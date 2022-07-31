PHOTO GALLERY: Lynden, LC hosts golf, soccer, basketball camps

www.lyndentribune.com
Whatcom Prep baseball teams reach regional finals
FERNDALE – After exceptional runs by the Whatcom Prep 13U and 14U baseball teams in the Pacific Northwest Babe Ruth Regional Championships, both fell just one win short of advancing to their respective World Series tournaments.
Bellingham musician competes on 'America's Got Talent'
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — A local musician gets his shot at fame on NBC's "America's Got Talent," but the audience will not learn his name or even see his face. Mr. Moo Shakes drums along to popular songs on plastic buckets, adding some dance MOOves and a whole lot of attitude as he keeps the beat.
Briefly: Lynden and the surrounding areas in the news, Aug. 3, 2022
FERNDALE — After two years, the Ferndale Chamber of Commerce continues its legacy events with a renewed vision of moving the Street Festival onto the Riverwalk in Ferndale.
Vintage Farming Days celebrates 50th anniversary
LYNDEN — Since 1972, the Puget Sound Antique Tractor and Machinery Association (PSATMA) has sponsored the Vintage Farming Days event.
Woman ‘clinging to the side of the hill... fallen into the rapids’ rescued at Nooksack Falls
Because of dangerous conditions due to the water rapids, aid was sought from the Naval Air Station Whidbey Search and Rescue Air and Marine unit helicopter.
Reference Media of Bellingham: Egglestonworks Viginti AE, Boulder, Naim, REL, and Shunyata
Store co-owner, Erik Wrolson, told me that Reference Media includes a showroom/soundroom, media room, and rentable 16-person theater room. I hope I've got that right. I scribbled those notes on Erik's business card when we ran into each other later on at the show. Heading the show lineup were Egglestonworks...
This second small earthquake struck near Bellingham on Monday
Quakes of less than magnitude 3.0 are common, and tens of thousands are reported worldwide every year, according to the USGS.
Whatcom County celebrates Old Settlers
Celebrating 126 years of memories, Washington’s longest running picnic, the Whatcom County Old Settlers Picnic, included numerous entertainment events for the last weekend of July. Friday, July 29 was Senior Citizen Day and Saturday, July 30 included the Pioneer Car Show, We’re Back grand and junior parades, children’s activities and music. Out of its 126 year stretch, the Old Settlers Association did not host the picnic for two summers: the summer of 1942 during World War II and the summer of 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic was in full swing. The Whatcom County Old Settlers Association is a nonprofit organization that is ran by volunteers. The proceeds fund their mission of preserving the memory and heritage of the early pioneers of Whatcom County. (Taras McCurdie and Leora Watson/Lynden Tribune)
Hiker Airlifted After Suffering Heat Exhaustion in Leavenworth
A Bellingham woman was airlifted to a hospital in Yakima after hiking with her friends on the Snow Lake Trail in Leavenworth on the night of July 30. Around 8 p.m., the 37-year-old woman suffered a knee injury while showing signs of a heat stroke. Her two friends went to...
Two years ago a Nooksack dam was destroyed. Now, where are the salmon?
The Middle Fork Nooksack dam blocked fish on their way to spawn.
Badger Road closure to extend over 100 hours this week
LYNDEN, Wash. — Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) officials warn motorists that culvert replacement work will require closing Badger Road from 5pm on Monday, August 1st, through 6am on Saturday, August 6th. Crews working on Pepin Creek and Duffner Ditch fish passage, along a half-mile stretch of E...
Expect to see unusual aircraft in the north Whatcom sky during the Abbotsford Airshow this weekend
The 2022 Abbotsford Airshow is scheduled to be held Friday, August 5th, through Sunday, August 7th. The annual event typically results in a variety of military, historical and sport aircraft flying over the north Whatcom County area as they fly in and out of the Abbotsford International Airport. It’s not...
Body of drowning victim found in Lake Whatcom
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. – The body of a Bellingham man who drowned in Lake Whatcom last month has been found. Nathan Molenda, 37, went missing and apparently drowned in the south end of the lake on July 10th. A search was called off after he wasn’t found. His...
Did you feel this small earthquake that struck near Bellingham in the San Juan Islands?
The quake reportedly struck shortly before noon on Sunday.
Skagit River debris still being removed after last winter's storms
SKAGIT COUNTY, Wash. — It’s like a rodeo on the river. This week, a team of workers with ropes and motorboats is on the Skagit River wrangling logs instead of livestock. For about three days the crew will work to take apart a 40-foot logjam that has formed at the river and the Highway 9 Bridge.
LEGALS- August 3, 2022
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on July 11, 2022, the City of Lynden received a SEPA Checklist from Lane Stremler, agent for BerryHill Foods regarding the project described below:. Description of Proposal: BerryHill Foods - Fill and Grade: The project includes development of a 4.9 acres parcel in the West Lynden Business Park. The project will occur in two stages. The first stage, specific to this review, is for the site prep and filling and grading to accommodate the future construction of an industrial building. Additional SEPA review for the industrial building, including utility connections, parking, stormwater, and landscaping will be required as part of that building permit.
A Fairhaven restaurant known for its Eastern European menu closes after 13 years
The eatery opened in 2009, right in the middle of a major economic recession.
Construction activity notice
The City of Lynden has released a construction activity notice for Aug. 1-12 on Grover Street from 3rd to Lawrence streets. Through Friday, Aug. 12, the City of Lynden will work on its Grover Street overlay project from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Preliminary 2022 Primary Election results (August 2)
Initial results of Whatcom County and Washington State political races and propositions reported just after 8pm, August 2nd, by the Washington State Secretary of State and Whatcom County Election Division are as follows. Top 2 vote-getters in each race will advance to the General Election in November. Election results will be certified on August 16th.
No, Ferndale City Hall was not on fire
FERNDALE, Wash. — First responders were dispatched to the Ferndale City Hall building on Main Street in Ferndale on Monday, August 1st about 6:50pm due to a report of visible smoke coming from the building. The initial firefighters at the scene headed to the city hall building but were...
