Tennessee Adds Former Clemson Running Back Through Transfer Portal

Tennessee has officially added another name to the roster on the morning of the third day of fall camp. On Wednesday morning, running back Lyn-J Dixon announced on Instagram that he would be transferring to the University of Tennessee. “Committed,” Dixon said in his post with a heart emoji. “#SEC...
BREAKING: Camden Sewell Returning To Tennessee For Fifth Season

Tennessee right-handed pitcher Camden Sewell is returning to Knoxville for one final college season, Sewell shared on social media Tuesday. Sewell has been one of Tennessee’s top relievers in his four years in Knoxville and is using his fifth season of eligibility offered by the NCAA’s due to the COVID-19 shortened season.
Tennessee Fall Camp Notes And Observations: Practice Two

Tennessee returned to Haslam Field for its second practice of fall camp Tuesday on a sunny Knoxville morning. As per usual, the Vols started their day stretching and doing some slight drill work on the indoor practice field before making it outside for the bulk of the work. Tennessee only...
WATCH: Tennessee Football Practice Highlights – No. 1

It’s football time in Tennessee. Those were the words spoken by Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel on Sunday before the Vols officially took the field on Monday morning for the first practice of fall camp. The rain stayed away from Knoxville and provided a crisp and cool backdrop for the Vols’ first practice out on the field.
Full Battle 4 Atlantis Bracket Announced

The Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament released its first round matchups on Friday night pitting Tennessee against Butler in the opening round. However, the tournament didn’t confirm its complete bracket. Tennessee confirmed the first round matchup on Monday while confirming the bracket in the process. The Vols...
Reigning AAC Player Of The Year Transferring To Tennessee Baseball

Reigning AAC Player of the Year Griffin Merritt announced he is transferring to Tennessee Monday afternoon. Merritt is the reigning American Athletic Conference Player of the Year after starring at left field for the Bearcats a season ago. The Cincinnati, Ohio native hit .315 with 17 doubles, 19 home runs...
