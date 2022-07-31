Álvarez Walks Off Mariners for Astros' Series Win

www.yardbarker.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Metro Bus camera footage leads to capital murder chargehoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Old Town Spring store owner allegedly shoots dog in cold bloodhoustonstringer_comSpring, TX
Trump agrees with Russia and wants Houston basketballer to stay in prisonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Beto O’Rourke Said We’re Going to Win!Tom HandyHouston, TX
A mother wants answers after an HPD investigator closed the missing persons case of her child who was never recoveredJenifer KnightonHouston, TX
Related
1 perfect MLB trade deadline deal to make the Astros World Series favorites
The Houston Astros are once again among the teams leading the pack in the MLB this season. They currently have a 67-36 record, which is the second best in the American League and third best in the majors. They have a comfortable 12 game lead atop the AL West, and are going to be competing with the New York Yankees for the top seed in the AL throughout the final two months of the season.
Yardbarker
Report: Astros Looking to Add Tigers' Soto
The Houston Astros aren't done. Even though they've already made two major splashes in Trey Mancini and Christian Vázquez, Houston is still searching to bolster their bullpen. According to Brian McTaggert of MLB.com, the Astros have been "fixated" on Gregory Soto. He's probably not the Soto Houstonians were hoping...
Yardbarker
Cubs outfielder Ian Happ reacts to not getting traded
Chicago Cubs outfielder Ian Happ was surprisingly not traded before Tuesday’s MLB deadline, and he appears to be more than happy to stick around. Happ, who was named to his first All-Star team in 2022, was widely expected to be moved prior to the deadline. Shortly after Tuesday’s deadline...
Josh Bell’s true feelings about potential trade to Astros
The Washington Nationals are receiving a lot of attention as the 2022 MLB trade deadline rolls around thanks to their willingness to trade star outfielder Juan Soto. But another name on their roster generating a lot of attention is first baseman Josh Bell, who is widely expected to be moved prior to the deadline.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX Sports
Braves get OF Robbie Grossman from Tigers for minor leaguer
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves acquired veteran corner outfielder Robbie Grossman in a trade with the Detroit Tigers for minor league pitcher Kris Anglin on Monday night. The 32-year-old Grossman, who is making $5 million this year and can become a free agent after...
MLB・
Yardbarker
Report: Astros Acquire Smith From Braves for Odorizzi
Following a scoreless seven innings Sunday, Jake Odorizzi was traded to the Atlanta Braves. The Houston Astros acquired left-handed reliever Will Smith for the starting pitcher. Odorizzi posted a 3.75 ERA over 60 innings pitched this season for the Astros. The righty punched out 46 batters to his 17 walks...
Yardbarker
Why did the Yankees trade Jordan Montgomery for Harrison Bader?
The Yankees trading Jordan Montgomery is still a head-scratcher. How they could trade their #4 starter when Taillon has struggled, Severino is hurt, and German is currently starting is weird. The trade for Harrison Bader, who is on the IL, is also pretty strange. Brian Cashman has always seemed to have a flare for the dramatic with strange deals, and this is no exception. Harrison Bader is a question mark, the pitching depth is weakened, and everyone in the fanbase is puzzled as to what is going on. I did not like this trade at all at first, but now? Well, I think it might make a bit of sense.
Yardbarker
Braves involved in trade talks surrounding Noah Syndergaard
The Hot Stove is burning up! Juan Soto was just traded to the Padres, and the Braves made a pair of under-the-radar trades late last night by acquiring Jake Odorizzi from the Astros in exchange for Will Smith and Robbie Grossman from the Tigers. But they might not be done just yet after reports surfaced the Braves were involved in trade talks surrounding Noah Syndergaard.
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Braves get a discouraging injury update on Ozzie Albies
Originally, the timeline looked like it could be as early as the middle of July. Now, it seems like Albies could be out a bit longer. The Braves added Ehire Adrianza, a player from the 2021 World Series run, to the roster to platoon with Orlando Arcia at second base. Hopefully, Albies can be back for the 2022 postseason push — the Braves will need him.
