Sports Zone: Saints open for business!

Welcome to the Sports Zone Podcast, where we discuss, opine, and report on all things local sports.

In this episode, it seems like such a long time ago, when Michael Thomas was the best receiver in the game.

Will his comeback be stellar or something less?

We discuss.

And have the latest from the first three days of Saints camp.

Tulane picked seventh in its league. But, why a healthy Wave might lead to a rapid ascension in the league standings?

Brian Kelly wants to bring something back to LSU – that is a longer drive, home.

“We are going to have very good Saturdays sitting in traffic jams, after the games, because we are going to have a ‘W’” he says!

And where there’s a Will, there’s a way for Southern Miss.

Will those Eagles nearby soar, again?

Next in the WGNO Sports Zone.

