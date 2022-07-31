www.lavacacountytoday.com
Daily Beast
Teachers Who Survived Uvalde Massacre Forced to Ask for Help to Buy School Supplies
One teacher climbed out a window to escape the gunman. Another is still nursing bullet wounds. Many of them have since been told they’d find it too disturbing to even go back inside to fetch their belongings. But after surviving the horrific mass shooting in May that killed 21...
Christian school suing Biden administration for threatening to pull school lunches from low-income students
A Christian grade school in Tampa, Florida is suing the Biden administration and Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried for threatening to pull school lunches for low-income students because of its religious affiliation, which does not agree with changes the administration made to Title IX. All 56 students enrolled in Grant...
State's Teachers Alarmed Over Non-Certified Educators Entering Classroom
"They don't know what's going to hit them in the face when they enter the classroom in the next week to two weeks," retired teacher Nancy Yaffe told KFOR News.
Morning Sun
Mt. Pleasant schools encourage student athletics through reducing participation fees
To support families and encourage more participation, Mt. Pleasant Public Schools (MPPS) is reducing or eliminating some of the fees it charges students to participate in athletics. MPPS will not charge a fee for middle school students to participate in district-funded sports for the 2022-2023 school year, and the district...
Poll Shows Not All Students & Teachers Are Eager to Go Back to In-Person School
As the 2021-22 school year came to a close, schools in many parts of the country seemed to have finally reached some semblance of pre-pandemic normalcy. But new data reveals a disconnect between the learning schools offered and the views of many teachers and students on what would be best for them. According to an […]
nativenewsonline.net
School Food Program Waivers Set to Expire in September
After providing free meals for children nationwide from the onset of the pandemic, many families — including Native ones — will return to paying some or all of the cost of their school lunches, once a significant set of waivers ends September 30. The federal government has provided...
Suncoast Families Prepare For Back to School
It is that bittersweet time of year when we have to take stock of all that we did not do this summer and pack it in before the school bell rings. Students are caught between sleeping in and enjoying their last bits of freedom and cracking that first summer book they should have read weeks ago. Parents are looking at school supplies on store shelves and pants that are too short and tops too small in their children’s closets and feeling the slow burn of panic. Relax, everyone! We have a few ABC’s of Back to School to make the process a little less strenuous for the whole family.
Survey: Parents will spend $661 per child for back-to-school, an 8 percent hike
Parents paying for back-to-school items will find no break from inflationary pressures on the U.S. economy. The 15th annual Deloitte Back-to-School Survey finds the average American household with school-age kids will pay $661 per child, an 8 percent increase from last year and a whopping 27 percent above 2019. But...
Board of Education gears up for the school year with approvals, upcoming events and a recap in athletics
JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Board of Education met in a regular session meeting on Aug. 1 at the annex of Ashe County Schools. Those present were Chair Josh Roten, Vice Chair Dianne Eldreth, Polly Jones, Dr. Kim Simmons, Wes Cornwell and Superintendent Dr. Eisa Cox. The meeting began with a list of upcoming dates from Cox. ...
Families Can Get £150 School Uniform Grant
Although children have only just started enjoying their summer holidays, for many parents across the UK, their attention has shifted to finding the money to buy school uniforms before September. With the cost of living crisis causing the bills, food and fuel to increase for families across the UK, many...
