Wrestling teaches life skills

Ever wonder why so many professional athletes fall in love with golf? The obvious reason is because it’s fun as hell to play. Second, we think golf is a dynamic means to stay competitive without putting one’s body at risk between games or during their offseason. We’d probably go so far to say that football, basketball, hockey and baseball coaches see golf as a means for their athletes to reign in their emotional toughness and fine tune their eye-hand coordination.

FOXBOROUGH, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO