School Food Program Waivers Set to Expire in September

After providing free meals for children nationwide from the onset of the pandemic, many families — including Native ones — will return to paying some or all of the cost of their school lunches, once a significant set of waivers ends September 30. The federal government has provided...
Suncoast Families Prepare For Back to School

It is that bittersweet time of year when we have to take stock of all that we did not do this summer and pack it in before the school bell rings. Students are caught between sleeping in and enjoying their last bits of freedom and cracking that first summer book they should have read weeks ago. Parents are looking at school supplies on store shelves and pants that are too short and tops too small in their children’s closets and feeling the slow burn of panic. Relax, everyone! We have a few ABC’s of Back to School to make the process a little less strenuous for the whole family.
Families Can Get £150 School Uniform Grant

Although children have only just started enjoying their summer holidays, for many parents across the UK, their attention has shifted to finding the money to buy school uniforms before September. With the cost of living crisis causing the bills, food and fuel to increase for families across the UK, many...
