Castillo to make Mariners debut Wednesday at Yankees

FOX Sports
New York Yankees made serious play for Shohei Ohtani
The New York Yankees are in the midst of a historic season, on pace for 108 wins and a runaway American League East title. But that apparently isn't stopping the Bronx Bombers from seeking to improve, as they made a "serious" offer to the Los Angeles Angels for superstar Shohei Ohtani, the New York Post reported.
numberfire.com
Kyle Higashioka kept out of Yankees' Monday lineup
New York Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against left-hander Marco Gonzales and the Seattle Mariners. Jose Trevino will catch for Domingo German and hit ninth. Trevino has a $2,300 salary and numberFire's models project him for 8.6 FanDuel points. Per our...
Frankie Montas dealt to Yankees in blockbuster trade with Athletics
The New York Yankees have got their man. According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the Yankees are finalizing an agreement to acquire Frankie Montas from the Oakland Athletics. Also heading to New York in the deal will be veteran reliever Lou Trivino, who will provide more stability in the Yankees bullpen after they acquired Scott Effross […] The post Frankie Montas dealt to Yankees in blockbuster trade with Athletics appeared first on ClutchPoints.
FOX Sports
MLB Trade Deadline Update: Mariners, Yankees, Mets, and Dodgers' latest moves | Flippin' Bats
Ben Verlander dives into the latest MLB trades as we near the deadline with Luis Castillo heading to the Seattle Mariners’ for three of their top five prospects, Chris Martin to the Los Angeles Dodgers & Daniel Vogelbach to the New York Mets. Verlander questions what a trade package for Washington Nationals' slugger Juan Soto would look like after breaking down what the Cincinnati Reds’ got for Luis Castillo.
MLB・
Travis Jankowski, claimed by Seattle off waivers from Mets, grateful for stint in Queens
“I wish I could have done more to stay there, but to be able to go back to New York, where my career really took off in college, it was awesome to be able to play there again,” Jankowski told Newsday after arriving on Tuesday.
MLB Odds: Mariners vs. Yankees prediction, odds and pick – 8/3/2022
The Seattle Mariners and New York Yankees will conclude their three-game series Wednesday afternoon at Yankee Stadium. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes our Mariners-Yankees prediction and pick we have laid out below. The Seattle Mariners, fresh from wheeling...
Mariners Claim OF Travis Jankowski From Mets
In desperate need of outfield defense, the Mariners have made a waiver claim.
FOX Sports
Yankees bring 1-0 series advantage over Mariners into game 2
Seattle Mariners (55-49, second in the AL West) vs. New York Yankees (70-34, first in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Logan Gilbert (10-4, 2.85 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 118 strikeouts); Yankees: Jameson Taillon (10-2, 3.72 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 92 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -163, Mariners +139; over/under is 8...
Mariners get first look at new ace Luis Castillo vs. Yankees
When Luis Castillo dazzled at Yankee Stadium for the Cincinnati Reds on July 14, it was viewed as an audition
Charley Steiner recalls the late Vin Scully's influence, impact
Dodgers broadcaster Charley Steiner joined 95.7 The Game’s “Damon & Ratto” Wednesday to discuss the impact and influence of the late, great Vin Scully.
