Lil Durk Is Going to 'Take a Break' to Focus on His Health Following Lollapalooza Stage Explosion

Lil Durk Revealed His Condition After Explosives Went Off In His Face At Lollapalooza
"I’ma take a break & focus on my health."
musictimes.com
Lil Durk Net Worth 2022: Rapper Making Massive Fortune Amid Lollapalooza Accident
Lil Durk is taking on a "health break" after sustaining a huge injury on his face because of a recent accident. Performing on his Lollapalooza 2022 set, Lil Durk was blasted with hot smoke on his face after a pyrotechnic machine blows onstage. Currently on tour to support his recent...
CBS News
Rapper Lil Durk injured on stage during Lollapalooza set
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A popular rapper says he is taking a break to recover after he was injured on stage in a frightening incident at Lollapalooza. A pair of pyrotechnic effects exploded right in Lil Durk's face during his performance. He stumbled backward, a bit stunned, and his DJ could be heard asking if he was alright.
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Bitter Wynona Judd Plots To Contest Late Mom’s $25 Million Will, Blames Sister Ashley For ‘Baffling’ Decision To Cut Her Out Of Inheritance
Wynonna Judd is said to be speaking with attorneys about formally contesting her late mom’s will which left total control of her $25 million fortune and estate to her widower husband.As Radar revealed, Naomi Judd made no mention of her daughters Wynonna or Ashley in her official last will and testament in what some called a baffling decision.Instead, the Grammy award-winning country legend rested all power with her husband of 33 years, Larry Strickland.The decision has sparked a bitter battle between the squabbling sisters with Ashley believed to be siding with her late mom and Larry.“Wynonna was banking on getting...
Major update after police reveal chilling clue which led to bodies of three sisters aged 5, 8 & 9
A GIRL'S shoe helped cops find the bodies of three sisters who were pulled from a pond. Zi’ariel Oliver, nine; eight-year-old A'miyah Hughes; and Te'mari Oliver, five, were reported missing on July 29 before being found dead hours later, cops in Cass County, Texas, revealed. They were being babysat...
thesource.com
[WATCH] Kanye West Makes Surprise Appearance at Rolling Loud During Lil Durk’s Set
After telling festival planners and fans that he would not be in attendance at Rolling Loud Miami, Kanye West showed up anyway. Ye took the stage during Lil Durk’s set, performing “Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1,” ironically a song that features Kid Cudi, his former friend and headlining replacement.
HipHopDX.com
Watch Cardi B's 'Hot Shit' Video Featuring Kanye West & Lil Durk
Cardi B released the official video for her latest single “Hot Shit” on Tuesday (July 12), giving the Kanye West and Lil Durk collaboration a blockbuster-level visual makeover. Directed Russian director Lado Kvataniya, the video finds the Bronx rapper towering above the competition as she perches on the...
musictimes.com
Lil Durk Taking a Break After Lollapalooza 2022 Pyrotechnic Disaster
Many fans have been concerned after Lil Durk was injured after his performance at this year's Lollapalooza as he was reportedly injured due to failed stage props; the rapper recently spoke out to reveal his next step following the incident. According to Pitchfork, the 29-year-old musician was performing at Grant...
HipHopDX.com
A$AP Bari Calls Out Playboi Carti For Not Paying Or Crediting Him On ‘Go2DaMoon’
Playboi Carti is getting called out by A$AP Bari for not getting credit on a track he claims he worked on. On Friday (July 29), Bari took to his Instagram Story to allege that he’s responsible in part for King Vamp’s song “Go2DaMoon,” taken from his No. 1 album Whole Lotta Red.
Chance The Rapper Vic Mensa To Launch Music And Arts Festival In West Africa
Chance The Rapper and Vic Mensa have announced plans to launch a music and arts festival in West Africa as part of their effort to connect Black musicians and creators across the globe in the heart of the diaspora. Titled the Black Star Line Festival after pivotal civil rights leader Marcus Garvey’s international shipping line, the event is scheduled to take place on Jan. 6. 2023 at the historic Black Star Square in Accra, Ghana.
hypebeast.com
DJ Khaled Announces Release Date of New Album 'GOD DID,' First Single With Drake and Lil Baby
DJ Khaled has unveiled a release date for his upcoming album GOD DID, along with the reveal of its lead single. GOD DID is set to drop August 26 via We The Best Music Group/Epic Records, while its lead single will be “Staying Alive” featuring Drake and Lil Baby and will release August 5. The new track will continue Khaled and Drizzy’s partnership, with the pair previously working on the triple-platinum cuts “POPSTAR” and “For Free,” the platinum track “GREECE” and gold-certified numbers “To The Max” and “I’m On One” and “No New Friends,” both with Rick Ross and Lil Wayne. At the same time, Khaled and Lil Baby also extend their creative work together after the triple-platinum “Every Chance I Get” with Lil Durk and the platinum cut “You Stay” with Meek Mill and J Balvin.
As Escalating Violence Hits Atlanta’s Music Industry, a Shaken Hip-Hop Community Seeks Solutions
Click here to read the full article. By all accounts, Mariel Semonte Orr was a natural-born leader — intelligent and level-headed, with a scene-stealing personality. Orr, also known as the Atlanta rapper Trouble, deserved a shot at rap’s big leagues, and nearly everyone who spoke for this article believed he would have soon received it. In the early hours of June 5, Orr was shot and killed during what police say was a domestic dispute in the Atlanta suburb of Conyers. He died at a nearby hospital hours later at age 34, before friends, fans and family would see him realize his...
Complex
Kodak Black Teases Joint Projects With Lil Uzi Vert and French Montana
It appears that Kodak Black has been in the studio lately, and he hasn’t been working alone. The Florida rapper took to Instagram Live on Tuesday to tease that he has joint projects with French Montana and Lil Uzi Vert on the way. “Me and French Montana gon’ fucking...
hotnewhiphop.com
Lil Wayne & Slick Rick Rap About Money On DJ Premier Produced Record "The Root of All"
Next year will mark hip-hop's 50th anniversary. For nearly half a century, the genre has evolved consistently, introducing a plethora of artists who have fought to create a space for themselves in the industry. Because of this noteworthy celebration, one of the game's finest rappers, Nas, teamed up with the media company, Mass Appeal, to produce Hip Hop 50.
Complex
Lupe Fiasco Speaks on Problems With Former Label Atlantic Records
Lupe Fiasco went into more detail about his relationship with his former label Atlantic Records. The conversation began when the Chicago rapper responded to a fan who tweeted that Fisco didn’t want to “conform” to a pop sound back when Lupe was signed. “Not accurate,” Fiasco responded....
hotnewhiphop.com
DJ Khaled Announces Jay-Z Collaboration For "God Did"
DJ Khaled confirmed that Jay-Z will be featured on his highly-anticipated album, God Did, with a post on his Instagram page, Monday. Simultaneously, Khaled's longtime engineer, Young Guru, labeled the legendary Brooklyn rapper the "greatest of all time" in a post of his own. “HOV DID!!! HOV VOCALS IS IN!...
Billboard
BTS Will Be Able to Perform While In the Military, J-Hope At Lollapalooza & More | Billboard News
BTS continues to stay busy! Benny Blanco announces collab with BTS and Snoop Dogg, J-hope crushes Lollapalooza, and the boys may be able to perform while in the military.
Donald Glover Responded To Backlash That "Atlanta" Isn't Black Enough
"I kind of feel like I’m a little through with the culture, personally."
