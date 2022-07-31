ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Tons Of Backstage News From Ric Flair’s Last Match – Big WWE Legends In Attendance, More

By Ryan Clark
ewrestlingnews.com
 3 days ago
Ric Flair is said to be doing fine following the Ric Flair’s Last Match event. Flair and Andrade El Idolo vs. Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal (w/ Karen Jarrett) headlined the Ric Flair’s Last Match event at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium on Sunday night. This marked the first time that Flair had wrestled in 11 years after nearly dying in 2017, requiring surgery on his bowel and suffering kidney failure.
On Saturday night Ronda Rousey challenged Liv Morgan for the SmackDown Women’s Championship, and the match ended in controversy as Liv Morgan tapped out while the referee was counting the pin because Ronda’s shoulders were on the mat. After the match Ronda snapped then attacked Liv Morgan and the referee.
Following her attack on referee Dan Engler at SummerSlam, WWE has announced a storyline suspension for Ronda Rousey. She was penalized “an undisclosed amount” of money, according to WWE, for her behavior on Saturday night. After losing to SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan, Rousey appeared to turn heel.
Ric Flair’s last match wasn’t just the end of the Nature Boy. It also seemingly marked the end of a legendary refereeing career. On a recent episode of the “Battleground” podcast, referee Mike Chioda said that “Doing Ric Flair’s last match is going to be the last chapter of my career,”
Fans have seen Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar face off many times since WrestleMania 31, and on Saturday night they competed in a last man standing match at SummerSlam with the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line. At one point Brock Lesnar used a tractor to lift the ring...
Ric Flair’s Last Match Results – July 31, 2022. – Tony Schiavone & David Crockett welcome everybody to the event. The match begins with some chain wrestling between Uemura and Narita, Narita gets Uemura in a headlock. Uemura gets free and he nails Narita with a few arm drags before working over his arm, Uemura goes for a belly to belly suplex and Narita avoids it while landing strikes. Uemura and Narita have a striking exchange in the middle of the ring, Uemura misses a drop kick and Narita kicks him in the back a few times. Narita stands Uemura up while cracking him with more strikes, Uemura recovers and he nails a charging Narita with a drop kick. Uemura gets Narita up while landing more strikes on him, Uemura then hits a cornered Narita with an avalanche followed by a bulldog for a near fall. Narita fights back and Uemura drops him with an arm drag, Uemura goes for an arm bar and Narita gets to the ropes. Uemura continues attacking the injured arm of Narita, Narita gets free and he gets Uemura in an abdominal stretch. Uemura eventually gets to the ropes to break the submission, Narita then hits Uemura with a German suplex for a near fall.
Following Sunday's Ric Flair's Last Match pay-per-view, Dave Meltzer provided some notes on how the "Nature Boy" is doing, some changes to the show, and who was handing production. Meltzer said that there were two family doctors backstage that are close with Megan Fliehr, one of Flair's daughters. He said...
There’s no doubt about it; Ric Flair’s Last Match will live on forever in the hearts, minds, and memories of wrestling fans the world over, even if the match clearly didn’t live up to expectations set by his initial retirement match at WrestleMania 24 versus Shawn Michaels. … then again, if you really expected to […] The post Mick Foley pays a touching tribute to former WWE rival Ric Flair appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The first hour of Monday night’s episode of WWE RAW did in fact air commercial free as we reported earlier today here on eWn. A report broke shortly before the show that the USA Network greenlit a commercial-free first hour for the program, and WWE seems to have cashed in.