ESPN
Tampa Bay Rays acquire lefty reliever Garrett Cleavinger from Los Angeles Dodgers
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The Tampa Bay Rays have acquired left-handed reliever Garrett Cleavinger from the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for minor league outfielder Germán Tapia. The Rays said Monday that Cleavinger, who spent parts of the past three seasons in the majors with the Dodgers and Philadelphia...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Trade Garrett Cleavinger To Tampa Bay Rays For German Tapia
The Los Angeles Dodgers got a bit of a jumpstart on MLB trade deadline activity over the weekend by acquiring Chris Martin from the Chicago Cubs in exchange for Zach McKinstry. Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman publicly expressed his disdain for acquiring relief pitchers at the deadline, but...
Yardbarker
Yankees’ Joey Gallo shares awful experience in New York and desire to leave
Transitioning from the Texas Rangers to the New York Yankees has been a nonstop battle for slugger Joey Gallo. The 28-year-old had a fantastic career with Texas but has struggled considerably in the Bronx, hitting .159 this season with a 28% on-base rate, 12 homers, and 24 RBIs. At the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Cubs announcers roast Cardinals vets Adam Wainwright, Yadier Molina
The Chicago Cubs’ broadcast team had a bit of fun at the expense of two St. Louis Cardinals stalwarts during Tuesday’s broadcast. Play-by-play man Jon Sciambi had some fun with the fact that veteran batterymates Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright were employing MLB’s new PitchCom system during Tuesday’s contest. Sciambi compared that to one’s grandparents getting their first mobile phone, which prompted laughter — and a half-hearted defense — from color commentator Jim Deshaies.
Yardbarker
Yankees could create insane starting rotation with one last big splash at trade deadline
The New York Yankees made a big move on Monday, just one day before the trade deadline expired. Aside from acquiring bullpen arm Scott Effross via the Chicago Cubs, general manager Brian Cashman executed a trade for Oakland Athletics starting pitcher, Frankie Montas. Montas is a fantastic starter who will...
Yardbarker
Braves Insider Shuts Down An Austin Riley Critique
Austin Riley is staying in Atlanta for a long time. Yesterday, the Atlanta Braves gave him a 10-year, $212 million contract extension. Riley was one player who had lost his arbitration case earlier in the season, but it appears that that situation is now water under the bridge. Riley is...
Yardbarker
Don Mattingly on his way out as Marlins manager?
Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly is in his seventh and potential final season with the club. The Miami Herald’s Craig Mish reported on Tuesday that Mattingly was unsure as to whether or not he would return as the Marlins’ manager next season. “Don Mattingly told me today he...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX Sports
Rays take on the Blue Jays in first of 2-game series
Toronto Blue Jays (57-45, second in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (54-48, third in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (7-8, 3.30 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 122 strikeouts); Rays: Drew Rasmussen (6-3, 3.17 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 70 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -143, Rays +122;...
Yardbarker
Mets Insider Asks An Important Jacob deGrom Question
For the first time this year, the New York Mets sent their ace out to the mound. deGrom had been out since the end of spring training with a shoulder injury and had spent the past several months rehabbing. But last night, he finally got a chance to pitch in...
Yardbarker
TRADE: The Atlanta Braves And Los Angeles Angels Made A Big Deal
Angels: "OFFICIAL: the Angels have acquired RHP Jesse Chavez and LHP Tucker Davidson from the Braves in exchange for RHP Raisel Iglesias." The move gives the Braves a legitimate addition to their bullpen as Iglesias has 16 saves on the season for the Angels. Right now, the Braves are making...
Castillo pitches into 7th as Mariners beat Cole, Yankees 7-3
NEW YORK (AP) — Luis Castillo pitched five-hit ball into the seventh inning in his Seattle debut, and the Mariners used a fast start to beat Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees 7-3 on Wednesday. Eugenio Suárez, Carlos Santana and Jarred Kelenic homered against Cole (9-4) during Seattle’s...
Comments / 0