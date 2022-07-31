times-herald.com
Newnan Times-Herald
Gary Lee Aldridge
Gary Lee Aldridge, age 75 of Carrollton, Georgia passed away on Friday, July 29, 2022, surrounded by family. He was born on December 15, 1946, in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, the son of the late James Nix Aldridge and Virginia Daniel Aldridge. He graduated from Newnan High School and went on...
Newnan Times-Herald
Paul Andrew Micknicz
Paul Andrew Micknicz, age 80, of Newnan passed away on July 23, 2022, at Piedmont Fayette Hospital. He was born on April 9, 1942, in Elizabeth, NJ to the late Andrew Micknicz and Anna Micknicz. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Penny Micknicz.
Newnan Times-Herald
Rennie Lynn Black
Rennie Lynn Black, age 61, of Newnan passed away on July 30, 2022. He was born on January 7, 1961, to the late Carlos T. Black and Glenda Birdsong Black. He is also preceded in death by his loyal dogs, Major and Raven. Rennie was an outdoorsman and loved fishing...
Newnan Times-Herald
Dr. Lester Lee Luttrell
Dr. Lester Lee Luttrell, 89, of Newnan, GA, formerly of Griffin, GA, passed away Friday, July 29, 2022, after a lifetime of service building, creating, fixing, and selflessly doing for others. He was preceded in death by his wife, Beth Rice Luttrell. Survivors include sisters, Peggy (Ralph) Luttrell Skinner of...
Newnan Times-Herald
Priscilla Vinson Luna
Priscilla Vinson Luna went to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 28, 2022, surrounded by the love of her family. She was born December 27, 1940, in Washington, GA to Mary Jean and Doyle Vinson. She is survived by her sister Billie Jean Sasser. She will be deeply missed...
Newnan Times-Herald
The Newnan Presidential Candidate
Having lived in Newnan now for just 12 ½ years, there’s much about its history I’m still learning and amazed to learn. Maybe everybody in town already knew it, but this little tidbit came my way just a month ago: Among the famous people born in Newnan was a presidential candidate in the November 1932 election.
Newnan Times-Herald
Softball is back!
High School softball is back. The Georgia High School Association schedule allowed practice to start on Monday, Aug. 1 and official games begin on Thursday, Aug. 4. Newnan and Northgate both have home scrimmage games on Wednesday. Newnan will host Whitewater while Northgate welcomes in LaGrange. This weekend, Northgate and...
Newnan Times-Herald
Helping the helpers: Peer support helps Coweta’s public safety officers deal with trauma
Public safety officials, be it those that work in the police, fire departments, the medical field or dispatchers, are helpers. They help people in their time of need, when they need someone to turn to for help. But what happens when the helpers need help themselves?. With the trauma that...
Newnan Times-Herald
Man charged with arson after Westgate house fire
A Newnan man is under arrest after allegedly starting a fire that destroyed a Westgate home. The incident occurred Monday evening at 4 Westgate Park Drive when Newnan firefighters responded to the scene to find the home fully involved with fire, according to Chief Stephen Brown with the Newnan Fire Department.
Newnan Times-Herald
Pet of the Week: T-Bone
T-Bone is a precious Black and Tan Coonhound mix puppy who is about five months old. T-bone has long legs and big paws, and he is a little mischievous. He likes to chase balls and play with toys, but he also likes to be involved in whatever his humans are doing. Expect him to tug on the edge of your trash bag or swipe your towel while you’re cleaning house, and never leave your PB&J unattended!
Newnan Times-Herald
Teen, 15, arrested in skate park shooting
A 15-year-old boy has been taken into custody by Newnan Police after a shooting at CJ Smith Skate Park Saturday. No injuries were reported in the incident. Officers were dispatched to the park around 9 p.m. after a report of shots fired. When they arrived, they found shell casings on the ground.
Newnan Times-Herald
Troup officer arrested for selling drugs to inmates
A Troup County Sheriff’s Office detention officer has been arrested for allegedly supplying drugs to inmates at the Troup County Jail, authorities say. An investigation revealed that Steven Michael Crowder, 23, sold narcotics to multiple inmates on “several occasions,” according to a statement issued by the TCSO Tuesday.
Newnan Times-Herald
Sunrise on the Square Road Race returns
The annual Sunrise on the Square Road Race returns Saturday Sept. 3 at 8 a.m. The Sunrise on the Square Labor Day Road Race is a local favorite, and has been held annually in Downtown Newnan on the Saturday before Labor Day for 45 years. The race begins in Downtown...
Newnan Times-Herald
Football scrimmages this weekend
While the high school regular football season is still two weeks away, teams began full practices this week under the watchful eye of coaches and trainers. Three teams will get a jump this weekend with scrimmage games on the calendar. Newnan hosts Griffin on Friday night at Drake Stadium while Trinity Christian will host Jonesboro.
Newnan Times-Herald
School system returns to pre-pandemic meal prices
Coweta County schools will begin the new school year with regular school breakfasts and lunches for students – and a return to pre-pandemic meal prices. Breakfast for elementary, middle and high school students will be $1, while elementary lunches will be $2.80 and middle/high lunches will be $3.05. Parents...
Newnan Times-Herald
Yamaha names winners in Small Group Competition
Winners from Yamaha’s biannual Small Group Competition were recently named, with each team member receiving $250. Along with their monetary reward, employees who participated also saw their work make a huge difference for their coworkers, customers and the community. Twice each year, Yamaha Motor Manufacturing Corporation in Newnan gathers...
Newnan Times-Herald
Grantville residents question expenditures, oppose tax increase
A crowd of five gathered for the public hearing for the city of Grantville’s proposed budget and millage rate in Grantville on Tuesday. The city’s proposed fiscal year 2023, $3.1 million budget reflects inflation with a total increase of 9 percent from the current budget. Much of the increase — including insurance, retirement, gasoline and diesel, and food — is beyond the city’s control, said Grantville City Manager Al Grieshaber.
