Investigation underway after a fire at a local landmark

Who tried burning the tree in the middle of Greencastle Road?
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An investigation continues after a fire over the weekend at a local landmark. Saturday, at around 7:30 p.m., crews were dispatched to the tree in the middle of Greencastle Road. Vigo County Commissioner Brendan Kearns called the incident “incredibly unfortunate and very disheartening”. Local...
Vigo Co. Prosecutor: ‘Under Indiana law no crime was committed’
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Vigo County Prosecutor is offering insight into why no charges were filed in regards to a disturbance Tuesday at the eastside Walmart. As we’ve reported Terre Haute Police said two men wearing ski masks entered the Walmart on State Road 46. One of the men had what turned out to be a pellet gun in his waistband.
Kingman man escaped on ATV days before arrest
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A man who police say escaped on an ATV after providing a false name to police has now been arrested after an investigation from multiple law enforcement agencies. According to the Parke County Sheriff’s Office, David Robert Denny, 32, of Kingman was stopped on...
THPD: One dead following shooting near 19th and Walnut
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: A 22-year-old Terre Haute man has died after being shot Sunday in the area of 19th and Walnut Streets. According to the Terre Haute Police Department, Quincy Rogers-Porter of Terre Haute died as a result of his injuries after being shot around 10:30 p.m. Sunday night.
‘At least 11 holes’, court docs reveal details surrounding TH murder
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An autopsy of Quincy Rogers-Porter, the 22-year-old man who was shot and killed in Terre Haute Sunday, showed he had at least 11 holes “consistent with bullet entrances and exits”, according to court documents. Tuesday, Terre Haute Police announced the arrest of...
Carlisle man killed in Greene Co. motorcycle crash
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Carlisle man has died after being hit by a pickup truck shortly after being ejected from his motorcycle on State Road 67. According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred Saturday at 11:50 a.m. on SR 67 north of Switz City.
‘Gangster video’ causes disturbance at eastside Walmart
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Terre Haute Police Department said that two adult males, reportedly shooting a “gangster video”, caused customers to flee the eastside Walmart in fear Tuesday. In a post to Facebook, THPD confirmed the men entered the building, located at 2399 S State...
Suspect arrested in connection to deadly TH shooting
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/ WAWV) – Terre Haute Police announced Tuesday that the suspect accused of shooting and killing a local 22-year-old has been taken into custody. Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Kole Hughes, 22, of Lafayette, for the charge of murder in regards to the July 31 shooting death of Quincy Rogers-Porter at 19th And Walnut Streets.
Suspect charged in connection to 2020 homicide
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – On Tuesday Terre Haute Police announced the arrest of a suspect wanted in connection to the 2020 homicide of Dwayne French. Detectives arrested Candace Jones on Tuesday after obtaining a warrant. Jones is currently in the Vigo County Jail awaiting her initial court appearance.
A driver asleep at the wheel leads to rollover in Vermillion Co.
VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A GPS tracking app led deputies to the scene of a rollover crash Sunday morning in Vermillion County, Indiana. Vermillion County Sheriff Mike Phelps said that the initial call to 911 came just before 3 a.m. Sunday from the “Life 360” app, indicating that a crash had been detected on State Road 63 near North Vermillion High School.
Water rescues, flooding in Jasper County, IL
JASPER COUNTY, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — Doug Weddell said he hadn’t seen rain like this years. “I have been a Jasper County resident all my life, I think the last time I remember a rainfall like this was June 2008.”. According to the Wade Community Fire Protection Chief Gary...
Terre Haute man gets 12 years in prison for dealing meth
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Terre Haute man has been sentenced to 12 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. According to the United States Attorney’s Office in the Southern District of Indiana, Adam Moore, 39, of Terre Haute was initially...
Good Samaritan Hospital seeking public input
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Residents in the Vincennes and surrounding areas are being asked to participate in the 2022 Community Health Needs Assessment for Good Samaritan Hospital. Officials with the hospital say the goal is to understand the issues in the community that make it hard for residents to...
Vincennes Organization offers relief for families affected by flooding
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– With 35 dead and hundreds still missing following severe flooding throughout Kentucky, one local organization is prepared to help families in need. His Helping Hands Disaster Response is accepting donations to help pack hygiene and disaster relief kits before they send a truck of supplies down...
Vigo Commissioner plan: $3M for infrastructure improvements
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Vigo County Commissioners presented a plan to the Vigo County Council on how to spend a portion of American Rescue Plan Act funds on Tuesday. It involves roughly $3 million of a total of $21 million ARPA funds at the disposal of the county. The funds would go towards updating various structures and bridges in the county and a new Vigo County Annex Entryway.
Ernie Pyle biopic in the works on IU’s campus
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A movie about the life and career of Dana, Indiana native Ernie Pyle is in the works. According to a release from Indiana University, Media School students will develop a feature fim biopic based on Pyle this fall. Pyle is an IU alumnus who studied there over a century ago and was the editor-in-chief of the Indiana Daily Student for a summer.
VCSC prepares for a school year full of new initiatives
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – Vigo County School Corporation (VCSC) has prepared for yet another school year full of new initiatives. With just a few days left of summer school until the start of the new school year, Lost Creek Elementary School Principal Linda Biggs said the staff has worked hard to get the classrooms ready for an estimated 680 students.
WTHI
Joey Hart narrows college list to four
Linton star basketball player Joey Hart narrowed his final college choices to four. On Monday he announced the final four, those being University of Central Florida, Evansville, Toledo and Ball State. Hart is one of the top prospects in the state in the 2023 class. Last season as a junior he averaged 20.5 points per game at Linton.
