This Epic Flea Market in Pennsylvania is a Must VisitTravel MavenManheim, PA
3 Delicious Brunch Spots in Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
3 Charming Small Towns in Lancaster, PA Worth a Visit This SeasonMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Stuck Inside on Rainy Days? Here's 3 Fun Places to Visit With Kids in Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
The Shops at Rockvale Celebrates National Night Out [Lancaster, PA]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
fox8tv.com
Laurel Mountain State Park Controversy
There is frustration surrounding access to a local state park. Residents complaining about signs telling them that hiking in the park is prohibited. Laurel Mountain State Park on the border of Somerset and Westmoreland counties is causing the controversy. At the park, a gate is half closed and signs posted...
3 Charming Small Towns in Lancaster, PA Worth a Visit This Season
Lancaster, PA is one of a kind. The county is home to everything from endless farmland beauty to bustling city life, and outdoor adventures for the sporty ones. There's a little bit of everything. Today, I'm highlighting three of my favorite parts of the county, all with their unique charm and character.
townlively.com
Creek Stomp Will Offer Hands-On Fun
Prepare to get your feet wet - literally - when Chiques Creek Watershed Alliance hosts a creek stomp on Tuesday, Aug. 16. The event will be held at the covered bridge in Memorial Park, Manheim, near the Farm Show complex off East Adele Avenue. It will begin at 6 p.m.
moderncampground.com
New Horizons RV Showcasing Two 2023 Coaches at Hershey RV Show
The chance for RV enthusiasts to get a sneak peek of what’s new this year is fast approaching, as America’s biggest RV show is set to happen from September 14 through 18 in Hershey, Pennsylvania. New Horizons RV will bring two of its best 2023 coaches to the show.
3 Delicious Brunch Spots in Lancaster, PA
Revealing one of my favorites right away with the featured photo - Speckled Hen Coffee in Strasburg. I recently visited Speckled Hen Coffee for Sunday Brunch. I've been here a few times but never for brunch. During this time, they offer all of their menus, breakfast, and lunch, from 8 am to 2 pm.
This Epic Flea Market in Pennsylvania is a Must Visit
There's nothing like a day spent outdoors in the summer shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Pennsylvania is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and biggest flea markets in the state.
Stuck Inside on Rainy Days? Here's 3 Fun Places to Visit With Kids in Lancaster, PA
It is looking like we'll get a little bit of rain in the coming days, all of which I welcome after the latest heatwave. I've found three fun places in Lancaster County worth visiting with toddlers as well as bored school kids. One of them is brand-new! These places are ideal when you just need to get out of the house for a couple of hours.
FOX43.com
Enjoy yoga with Spooky Nook Farm's llamas
MANHEIM, Pa. — Spooky Nook Farms is hosting a special gentle yoga class on Wednesday, August 3. Participants can sign up for "Llamaste Yoga Night," where guests will enjoy an hour of zen-ful yoga alongside the llamas of Spooky Nook Farm. Guests to the class can arrive at 6:30...
Car removed from Susquehanna River months after it went in
Last month, abc27 spoke with someone who was worried that a car partially submerged in the Susquehanna River for months might be a hazard. On Aug. 3, the car was pulled out of the water.
PhillyBite
Five Tips For Visiting Hershey As A First-Timer
- Hersheypark is a family theme park located in Hershey, Pennsylvania, approximately 15 miles east of Harrisburg and 95 miles west of Philadelphia. Founded in 1906, it is a place for families of all ages to enjoy a day at the park. It was originally designed as a recreational park for the employees of the Hershey Chocolate Company. Now, it is one of the nation's top tourist attractions.
Stoudt's beer returns with the help of Philadelphia-based Evil Genius Beer Company
ADAMSTOWN, Pa. — Stoudt's Brewing Co. beers are returning to bars with the help of a new partnership. The Lancaster County brewery closed its doors in 2020 following the retirement of brewmaster Carol Stoudt, who had founded the brewery in 1987 along with her husband. "Though the beer had...
iheart.com
Tar Spots Begin to Show on Local Crops
(Lancaster County, PA) -- Area farmers are concerned that the first tar spots of the season have been seen on local crops in Lancaster County. The corn fungus that has wreaked havoc in the Midwest is spread by wind or rain splashing it up from the soil. Leaves of infected plants prematurely die when severity is around 30 percent or more.
macaronikid.com
Celebrate Cultural Fest on August 20 in Harrisburg
It’s almost time for this year’s Cultural Fest on City Island in Harrisburg! Dauphin County Commissioners Mike Pries, Chad Saylor and George P. Hartwick, III invite the community to the county’s 14th Annual Cultural Fest on Saturday, August 20 from 3:00 – 10:00 p.m. on City Island in Harrisburg.
sanatogapost.com
Historic Rock Band Performers Play Casino Sept. 9
KING OF PRUSSIA PA – An ensemble of rock-‘n-roll performers from historic bands like the Doobie Brothers, Steely Dan, Boston, The Wailers, and The J. Geils Band are scheduled to perform as “The American Vinyl All-Star Band” for an exclusive, one-night-only concert Sept. 9 (2022; Friday) beginning at 7 p.m. in the Valley Forge Casino Resort, 1160 First Ave.
lebtown.com
Palmyra-based Hershey Med resident recognized with teaching award
A Palmyra-based pediatric resident at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center was recognized for exceptional teaching. Dr. Scott Barber’s teaching at the Penn State medical school was recognized via the Exceptional Moments in Teaching program, a monthly award for outstanding instructors at the Hershey campus. “Dr. Barber...
Today is the Final Day to Ride This Legendary Rollercoaster in PA
For diehard fans of rollercoasters -- specifically wooden rollercoasters -- today is a bittersweet day. A legendary wooden rollercoaster in the heart of Pennsylvania will be closing for good when the sun sets in just a few hours. Call me old-school, but there's something very special about a wooden rollercoaster....
300-year-old home for sale in Lebanon County
The "Tobias Bickel House" was built in 1720. It was moved to its current location in Myerstown, Lebanon County, and refurbished in 1981. And now, more than 300 years from when it was built, it's up for sale.
WGAL
Removal of large tree begins in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The removal of an 80-year-old elm tree in Harrisburg got underway Monday. City leaders said the tree is dangerous. The roots and branches are covering multiple buildings around Clinton, Green, Penn and Harris streets. Some branches fell during a storm about a month ago. The tree...
Did missing Harrisburg man end up in the Susquehanna River?
Harrisburg resident Donald Harris has not been seen or heard from in weeks, and his family now fears his body could be in the Susquehanna River. Harris, 58, was last seen July 16 at the Family Dollar store he frequented on North 3rd Street in uptown Harrisburg. His family told PennLive he has never went missing before. They said there is no one he’d be visiting in the city, or anywhere else.
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Obituaries for July 30th, 2022
Obituaries published from the Schuylkill County area. ------------------------------------------------------ , née Dronick, went home to God on July 6, 2022, at the age of 75, 18 months after her diagnosis of Lou Gehrig's disease (ALS). Jane was born April 2, 1947, in Pottsville, to George "Speedy" Dronick and Mary Plesnarski...
