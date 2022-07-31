Construction begins on new bus stop

www.wascotrib.com
Real Road closure due to heavy equipment removal
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Both directions of Real Road are scheduled to be closed between Stockdale Highway and Elcia Drive, according to a news release from Thomas Roads Improvement Program. The closure is to be in place from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Aug. 3 and 4 and it is needed to remove heavy […]
Bakersfield Californian
McFarland Library looks to expand hours as police department seeks new home
McFarland residents who had concerns about their library being moved or reassigned can rest assured Kern County does not have any plans in the works to do either. The County Administrative Office is recommending Kern keep ownership of its library facility in McFarland, in response to a McFarland City Council request that the county consider allowing the city to take the building over to fill its pressing need for a new police station.
Tehachapi holding National Night Out event on Tuesday
You can visit with local first responders Tuesday evening in Tehachapi and help build up the community during National Night Out. The annual event is held to promote police and community partnerships.
KGET 17
Accident kills 1, closes road near Centennial High
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man is dead after a motorcycle crash that closed Riverlakes Drive near Centennial High School from Hageman Road to Hawks Lane just after 6 a.m. Wednesday morning. The accident happened on the 4300 block of Riverlakes Drive. The motorcyclist was the only occupant. He...
Chipotle on Stockdale Highway seeking to add ‘Chipotlane’
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Chipotle fans in Bakersfield may soon be able to get a barbacoa burrito without leaving their car. The city’s planning commission is scheduled to hear a request to expand the Chipotle at 4950 Stockdale Highway for the construction of a “Chipotlane” to be used only for mobile orders. This would be […]
southkernsol.org
Upcoming Back To School events to look forward to in Bakersfield
Over the next couple weeks, Bakersfield will be home to multiple community Back To School events that will provide resources to those that attend. On August 4, the Kern County Department of Child Support Services will be hosting their 13th annual Ready-Set Back 2 School Health & Wellness Fair at the Kern County Museum. The event will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will provide free backpacks.
Man questioned in Jefferson Park death admitting drinking, driving recklessly
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man questioned in the death of a woman authorities say was run over while sleeping in Jefferson Park admitted being drunk and driving recklessly, according to a court filing. The man said he was impaired when he arrived at the park July 12 and admitted “driving recklessly throughout the park […]
BPD: Motorcyclist killed in solo crash in Northwest Bakersfield
The Bakersfield Police Department said a motorcyclist was killed Wednesday morning in a solo crash in Northwest Bakersfield.
1 dead after motel shooting on Union Avenue
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman was shot at a motel on the 900 block of Union Avenue early Wednesday morning, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. The victim suffered moderate injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment, according to BPD. She later died at the hospital. Homicide detectives arrested Vernon McCollum, 63, […]
wascotrib.com
Free event to dispose of household hazardous waste
Kern County Public Works will host their Shafter-Wasco One-Day Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event on Saturday, Aug. 13, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Shafter-Wasco Sanitary Landfill, 17621 Scofield Ave., in Shafter. It is a free event. Residents will be able to properly and safely dispose of their...
A chance of rain in Kern County’s forecast
Monsoonal moisture will continue to push into the Kern County tomorrow resulting in shower and thunderstorm chances over the Sierra Nevada each afternoon and early evening this week. In the last 24 hours Tehachapi picked up .65 of an inch of rain, very unusual for this time of year. Lake Isabella picked up one hundredths […]
KGET 17
California cities introduce rules and fines on water use during the drought
CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — As California enters yet another year of drought, cities and counties across the state implemented water restrictions in the hopes of reducing strain on the states water sources. According to the state, banning the watering of non-functional lawns will save hundreds of thousands of acre-feet of...
Should swimming in the Kern River be illegal?
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The body of a man who went missing in the Kern River was recovered at Hart Park on Saturday. Emergency crews were called to River and Elk Roads for a report of a possible drowning at around 7 p.m. Witnesses told rescuers a man tried to swim across the river but […]
BPD searches for attempted theft suspect in ATM incident
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for an attempted theft suspect they said caused $6,000 worth of damage to an ATM machine last month. The incident happened on June 18 on the 5000 block of California Avenue. Officials said the suspect was not able to retrieve any money from the ATM. […]
Kern River kills out-of-town visitors
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner is working to identify yet another body pulled from the Kern River this weekend. Kern County residents know how deadly the Kern River is but many people from outside our community are unaware of its danger. The river is extremely dangerous and as of this past weekend […]
Outlets at Tejon to offer free back-to-school supplies Saturday
The Outlets at Tejon is offering free school supplies the afternoon of Saturday, Aug. 6th, 2022, during its first Back-To-School Bonanza event.
Wasco men suspected of armed robberies across counties
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two Wasco men are suspected of committing robberies at gas stations and restaurants in Kern and other counties, according to a news release from the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. Aron Corcuera, 20, and Christian Rios, 20, were arrested on suspicion of multiple counts of armed robbery, conspiring to commit a crime […]
Kern Medical reaches and approves labor agreement, avoiding strike
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An agreement has been reached and approved in the Kern Medical labor dispute, eventually avoiding a 3-day labor strike by its employees. The Kern County Hospital Authority’s Board of Governors approved a new three-year agreement, set to expire June 2025, with SEIU 521, the union that represents Kern Medical workers on […]
Wasco Rose Festival reveals Grand Marshals
The Wasco Rose Festival Group revealed Monday that residents Tilo and Jeni Cortez, Roger and Deloris Harrison and Tim and Karen Holtermann will be their 2022 Grand Marshals.
mynspr.org
Unsafe drinking water is a reality for nearly a million Californians, especially in Central Valley, new audit finds
Nearly a million Californians have unsafe drinking water and the agency charged with helping them is ill-equipped to do so. That’s according to a new state audit of the California Water Resources Control Board, which says 920,000 residents are at increased risk of liver and kidney problems — and even cancer — because they get water from systems that fail to meet contaminant standards for safe drinking water.
