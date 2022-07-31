Max and Honey's summer market days are underway

Laura is a contributing writer at Food Network. Vinegar is one of those magical little ingredients that seems to have endless uses and benefits. The star of pickled vegetables everywhere — vinegar is an affordable and versatile workhorse that every kitchen should be stocked with. It can add brightness to dressings and marinades, punch up caramelized onions and tenderize meats. Culinary applications aside, vinegar makes for a fantastic all-natural cleaning product substitute (check out our story 8 Ways to Clean with Vinegear for more info). Whether you use it to clean your microwave, remove grease on the stove or even clean carpeting, vinegar’s strong antimicrobial properties lend themselves to a variety of cleaning projects. One of the best ways to use it? Cleaning produce. Because fruits and vegetables are most often eaten raw, it’s important to wash them before eating to remove any bacteria, pesticides or other impurities that can be harmful to ingest. Creating a vinegar solution is an easy and powerful way to wash produce without using any chemicals, and you can be sure that your fruits and vegetables are cleaned of toxins. If you’re not sure where to start, we’ve created a quick guide to help you better understand how to wash fruit with vinegar. And for more info on other ways to wash fruit, head over to our story The Right Way to Wash Fruit.

