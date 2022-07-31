A Bloody Ric Flair Wins Last Match, Says He’s Going To Get ‘Hammered’ To Celebrate

www.ewrestlingnews.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Group of Tennessee Doctors Applauds House Passage of Assault Weapons BanAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Williamson Democrats Offering Rides to the PollsAdvocate AndyWilliamson County, TN
Fait la Force Craft Beer Craft Fair, Saturday August 6thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Putting the Ho Ho Ho Back In Santa's Go Go Go!H Titsworth
Free Things to Do in Nashville This Weekend!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Related
Ric Flair Fakes Heart Attack in Front of His Daughter During Last Match
Above all else, Ric Flair is a showman and a performer. The wrestling legend had his final match ever on Sunday night. He also decided to give his own daughter a little scare and faked a heart attack during his match. A sports legend. The scene was something you would expect from a professional wrestling promotion. The night was filled with great moments and matches and this was one of the funnier parts of the festivities.
wrestlingrumors.net
Call It A Win: Medical Update On Ric Flair Following His Last Match
That could have been worse. There are legends in wrestling and then there are people like Ric Flair. After a career that has spanned the better part of fifty years, Flair was finally ready to hang it up after this weekend’s appropriately titled Ric Flair’s Last Match event. Flair has been training for months, but there is only so much that can be done at 73 years old. The match has taken place, and now we know a bit about how he is doing.
In the end, Ric Flair went out on top surrounded by his WWE family
When Ric Flair announced that he was going to take part in one more professional wrestling match, 14 years removed from his WWE retirement match at WrestleMania 24, it left a bad impression among more than a few fans of the sport. Sure, “older” wrestlers are working matches with increasing frequency, with 63-year-old Sting wrestling […] The post In the end, Ric Flair went out on top surrounded by his WWE family appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Photos: Ric 'The Nature Boy' Flair returns to ring 'one last time'
Photos: Ric 'The Nature Boy' Flair returns to ring 'one last time' Ric Flair in action during Ric Flair's Last Match at Nashville Municipal Auditorium on July 31, 2022, in Nashville, Tennessee. (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
PWMania
Jerry “The King” Lawler Makes Appearance At Ric Flair’s Last Match Event (Video)
In Nashville, Tennessee’s Nashville Municipal Auditorium on Sunday night for Ric Flair’s Last Match, a number of stars made surprise appearances, including WWE Hall of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler. Flair and Andrade El Idolo defeated Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett in the main event. During...
Ric Flair Reveals His Preparation for Final Fight: ‘Drinking Every Night’
All legends must see an end to the legacy. Ric Flair is in his final match tonight, and his prep beforehand was just what he needed. A huge night in sports entertainment. Of course, the 73-year-old has been training for most of his life. So, he knows how he fights best and knows exactly how to get ready. With plenty of exercise and plenty of alcohol.
Yardbarker
Ric Flair wins last match against Jay Lethal & Jeff Jarrett
Ric Flair emerged victorious in what was billed as his final wrestling match Sunday evening in Nashville, Tennessee. Flair, 73, teamed with son-in-law Andrade El Idolo to defeat Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal. The finish had Conrad Thompson, Flair’s other son-in-law, throw brass knuckles to Andrade, who then used them to strike Jarrett. Flair then put Jarrett in the figure four leglock as referee David Miller ran in and counted to three, giving Flair and Andrade the win.
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Official Calls Ric Flair’s Last Match Their ‘Last Chapter’
Ric Flair’s last match wasn’t just the end of the Nature Boy. It also seemingly marked the end of a legendary refereeing career. On a recent episode of the “Battleground” podcast, referee Mike Chioda said that “Doing Ric Flair’s last match is going to be the last chapter of my career,”
RELATED PEOPLE
Ric Flair Fakes A Heart Attack In Front Of His Family, Mick Foley, Kid Rock, The Undertaker & More In His “Final Match”
The Stylin’, profilin’, limousine ridin’, jet flyin’, kiss-stealin’, wheelin’ n’ dealin’ son of a gun, the Nature Boy himself Ric Flair returned to the wrestling ring last night for one final match at the age of 73, just to prove that he is indeed as good as he once was.
PWMania
Ric Flair’s Last Match Results – July 31, 2022
Ric Flair’s Last Match Results – July 31, 2022. – Tony Schiavone & David Crockett welcome everybody to the event. The match begins with some chain wrestling between Uemura and Narita, Narita gets Uemura in a headlock. Uemura gets free and he nails Narita with a few arm drags before working over his arm, Uemura goes for a belly to belly suplex and Narita avoids it while landing strikes. Uemura and Narita have a striking exchange in the middle of the ring, Uemura misses a drop kick and Narita kicks him in the back a few times. Narita stands Uemura up while cracking him with more strikes, Uemura recovers and he nails a charging Narita with a drop kick. Uemura gets Narita up while landing more strikes on him, Uemura then hits a cornered Narita with an avalanche followed by a bulldog for a near fall. Narita fights back and Uemura drops him with an arm drag, Uemura goes for an arm bar and Narita gets to the ropes. Uemura continues attacking the injured arm of Narita, Narita gets free and he gets Uemura in an abdominal stretch. Uemura eventually gets to the ropes to break the submission, Narita then hits Uemura with a German suplex for a near fall.
PWMania
Mick Foley Issues Statement Following “Ric Flair’s Last Match” PPV Event
WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley, who was present at the “Ric Flair’s Last Match” pay-per-view event, issued a statement about it on his Facebook page. Foley said that he was just made aware of The Undertaker’s arrival 20 minutes beforehand. Foley has made it obvious that there is no heat between Taker and herself. This clarifies some of the fan speculation on social media that Taker’s exclusion of Foley during his speech at the WWE Hall of Fame induction hurt Foley.
Yardbarker
Ric Flair's Last Match notes: Flair's health, show changes, production team
Following Sunday's Ric Flair's Last Match pay-per-view, Dave Meltzer provided some notes on how the "Nature Boy" is doing, some changes to the show, and who was handing production. Meltzer said that there were two family doctors backstage that are close with Megan Fliehr, one of Flair's daughters. He said...
IN THIS ARTICLE
411mania.com
Women’s Tag Team Title Match Set for NWA 74
The National Wrestling Alliance has announced that Pretty Empowered will defend the NWA Women’s Tag Team titles against the Hex at NWA 74. The match will be a Kingshighway Street Fight and happens on night two. The event happens on August 27-28 in St. Louis, MO. Here’s the updated lineup:
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE RAW Goes Commercial-Free For The First Hour On Monday Night
The first hour of Monday night’s episode of WWE RAW did in fact air commercial free as we reported earlier today here on eWn. A report broke shortly before the show that the USA Network greenlit a commercial-free first hour for the program, and WWE seems to have cashed in.
Comments / 0