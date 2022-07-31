ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Sports Zone: Saints open for business!

By Aaron S. Lee
WGNO
WGNO
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yzvIU_0h00sIlU00

Welcome to the Sports Zone Podcast, where we discuss, opine, and report on all things local sports.

In this episode, it seems like such a long time ago, when Michael Thomas was the best receiver in the game.

Will his comeback be stellar or something less?

We discuss.

And have the latest from the first three days of Saints camp.

Tulane picked seventh in its league. But, why a healthy Wave might lead to a rapid ascension in the league standings?

Brian Kelly wants to bring something back to LSU – that is a longer drive, home.

“We are going to have very good Saturdays sitting in traffic jams, after the games, because we are going to have a ‘W’” he says!

And where there’s a Will, there’s a way for Southern Miss.

Will those Eagles nearby soar, again?

Next in the WGNO Sports Zone.

The Sports Zone Podcast is also available via Apple Podcasts on iTunes.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Football
New Orleans, LA
Football
Local
Louisiana Sports
The Spun

Saints Release Tight End Following Veteran Signing

The New Orleans Saints cut one tight end to sign another Wednesday. According to John Hendrix of Saints News Network, New Orleans released Brandon Dillon to clear a roster spot for the newly added Chris Herndon. Dillon became the second player to make the NFL from Marian University when signing...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saints#American Football#The Sports Zone Podcast#Lsu#Nexstar Media Inc
FOX Sports

NFL odds: Gamblers back unexpected QB to lead in passing yards

Zach Wilson Mania continues as the NFL season approaches. The New York Jets and their second-year quarterback have garnered much attention from bettors this offseason, including those who back Wilson to win MVP. Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on Wilson and the Jets, with insights from our...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
iTunes
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Apple Podcasts
Yardbarker

The Real Key to the Saints Season

As NFL fans, we get caught up in the “exciting” part of the game. We tend to pay attention to those who have the mainstream stats, that are easy to quantify. Right now, Saints fans’ are anxiously, anticipating, watching the Jameis Winston led offense with the return of Michael Thomas and additions of Chris Olave and Jarvis Landry, to go along with one of the best running backs in the league, Alvin Kamara.
NFL
FOX Sports

Saints' 1st-rounder Penning building pugilistic reputation

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Saints first-round draft choice Trevor Penning tends to finish off blocks with a feisty flourish. “When you think he’s done, he’s not done,” guard Cesar Ruiz said after a training camp practice Tuesday, when he compared Penning to a pit bull. “He definitely has that finishing mentality that you love in offensive linemen.”
NEW ORLEANS, LA
theScore

Report: Saints' Penning kicked out of practice for fighting

The New Orleans Saints ejected offensive tackle Trevor Penning from practice on Wednesday after he got into a fight with teammates for a third consecutive day, according to Pro Football Talk's Michael David Smith. Penning got into an altercation with defensive lineman Malcolm Roach, resulting in both players being sent...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WGNO

WGNO

29K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy