SPD welcomes new addition to the force

UPDATE: Ex-chief, officers settle KHSD lawsuit for $2.25M
UPDATE: Andreesen on Wednesday said the suit settled for $2.25 million. He said the community should be proud of Lopeteguy and the two officers for honoring their oath as police officers and refusing to engage in illegal conduct. “These three officers should be commended for what they did, and what they refused to do,” Andreesen […]
1 dead after motel shooting on Union Avenue
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman was shot at a motel on the 900 block of Union Avenue early Wednesday morning, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. The victim suffered moderate injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment, according to BPD. She later died at the hospital. Homicide detectives arrested Vernon McCollum, 63, […]
Man questioned in Jefferson Park death admitting drinking, driving recklessly
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man questioned in the death of a woman authorities say was run over while sleeping in Jefferson Park admitted being drunk and driving recklessly, according to a court filing. The man said he was impaired when he arrived at the park July 12 and admitted “driving recklessly throughout the park […]
BPD searches for attempted theft suspect in ATM incident
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for an attempted theft suspect they said caused $6,000 worth of damage to an ATM machine last month. The incident happened on June 18 on the 5000 block of California Avenue. Officials said the suspect was not able to retrieve any money from the ATM. […]
KCSO arrests 2 in serial robbery investigation
Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested two Wasco men identified as suspects in a string of armed robberies. Aron Corcuera, 20, and Christian Rios, 20, of Wasco, are suspected of being involved in 17 robberies that took place in Fresno, Kern, Madera and Tulare counties between July 17 and July 25, according to a KCSO news release.
BPD: Suspect arrested in deadly Central Bakersfield shooting
The Bakersfield Police Department said a 30-year-old man was arrested July 31st in a deadly shooting in Central Bakersfield.
Woman charged after driving with 30,000 fentanyl pills, juvenile in car: report
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman is facing felony drug charges after being pulled over with more than 30,000 fentanyl pills inside her car, according to a court filing. Johana Gallegos also had a 14-year-old traveling in the Mazda sedan she drove April 20 on southbound Highway 99, south of Houghton Road, according to a […]
BPD: Motorcyclist killed in solo crash in Northwest Bakersfield
The Bakersfield Police Department said a motorcyclist was killed Wednesday morning in a solo crash in Northwest Bakersfield.
Tehachapi holding National Night Out event on Tuesday
You can visit with local first responders Tuesday evening in Tehachapi and help build up the community during National Night Out. The annual event is held to promote police and community partnerships.
Arrest made in Highway 58 shooting: CHP
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An Arvin man has been arrested in a car-to-car shooting that happened on Highway 58 last month, according to the California Highway Patrol. Mauricio Ibarra, 24, is charged with attempted murder and other offenses in the July 14 shooting, according to CHP and court records. He’s held without bail. According to […]
Bristol Hospice opens in Southwest Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bristol Hospice held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday to celebrate the opening of its new location in Southwest Bakersfield. Bristol says the new location on California Avenue provides more space for staff and 24-hour security. Bristol Hospice provides end-of-life care, as well as emotional and spiritual support for patients’ loved […]
Accident kills 1, closes road near Centennial High
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man is dead after a motorcycle crash that closed Riverlakes Drive near Centennial High School from Hageman Road to Hawks Lane just after 6 a.m. Wednesday morning. The accident happened on the 4300 block of Riverlakes Drive. The motorcyclist was the only occupant. He...
2 suspects arrested in connection with 13 armed robberies: KCSO
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Two Wasco men were arrested for their suspected involvement in 13 armed robberies in multiple counties including Kern and Fresno. Aaron Corcuera, 20 and Christian Rios, 20 are suspected of robbing 13 gas stations and restaurants in Kern, Tulare, Madera and Fresno counties between July 17, 2022 and July 24, 2022.
Chipotle on Stockdale Highway seeking to add ‘Chipotlane’
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Chipotle fans in Bakersfield may soon be able to get a barbacoa burrito without leaving their car. The city’s planning commission is scheduled to hear a request to expand the Chipotle at 4950 Stockdale Highway for the construction of a “Chipotlane” to be used only for mobile orders. This would be […]
Man accused of forcing miscarriage pleads no contest to involuntary manslaughter
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of holding his ex-girlfriend at gunpoint while forcing her to take pills to induce a miscarriage has pleaded no contest to involuntary manslaughter, according to court records. Jagmeet Sandhu pleaded no contest Wednesday and five other charges — including murder — were dismissed, according to the records. He […]
Missing at-risk teen returned home
Update (Aug. 3): Allen was located by officers during the evening hours on Tuesday in Bakersfield and returned home safely. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help searching for Krista Ray Allen, 17, according to BPD. BPD says, Allen is six-feet-tall, 120-pounds and has brown hair and brown […]
Should swimming in the Kern River be illegal?
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The body of a man who went missing in the Kern River was recovered at Hart Park on Saturday. Emergency crews were called to River and Elk Roads for a report of a possible drowning at around 7 p.m. Witnesses told rescuers a man tried to swim across the river but […]
Ring video captured assaults in Tehachapi baby death case
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sabrina Martinez claimed she had her 3-month-old with her when three men attacked her outside a liquor store, according to newly-released sheriff’s reports. She said she drove home and left the baby with her boyfriend, Mister Bailey, then went to a hospital. While there she got a call from Bailey: the […]
Man arrested following brief standoff at southwest Bakersfield home
A man was taken into custody after a brief standoff Saturday morning with police in southwest Bakersfield.
CHP: Arvin man arrested in July car-to-car shooting on Hwy. 58
CHP said a man from Arvin was arrested July 28th on suspicion of attempted murder and other charges in a car-to-car shooting on eastbound Hwy. 58, west of H Street, in Bakersfield.
