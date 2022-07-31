Public Enemy’s Chuck D Joined Anthrax for ‘Bring the Noise’ at the Hollywood Palladium

noisecreep.com
Anthrax Perform John Bush-Era Favorite ‘Only’ for First Time Since 2011
Anthrax are back on the road, and the tour kickoff in Phoenix Tuesday night (July 26) featured the return of a long absent favorite to the setlist. The band performed "Only" for the first time since Oct. 24, 2011, according to Setlist.fm. The song was one of the standout works...
The Story Behind the Band Name: Metallica
Music fan to music fan: We’ve all had a metal phase. In fact, some of us are still committed to the poetic doom and gloom of the genre. It’s a wonderful release to rock out to the heaviness of it all. But to get into the specifics, one of the most prominent bands in this space, and one that has shaped metal music as we know it today, is the San Francisco-based group Metallica.
Megadeth Release Scorching New Song ‘Night Stalkers’ Featuring Ice-T
Megadeth released the new song "Night Stalkers" featuring Ice-T on Friday (July 22). It's the second single from the metal band's upcoming album The Sick, the Dying… and the Dead!. Ice-T, of course, is the hip-hop artist and actor behind the rap-metal act Body Count. Together, "Night Stalkers" furthers...
How Producer Ross Robinson Got ‘Daddy’ Studio Performance Out of Korn’s Jonathan Davis
Ross Robinson, the producer of Korn's debut album, is sharing what he said to coax a gut-wrenching performance out of singer Jonathan Davis for the extremely personal song, "Daddy." Robinson, who was instrumental in shaping the early sounds of nu-metal with bands like Korn and later with Limp Bizkit and Slipknot, talks about what happened inside the studio during the making of Korn's debut album in a new interview.
WATCH: Tom Morello Accidentally Tackled Off Stage by Security in Toronto
It seems as if Rage Against the Machine guitarist can’t catch a break lately. Last night – mere days after All That Remains vocalist Phil Labonte chastised him for referencing Vladimir Lenin on his wah pedal – Morello was accidentally tackled by security while performing in Toronto.
Muse Deliver Death Growl on Heavy New ‘Modern Metal’ Song ‘Kill or Be Killed’
And you thought the breakdown in "Won't Stand Down" was hard! Just wait, Muse fans, as Matt Bellamy and crew are not done showcasing their heavier chops, arguably releasing the heaviest song to date within their musical catalog. "Kill or Be Killed" is filled with aggressive and nasty chugging guitars, double bass drums and yes, even a Matt Bellamy death growl.
Pantera’s Rex Brown Shares Old Photo of Him + Vinnie Paul, Recollects ‘Grateful Memories’
Now more than one week removed from the news that a Pantera tour will take place in 2023, bassist Rex Brown has shared an old black and white photo of him and late drummer Vinnie Paul on a boat. It's the first Pantera-related post from Brown since Billboard revealed that...
Dave Mustaine Didn’t Want to Poach New Megadeth Bassist From Another Band
Megadeth's Dave Mustaine was the latest guest on Full Metal Jackie's weekend radio program. The thrash legends are set to release their long-awaited new album, The Sick, The Dying... And The Dead! on Sept. 2 and a lot of obstacles were hurdled along the way, one of them being the need to find a replacement for bassist David Ellefson, which Mustaine confirms was difficult as he did not want to poach anyone actively in another band.
‘Stranger Things’ Eddie Munson Actor Meets Metallica at Lollapalooza
Lollapalooza was turned "Upside Down" on the festival's opening night this past Thursday as headliner Metallica met Eddie Munson. Actor Joseph Quinn, who plays the mysterious metalhead introduced in Stranger Things Season 4, filmed a video in which he appears to catch the soundcheck and meets up with the band backstage, sharing that he feels "very connected to you guys."
Slipknot Drop ‘The Dying Song (Time to Sing),’ Announce Seventh Album
The moment you've all been waiting for is finally here — Slipknot have dropped a brand new track called "The Dying Song (Time to Sing)" and have announced their upcoming seventh studio album The End, So Far. "The Dying Song (Time to Sing)" starts off like no Slipknot song...
