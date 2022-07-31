ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lil Durk Is Going to 'Take a Break' to Focus on His Health Following Lollapalooza Stage Explosion

Rapper Lil Durk injured on stage during Lollapalooza set

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A popular rapper says he is taking a break to recover after he was injured on stage in a frightening incident at Lollapalooza. A pair of pyrotechnic effects exploded right in Lil Durk's face during his performance. He stumbled backward, a bit stunned, and his DJ could be heard asking if he was alright.
Lil Durk Hit In The Face By Pyrotechnic At Lollapalooza

Lil Durk was injured after a pyrotechnic hit his face during his set at Lollapalooza on Saturday. Video from the performance shows Lil Durk reeling after walking through an on-stage explosion; after covering his face and taking a moment, he finished the set as planned. In an Instagram post on...
