Angelinos to the news of Los Angeles Dodgers legendary broadcaster Vin Scully's passing.
Rizzo felt Nats were ‘not going to be able to extend’ Soto
WASHINGTON — The Nationals pulled off a stunning move ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline, sending Juan Soto and Josh Bell to the San Diego Padres for a package of six players that included first baseman Luke Voit, shortstop C.J. Abrams and left-handed pitcher MacKenzie Gore. While the decision...