Tony Iommi Going Back to Sabbath’s Roots With Sax Collab for Sports Ceremony
Black Sabbath icon Tony Iommi's next collaboration is with a jazz saxophone player, the fellow British musician Soweto Kinch. Interestingly enough, it brings the heavy metal guitarist full circle. Black Sabbath's very early lineup, even before they had that name, included a saxophonist. On July 28, Iommi and Kinch will...
interviewmagazine.com
Nikki Glaser Lets It All Out
Nikki Glaser can’t stop working, so it’s a good thing she loves her job. A stand-up comedian above all else (her Comedy Central roasts are must-see), Glaser has brought her spiky sense of humor to the worlds of podcasting and reality TV, where she’s currently hosting the second season of HBO Max’s hilariously shallow dating show FBoy Island. But Glaser’s natural habitat is on stage with a mic in her hand, which is evident on her new HBO special Good Clean Filth. From a tarmac in Albany, the St. Louis native took some time away from her hectic schedule to tell us basically everything.
Here’s Every Rock + Metal Song That’s Been in ‘Stranger Things’
We've written about Stranger Things countless times now, especially because Season 4 was loaded with rock and metal references thanks to the character Eddie Munson. The soundtrack was killer, but if you've seen the earlier seasons, then you know they were loaded with great songs as well. Season 4 of...
Joseph Quinn Was ‘Nervous’ Before Playing Metallica as Eddie Munson on ‘Stranger Things’
Stranger Things "it-dude" and Metallica air-guitarist Joseph Quinn is enjoying his 15 minutes, having interviewed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Monday night (July 25). The actor that plays Eddie Munson recounted to Fallon what it was like to do the "Master of Puppets" scene in the final episode, a moment that propelled the song higher onto the music charts than it's ever been before.
Rage Against the Machine Donate $75,000 to Anti-Racism + Indigenous Climate Action Charities
Rage Against the Machine makes another large donation to a charitable cause, this time to a number of Indigenous Peoples charities in Canada. They announced the donation on Twitter yesterday (July 21.) “Charity tickets purchased by our fans at Tuesday’s Hamilton, Ontario show raised $75,000,” the band tweeted. “These funds...
New Report Shows Popularity of New Music Releases Is Declining
Coming out of a period where many acts held onto their new music during the pandemic, there's been a flood of fresh releases in 2022. But according to a new report, the popularity of new music releases is actually on the decline. This is according to Music Business Worldwide, who broke down some of the key statistics within Luminate Data's 2022 mid-year U.S. report.
Max Cavalera – ‘Blame Me’ for Sepultura’s Classic Lineup Split, Not My Wife
Vocalist-guitarist Max Cavalera (Soulfly, Cavalera Conspiracy, ex-Sepultura) recently said that if fans are going to blame anyone for the dissolution of Sepultura's classic lineup in the 1990s, it should be him and not his wife, Gloria Cavalera, Max's manager who also handled business for the Brazilian metal band back then.
See Which Slipknot Members Debuted New Masks With Their New Music
The End, So Far is upon us, as is a brand new Slipknot song titled "The Dying Song (A Time to Sing," but with new music and an album on the horizon, it's time for certain members of Slipknot to change up their look. So let's take a closer look at the band's new video and see which members have altered their choice of masks.
A Brief History of More Than 30 Formats Music Has Officially Been Released On
What way do you listen to music? Because, as we all know, it currently exists in multiple recorded formats and has been available on myriad others. Really, since the very first recordings, we've been continually figuring out the best ways to replicate them for ourselves and others. Are we close to finding the winner?
Steve Morse Officially Leaves Deep Purple to Care for Wife, Band Issues Touching Statement
After being in the band for 28 years, guitarist Steve Morse has officially left Deep Purple in order to care for his wife Janine, who has stage 4 cancer. He shared a message with the fans and his bandmates expressed their support in a lengthy, touching statement. In late March,...
