Going long on Solana [SOL]? Here’s what investors must know…

Bitcoin: Buying opportunities for BTC investors will arise if…
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Bitcoin’s [BTC] four-month streak of lower highs and troughs finally ceased after its recent hike above the trendline support (white, dashed). While the recent movements affirmed an increase in buying edge, the sellers struggled to keep the price below the EMA ribbons.
Ethereum options (OI) saw 32% more value than BTC- Here’s why
The battle of the two aces, Bitcoin and Ethereum have waged for years. Although, the battleground might differ. Within the spot market, BTC continues to remain at the number one spot. However, recently, ETH has overtaken the king coin in the options market battleground. Choosing my arena. Ether [ETH] overtook...
The DeFi saga of RUNE, LDO, SNX leave investors in awe
THORChain [RUNE], Lido Finance [LDO], and Synthetix [SNX] were the top performers on 3 August as the DeFi ecosystem steered the crypto market back to greens. While others also recovered, the revival of these DeFi tokens was superior. On 3 August, RUNE was 11.51% up. LDO posted 13.46% gains while SNX registered an unprecedented 13.14% hike as per CoinMarketCap.
Bitcoin: Does miner capitulation finally have an end date in place
Bitcoin miners did see some relief as miners’ balance hit a four-year high on Glassnode. Well, for starters, the recovery across the BTC market could have aided the same. However, can August bring in more relief given the past relationship between miners and the crypto?. Mending the past. Miner...
Here’s why Uniswap’s DEX race isn’t run just yet despite July
Uniswap, at press time, had accumulated a seven-day trading volume of $9.7 billion. In doing so, it has continued to dominate the DEX space. In fact, Uniswap’s daily trading volume just exceeded Coinbase recently. This further goes on to illustrate the growing prominence of DEXs in the space. Despite...
BTC, SOL, ETH as main-cast to July’s strongest report card movie
The cryptocurrency market continues to showcase important vital signs of life amid a raging storm. In fact, the ending week of July saw inflow into digital asset investment products at an optimal number. Everyone is welcome. Digital asset investment products saw inflows totaling $81 million last week, signifying the fifth...
LunaRedClassic: A seamless way for investing and managing NFTs
The rising trends of cryptocurrencies have been phenomenal. According to estimates, in 2021, Bitcoin reached a new all-time high price, attracting people from all around the globe to invest in crypto assets. After leaving such a positive impact on the broader industry, many limitations are acting as bottlenecks in the space.
Assessing if Bitcoin [BTC] will be a good ‘August visitor’
Bitcoin [BTC] recorded the most profits in July, making 17% for its investors. The crypto king registered a six-week high in the same month when it hit $24,500. The last time BTC performed this exceptionally was in October 2021. Beyond these records, BTC hit another incredible milestone. According to Glassnode,...
Ethereum becomes more lucrative with focus on ‘patience is king’
Ethereum has headed the overall recovery of the market in recent times. ETH prices quickly shot upwards of $1,700 to register one-month highs following an important update regarding the Merge. With its value growing in such a short span, trader profitability ramped up on the network. According to data from...
$2.7b ETH spent on NFT minting- Here’s the detail
Market participants spent 963,227 ETH (approximately $2.7b) on NFT minting on the Ethereum blockchain during H1 (first half of a calendar year) of 2022. The volume of ETH raised circulating to non-entity wallets has decreased from the previously reported 52.3% (11 months ago) to the current 45.7%. Cumulatively, the top...
Defi For You Price Prediction 2030, will DFY’s price hit $0.49?
Over the course of time Defi For You’s ecosystem has always been eventful. DFY started its journey at $0.00306682 on 12th May 2022 and has pumped by 20.107% over the course of the past 2 months and 22 days. Defi For You’s price prediction for 2030 is only possible...
