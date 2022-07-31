ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

How ‘totally fine’ ETC is coping with the effect of Ethereum’s Merge

By Shubham
ambcrypto.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
ambcrypto.com

Comments / 0

Related
dailyhodl.com

Analyst Who Called Bitcoin and Crypto Meltdown Says There Will Be ‘No Mercy’ for Traders Turning Euphoric

The strategist who predicted this year’s Bitcoin (BTC) collapse below $30,000 says the crypto market’s latest bounce will likely be short-lived. Pseudonymous crypto strategist Capo tells his 434,400 Twitter followers that the rally Bitcoin experienced by surging above $22,000 is unconvincing at a time when the US dollar index (DXY) is in the midst of a parabolic rally.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Ethereum S Merge#Eth#Etc#Th S
Motley Fool

3 Cryptos That Could Beat Bitcoin

Ethereum has smart contracts and more developers than any other cryptocurrency. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
CURRENCIES
POLITICO

Crypto's nightmare scenario is here

While Coinbase’s problems with the SEC have flared up just in the past week, they represent the exact scenario that has been keeping crypto executives up at night for far longer. In fact, Coinbase spokeswoman Lisa Johnson told me the company had been working for several months on the...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
u.today

Ancient Bitcoin Address Awakens by Suddenly Moving 1,110 Bitcoin

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
CURRENCIES
cryptobriefing.com

Crypto Industry Slams SEC After It Declares Nine Tokens Securities

The Securities and Exchange Commission announced that nine of the cryptocurrencies listed on Coinbase were securities. Coinbase, other regulators, and crypto lawyers were among those criticizing the agency for its continuous lack of regulatory clarity regarding the cryptocurrency space. The regulatory body was blasted by Congressman Tom Emmer (R-MN) two...
MARKETS
dailycoin.com

Ethereum (ETH) Whales Are Stocking Up On Shiba Inu (SHIB) – Here’s Why

The top whales on Ethereum’s (ETH) blockchain are aggressively stocking up on popular meme coin Shiba Inu (SHIB). The 580% daily increase suggests ETH whales favor the memecoin its rival Dogecoin (DOGE). From Less Than $1M to $5M in 24 Hours. The rapid spike could be a direct result...
PETS
biztoc.com

Hackers drain nearly all of the ~$190M in crypto from the Nomad token bridge, which is backed by Coinbase and OpenSea, over a long series of transactions

The Nomad token bridge appears to have experienced a security exploit that has allowed hackers to systematically drain the bridge’s funds over a long series of transactions. Nearly the entire $190.7 million in crypto has been removed from the bridge, with only $651.54 left remaining in the wallet, according to decentralized finance (DeFi) tracking platform DeFi Llama.
PUBLIC SAFETY
blockchain.news

Coinbase Introduces Ethereum Staking for US Institutional Clients

Coinbase Prime – an integrated solution that offers secure custody, an advanced trading platform and prime services– has introduced an Ethereum staking service targeting corporate clients in the US. Coinbase exchange described the addition of Ethereum to its staking options for US institutional investors as an important feature...
MARKETS
bitcoinist.com

Investors Jump Ship From Shiba Inu (SHIB) And Dogecoin (DOGE) To Buy Presale Star Degrain (DGRN) Tokens

Investing in the brand-new, inflated cryptocurrency market is risky. However, investors would be unwise to completely ignore web3 developments since they may significantly impact how society evolves in the future. In this article, you’ll learn about three notable web3 projects, some web3-based cryptocurrency initiatives, and which web3 initiative would be the most outstanding investment choice for this year.
STOCKS
ambcrypto.com

Litecoin: Here are the odds on LTC emerging as investors’ new favourite

Litecoin has always been an asset that neither shines too brightly nor does it disappear after a while. Just existing in the background, LTC has managed to sustain itself through the changing markets and demand of the investors. This is how today, it is beginning to garner more attention from investors.
STOCKS
ambcrypto.com

Ethereum, BNB Chain, or Tron – What do the latest TVL figures tell us

From the east to the west, from the north to the south, from NFTs to Decentralised finance (DeFi), the negative impact of the crypto-winter has been undeniable. in fact, according to DefiLlama, the DeFi ecosystem registered a 69% decline in total volume locked (TVL) on protocols across all chains in the first half of the year. However, on the back of a bullish retracement of late, an uptick has been spotted across the TVLs of major protocols. With a figure of $89.06 billion at press time, the market’s TVL has grown by 18% in the last 30 days alone.
MARKETS
bitcoinist.com

Ethereum Vs Bitcoin: Vitalik Buterin Calls Michael Saylor A ‘Total Clown’ – Here’s Why

Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin doesn’t take criticisms lightly. Michael Saylor, the chief executive officer of MicroStrategy – and one of the most notable personalities in the cryptocurrency industry, has apparently incensed Buterin with his assertion that Ethereum is “inherently unethical” because its creation violates biblically-based securities laws.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy