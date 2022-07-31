Community Calendar - July 28, 2022

www.wascotrib.com
Outlets at Tejon to offer free back-to-school supplies Saturday
The Outlets at Tejon is offering free school supplies the afternoon of Saturday, Aug. 6th, 2022, during its first Back-To-School Bonanza event.
Kern River kills out-of-town visitors
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner is working to identify yet another body pulled from the Kern River this weekend. Kern County residents know how deadly the Kern River is but many people from outside our community are unaware of its danger. The river is extremely dangerous and as of this past weekend […]
East Bakersfield Catholic churches suffer thousands of dollars in damage
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) —A string of vandalism against Catholic churches in East Bakersfield.Some parishioners fear these acts mean something darker. The San Clemente Mission Parish has seen a handful of vandalism over the last couple of months. The statue is of Saint Clement also known in Spanish as San Clemente. The vandalism happened about two […]
Obituary: Antonio Arellano Santoyo
Antonio Arellano Santoyo was born in Tlahualilo, Durango, México, on Aug. 6, 1939, to Ceferino Arellano and Estefana Santoyo. He is survived by his wife, Bertha Gelacia Alvarado; seven children, Maricruz Santos, Marina Ceja, Lida Castillo, Marissa Medina, Saul Arellano, Vanessa Rodriguez and Oney Arellano; 20 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.
Should swimming in the Kern River be illegal?
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The body of a man who went missing in the Kern River was recovered at Hart Park on Saturday. Emergency crews were called to River and Elk Roads for a report of a possible drowning at around 7 p.m. Witnesses told rescuers a man tried to swim across the river but […]
A chance of rain in Kern County’s forecast
Monsoonal moisture will continue to push into the Kern County tomorrow resulting in shower and thunderstorm chances over the Sierra Nevada each afternoon and early evening this week. In the last 24 hours Tehachapi picked up .65 of an inch of rain, very unusual for this time of year. Lake Isabella picked up one hundredths […]
Arrest Report - July 28, 2022
Mario Macias, 54, of Wasco, was arrested in the 700 block of 7th Street for felony burglary,. vandalism and misdemeanor trespassing. He was booked into the Kern County Jail. Eric Serda, 45, of Wasco, was arrested in the 2400 block of Highway 46 for misdemeanor. violation of court order to...
1 dead after motel shooting on Union Avenue
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman was shot at a motel on the 900 block of Union Avenue early Wednesday morning, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. The victim suffered moderate injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment, according to BPD. She later died at the hospital. Homicide detectives arrested Vernon McCollum, 63, […]
Body of swimmer pulled from Kern River at Hart Park
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man reported to have gone missing in the Kern River on Saturday was recovered at Hart Park, the Kern County Park Rangers chief said. Emergency crews were called to River and Elk roads at the river at Hart Park for a report of a possible drowning at around 7 p.m. […]
How to prevent West Nile Virus in Kern County
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Every year in Kern County people and animals are infected by the West Nile Virus. According to Kern County Public Health in 2019 there were 32 human cases. In 2020 there were eight, in 2021 there were three and so far this year, two confirmed cases.
Inflation makes it hard for families to put food on the table
Inflation and a fluctuating economy have impacts beyond just families taking trips. For many, it’s about getting food on the table or maintaining a roof over their head.
KCSO arrests 2 in serial robbery investigation
Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested two Wasco men identified as suspects in a string of armed robberies. Aron Corcuera, 20, and Christian Rios, 20, of Wasco, are suspected of being involved in 17 robberies that took place in Fresno, Kern, Madera and Tulare counties between July 17 and July 25, according to a KCSO news release.
Man questioned in Jefferson Park death admitting drinking, driving recklessly
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man questioned in the death of a woman authorities say was run over while sleeping in Jefferson Park admitted being drunk and driving recklessly, according to a court filing. The man said he was impaired when he arrived at the park July 12 and admitted “driving recklessly throughout the park […]
Flash flood warnings issued for parts of Kern County
TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — The National Weather Service in Hanford, Calif., has issued a flash flood warning for east central Kern County until 2:45 p.m. Monday. The area includes Tehachapi, Golden Hills, Jawbone Canyon and Water Canyon, according to NWS. At 12:46 p.m., doppler radars detected thunderstorms producing heavy...
Bicyclist struck, killed by hit-and-run driver in East Bakersfield alley
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was struck and killed while riding his bicycle in an alley in East Bakersfield Monday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. Just before 8 a.m. CHP received a call for a man down in the alleyway just north of Pearl Street near Robinson Street, according to CHP. When […]
2 suspects arrested in connection with 13 armed robberies: KCSO
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Two Wasco men were arrested for their suspected involvement in 13 armed robberies in multiple counties including Kern and Fresno. Aaron Corcuera, 20 and Christian Rios, 20 are suspected of robbing 13 gas stations and restaurants in Kern, Tulare, Madera and Fresno counties between July 17, 2022 and July 24, 2022.
Arrest made in Highway 58 shooting: CHP
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An Arvin man has been arrested in a car-to-car shooting that happened on Highway 58 last month, according to the California Highway Patrol. Mauricio Ibarra, 24, is charged with attempted murder and other offenses in the July 14 shooting, according to CHP and court records. He’s held without bail. According to […]
Man arrested following brief standoff at southwest Bakersfield home
A man was taken into custody after a brief standoff Saturday morning with police in southwest Bakersfield.
At-risk missing teen returned home
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Update: Isabeau Todd has returned home safely, according to BPD. The Bakersfield Police Department is searching for a missing 14-year-old girl considered at risk because she has no prior history or running away, according to BPD. Isabeau Todd was last seen Monday on the 6000...
Jonathan Prado and Claudia Lopez Dead, Jonathan Lopez Hospitalized after 2-Car Crash on Magnolia Avenue [Bakersfield, CA]
2 Killed, 1 Injured in Two-Vehicle Collision on Kimberlina Road. On July 26th, at around 9:40 p.m., officers responded along Kimberlina Road and Magnolia Avenue. Police said the crash involved a Toyota RAV4 and a Honda Accord. According to California Highway Patrol, the northbound Honda failed to stop at a stop sign and collided with the Toyota.
