Max and Honey's summer market days are underway

12 Flowering Shrubs That Bloom All Summer
PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. Flowering shrubs are one of the easiest ways to liven up your landscape. And shrubs that bloom all summer—with zero...
How to deadhead hydrangeas, according to gardening author and expert
Discover how to deadhead hydrangeas and learn the best ways to do it with our top tips from an expert gardener
The Best Vegetables and Flowers to Plant in September
"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below." Even though most flowers bloom during the spring months, that doesn’t mean that your fall garden has to be left behind. In fact, there are plenty of fall flowers, vegetables and evergreen shrubs that are perfect for planting during autumn! From growing mums to incorporating popular perennial flowers and plants into the mix, we are offering some helpful tips and ideas for what to plant in September.
How to prune roses for a healthy plant, ripe for flowering
Learning how to prune roses properly will keep your English shrubs, Hybrid Teas and other flowering varieties looking gorgeous in growing season, adding a ton of quaint personality to your garden space. Prune hard once a year for best results
Burned forest now a landscape abuzz with bees and flowers
When the Holiday Farm Fire tore through the McKenzie River Valley in 2020, burning 70,000 acres, it created a blank canvas of sorts. Amid the fire's blackened landscape, UO ecologist Lauren Ponisio saw an opportunity to establish pollinators, specifically bees, in the burned forest. Last fall, she and her graduate...
Are Bananas Classified as a Fruit or a Berry?
If you’ve ever raised your eyebrows when one of your friends said that bananas are berries, then you’ll be surprised to know that they were right. You won’t be the first person to be confused by this. Although bananas are commonly thought of as being fruits but...
How to Wash Fruit with Vinegar
Laura is a contributing writer at Food Network. Vinegar is one of those magical little ingredients that seems to have endless uses and benefits. The star of pickled vegetables everywhere — vinegar is an affordable and versatile workhorse that every kitchen should be stocked with. It can add brightness to dressings and marinades, punch up caramelized onions and tenderize meats. Culinary applications aside, vinegar makes for a fantastic all-natural cleaning product substitute (check out our story 8 Ways to Clean with Vinegear for more info). Whether you use it to clean your microwave, remove grease on the stove or even clean carpeting, vinegar’s strong antimicrobial properties lend themselves to a variety of cleaning projects. One of the best ways to use it? Cleaning produce. Because fruits and vegetables are most often eaten raw, it’s important to wash them before eating to remove any bacteria, pesticides or other impurities that can be harmful to ingest. Creating a vinegar solution is an easy and powerful way to wash produce without using any chemicals, and you can be sure that your fruits and vegetables are cleaned of toxins. If you’re not sure where to start, we’ve created a quick guide to help you better understand how to wash fruit with vinegar. And for more info on other ways to wash fruit, head over to our story The Right Way to Wash Fruit.
‘Delectable and ripe’: readers’ favourite pick-your-own farms
On a cycling tour of Scotland last year, the alluring aroma of fragrant fields full of strawberries, drifting up a hill, caused me to pause my pedalling and follow my nose. It was an excellent decision. The well-signposted Craigie’s Farm, at South Queensferry near Edinburgh, beckoned me towards an array of fruits as sustenance for my cycling. I filled up on raspberries and cherries and took veg too for the camp later. There’s also a lovely farm shop and little cafe where I sat sipping tea, contemplating which of my picks to eat first – almost reluctant to get back on the saddle.
How to Grow Hydrangeas from Cuttings
Every hydrangea lover knows there’s always room for more hydrangeas in your garden. And if you’re really short on space, you probably have friends who’d love replicas of your favorite hydrangea for their own garden. With proper timing and basic propagation techniques, you can grow new hydrangeas from simple stem cuttings. Just follow these steps to multiply your hydrangeas and their breathtaking blooms:
What Is the Back to Eden Gardening Method?
Back to Eden gardening is a regenerative organic gardening method that recreates the natural ecosystem in which plants thrive—taking advantage of what nature provides, and with minimal human intervention. The idea behind the Back to Eden method is that with a minimal amount of work and resources, you create a garden that provides a cornucopia of produce, both vegetables and fruits.
Pollinator Hotel: New Hotel Welcomes Bees and Other Pollinators Who Lost Their Homes
A pollinator hotel has been reported built in the town of Normal in Illinois, United States. This makes it one of the latest designs of the unique structure seen serving displaced pollinators in recent years. The new hotel in the Illinois town has been established to give bees and other pollinators a second shot in life after losing their natural habitat, which were either destroyed due to natural causes or human activities.
How Plant Pros Organize Their Plant Care Supplies
It doesn’t matter if you’re a gardener or a houseplant lover, caring for plants takes a lot of time and a lot of supplies. From watering cans to moisture meters to gardening gloves to trowels to fertilizer and everything in between, it can take up a lot of space. That’s why we wanted to find out how plant pros organize their plant care supplies. We were really curious to see how things differed between gardeners and people who predominantly care for indoor plants.
Using apple cider vinegar as a natural rooting hormone
Using apple cider vinegar as a natural rooting hormone/Gin Lee. Using apple cider vinegar as a natural rooting hormone. Propagating plant clippings is one thing most gardeners like doing because it saves us money and also keeps our plants true. What do I mean by keeping the plants true? When you propagate a plant, it means that the plant that you've taken the clipping from will stay true to the original plant. With stem cuttings, each new plant will duplicate its parent plant. So if you have a favorite plant, it's nice to take several clippings from it and propagate it.
