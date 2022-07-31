'Colors Inside' on Pleasanton Art League Wall

calmatters.network
12 Trends in Home Decor and Design
Experts share the hottest design and home decor trends in 2022. Eugene Colberg, principal architect at Colberg Architecture, says people still love the interconnectedness of more open layouts, especially kitchen areas. (Well, not everyone). But they also increasingly want quieter or more private places to work or relax. He says...
The Only Thing Better Than This Apartment’s Woodwork Is the Bold Color Throughout
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. We loved Chicago but after a decade there, we realized that it no longer fit our needs. I’m a sucker for cheesy Hallmark rom-coms, and love how they always feature tight-knit communities, friendly, laidback shop owners (looking for love of course), and bustling town squares full of happy people. We wanted a taste of that — a decent, affordable apartment in a walkable neighborhood where we could relax, instead of constantly having to hustle to keep up. We’d fantasized about Cincinnati’s colorful architecture ever since we visited my sister there a few years ago, so when the time came, it was at the top of our list of places to go.
Did Joanna Gaines' Style On Fixer Upper Inspire An Unexpected Wall Art Trend?
It can be pretty interesting to think about how everyday items that we take for granted came into use. Take wood cutting boards, for example, an item that gained entrance into North American kitchens in the early 1920s when the invention of the circular saw made it easier to cut a nicely shaped board, per Staatik. While vintage cutting boards are frequently seen as props in farmhouse designs, including those popularized by Joanna Gaines of "Fixer Upper" fame (via HGTV), they have a long history of use before they got elevated to wall art.
7 Small Spaces That Showcase Major Style in Less Than 500 Square Feet
As housing costs rise across the globe, both renters and homeowners are learning to do more with less. In spaces that measure at less than 500 square feet, modular furniture, built-ins, and thoughtful DIY projects are among the many tricks in the small-space-dweller’s tool belt, though each individual home does indeed take a unique approach in order to be fully maximized. Below we take a peek into some of the smallest spaces—all less than 500 square feet—featured on Clever, from a blood-red Paris spot to an art-filled space in New York’s Chelsea Arts District.
How to paint a textured ceiling in a day or less
Learning how to paint a textured ceiling might not be high on most of our DIY to-do lists these days. Textured ceilings may have fallen out of fashion when it comes to on-trend decorating ideas, but the need to engage professionals for sample testing and the inherent risk of asbestos exposure often deters homeowners from considering texture removal, opting instead to skim over them or freshen up by just painting the room instead.
Jasmine Roth Shares Her Tips For Creating A Traditional Eclectic Entry Area
Combining traditional and eclectic styles may seem impossible. However, Jasmine Roth, host of multiple HGTV television shows, says that mixing these styles can look beautiful, per Hunter Fan. My Domaine defines traditional style as the opposite of trendy. To create a traditional look, choose elements that will never go out...
