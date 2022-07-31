ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Going long on Solana [SOL]? Here’s what investors must know…

By Yash Majithia
ambcrypto.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
ambcrypto.com

Comments / 0

Related
ambcrypto.com

Bitcoin: Buying opportunities for BTC investors will arise if…

Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Bitcoin’s [BTC] four-month streak of lower highs and troughs finally ceased after its recent hike above the trendline support (white, dashed). While the recent movements affirmed an increase in buying edge, the sellers struggled to keep the price below the EMA ribbons.
CURRENCIES
ambcrypto.com

Ethereum options (OI) saw 32% more value than BTC- Here’s why

The battle of the two aces, Bitcoin and Ethereum have waged for years. Although, the battleground might differ. Within the spot market, BTC continues to remain at the number one spot. However, recently, ETH has overtaken the king coin in the options market battleground. Choosing my arena. Ether [ETH] overtook...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
ambcrypto.com

The DeFi saga of RUNE, LDO, SNX leave investors in awe

THORChain [RUNE], Lido Finance [LDO], and Synthetix [SNX] were the top performers on 3 August as the DeFi ecosystem steered the crypto market back to greens. While others also recovered, the revival of these DeFi tokens was superior. On 3 August, RUNE was 11.51% up. LDO posted 13.46% gains while SNX registered an unprecedented 13.14% hike as per CoinMarketCap.
STOCKS
ambcrypto.com

Bitcoin: Does miner capitulation finally have an end date in place

Bitcoin miners did see some relief as miners’ balance hit a four-year high on Glassnode. Well, for starters, the recovery across the BTC market could have aided the same. However, can August bring in more relief given the past relationship between miners and the crypto?. Mending the past. Miner...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Finance Stocks#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Ema#Sol Daily Chart Sol#Woul
ambcrypto.com

Here’s why Uniswap’s DEX race isn’t run just yet despite July

Uniswap, at press time, had accumulated a seven-day trading volume of $9.7 billion. In doing so, it has continued to dominate the DEX space. In fact, Uniswap’s daily trading volume just exceeded Coinbase recently. This further goes on to illustrate the growing prominence of DEXs in the space. Despite...
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

BTC, SOL, ETH as main-cast to July’s strongest report card movie

The cryptocurrency market continues to showcase important vital signs of life amid a raging storm. In fact, the ending week of July saw inflow into digital asset investment products at an optimal number. Everyone is welcome. Digital asset investment products saw inflows totaling $81 million last week, signifying the fifth...
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

LunaRedClassic: A seamless way for investing and managing NFTs

The rising trends of cryptocurrencies have been phenomenal. According to estimates, in 2021, Bitcoin reached a new all-time high price, attracting people from all around the globe to invest in crypto assets. After leaving such a positive impact on the broader industry, many limitations are acting as bottlenecks in the space.
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

Assessing if Bitcoin [BTC] will be a good ‘August visitor’

Bitcoin [BTC] recorded the most profits in July, making 17% for its investors. The crypto king registered a six-week high in the same month when it hit $24,500. The last time BTC performed this exceptionally was in October 2021. Beyond these records, BTC hit another incredible milestone. According to Glassnode,...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
ambcrypto.com

$2.7b ETH spent on NFT minting- Here’s the detail

Market participants spent 963,227 ETH (approximately $2.7b) on NFT minting on the Ethereum blockchain during H1 (first half of a calendar year) of 2022. The volume of ETH raised circulating to non-entity wallets has decreased from the previously reported 52.3% (11 months ago) to the current 45.7%. Cumulatively, the top...
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

Defi For You Price Prediction 2030, will DFY’s price hit $0.49?

Over the course of time Defi For You’s ecosystem has always been eventful. DFY started its journey at $0.00306682 on 12th May 2022 and has pumped by 20.107% over the course of the past 2 months and 22 days. Defi For You’s price prediction for 2030 is only possible...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy