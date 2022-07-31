Tons Of Backstage News From Ric Flair’s Last Match – Big WWE Legends In Attendance, More

www.ewrestlingnews.com
ETOnline.com
Ronda Rousey Suspended Indefinitely From WWE After Attacking SummerSlam Official
Ronda Rousey won't be seeing the ring anytime soon. The 35-year-old wrestler has been suspended indefinitely by the WWE following her attack on an official during Saturday's SummerSlam in Nashville, Tennessee. The WWE released a statement staying, "Following her attack on referee Dan Engler at SummerSlam, RondaRousey has been fined...
Bloodied Ric Flair wins 'last match' in front of family, WWE legends
Pro wrestling legend Ric Flair performed Sunday in what was billed as his "last match" in the industry. Flair teamed up with his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo to take on Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett in Nashville, Tennessee. The match was a part of a Jim Crockett Promotions event. "The...
PWMania
Update on Ric Flair Following His Last Match
Ric Flair is said to be doing fine following the Ric Flair’s Last Match event. Flair and Andrade El Idolo vs. Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal (w/ Karen Jarrett) headlined the Ric Flair’s Last Match event at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium on Sunday night. This marked the first time that Flair had wrestled in 11 years after nearly dying in 2017, requiring surgery on his bowel and suffering kidney failure.
stillrealtous.com
PWMania
PWMania
Jerry “The King” Lawler Makes Appearance At Ric Flair’s Last Match Event (Video)
In Nashville, Tennessee’s Nashville Municipal Auditorium on Sunday night for Ric Flair’s Last Match, a number of stars made surprise appearances, including WWE Hall of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler. Flair and Andrade El Idolo defeated Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett in the main event. During...
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Official Calls Ric Flair’s Last Match Their ‘Last Chapter’
Ric Flair’s last match wasn’t just the end of the Nature Boy. It also seemingly marked the end of a legendary refereeing career. On a recent episode of the “Battleground” podcast, referee Mike Chioda said that “Doing Ric Flair’s last match is going to be the last chapter of my career,”
stillrealtous.com
Backstage News On Brock Lesnar Lifting The Ring At WWE SummerSlam
Fans have seen Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar face off many times since WrestleMania 31, and on Saturday night they competed in a last man standing match at SummerSlam with the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line. At one point Brock Lesnar used a tractor to lift the ring...
411mania.com
WWE News: Bayley Addresses Return At SummerSlam on Raw, Advertised Match For October Raw
Bayley addressed her return with IYO SKY and Dakota Kai at SummerSlam on tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. On tonight’s show, Bayley spoke in a couple of backstage segments with her associates and first said that it was not about Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch; they were talking about the three of them.
PWMania
Ric Flair’s Last Match Results – July 31, 2022
Ric Flair’s Last Match Results – July 31, 2022. – Tony Schiavone & David Crockett welcome everybody to the event. The match begins with some chain wrestling between Uemura and Narita, Narita gets Uemura in a headlock. Uemura gets free and he nails Narita with a few arm drags before working over his arm, Uemura goes for a belly to belly suplex and Narita avoids it while landing strikes. Uemura and Narita have a striking exchange in the middle of the ring, Uemura misses a drop kick and Narita kicks him in the back a few times. Narita stands Uemura up while cracking him with more strikes, Uemura recovers and he nails a charging Narita with a drop kick. Uemura gets Narita up while landing more strikes on him, Uemura then hits a cornered Narita with an avalanche followed by a bulldog for a near fall. Narita fights back and Uemura drops him with an arm drag, Uemura goes for an arm bar and Narita gets to the ropes. Uemura continues attacking the injured arm of Narita, Narita gets free and he gets Uemura in an abdominal stretch. Uemura eventually gets to the ropes to break the submission, Narita then hits Uemura with a German suplex for a near fall.
Yardbarker
Ric Flair's Last Match notes: Flair's health, show changes, production team
Following Sunday's Ric Flair's Last Match pay-per-view, Dave Meltzer provided some notes on how the "Nature Boy" is doing, some changes to the show, and who was handing production. Meltzer said that there were two family doctors backstage that are close with Megan Fliehr, one of Flair's daughters. He said...
411mania.com
Various News: Control Center for Tonight’s AEW Dynamite, Highlights From WWE NXT 2.0, New Lio Rush ‘The One’ Video
– AEW has released a Control Center for tonight’s episode of Dynamite. The show will include the following matches and segments:. Chris Jericho’s AEW Interim World Championship shot is on the line. * ThunderStorm vs. Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter. * Christian Cage vs. Matt Hardy. * Orange...
Mick Foley pays a touching tribute to former WWE rival Ric Flair
There’s no doubt about it; Ric Flair’s Last Match will live on forever in the hearts, minds, and memories of wrestling fans the world over, even if the match clearly didn’t live up to expectations set by his initial retirement match at WrestleMania 24 versus Shawn Michaels. … then again, if you really expected to […] The post Mick Foley pays a touching tribute to former WWE rival Ric Flair appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE RAW Goes Commercial-Free For The First Hour On Monday Night
The first hour of Monday night’s episode of WWE RAW did in fact air commercial free as we reported earlier today here on eWn. A report broke shortly before the show that the USA Network greenlit a commercial-free first hour for the program, and WWE seems to have cashed in.
Matt Cardona Eats The Diamond Cutter, Flair Family Fights Back, Wrestling Is Celebrated | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update following Ric Flair's Last Match:. - Josh Alexander vs. Jacob Fatu for the IMPACT World Title ended in a No Contest when Matt Cardona and Brian Myers interfered. DDP made the save. - The Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) beat...
