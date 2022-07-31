Tin Cup evolving while staying true to its roots

www.wascotrib.com
BEST EATS: Concha-ta at El Camino Bakery
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Upon entering El Camino Bakery on Saturday I immediately looked to the ice cream case on the left and noticed horchata among the available flavors. No more perusing necessary, my choice was made. Or so I thought. But then I saw the list of specialties had something called a “concha-ta” — […]
Bakersfield Channel
Kern Living: California Fish Grill Catering
(KERN LIVING) — Planning a party? You’re in luck, as California Fish Grill also offers a catering service. Their catering package serves a minimum of 20 people, but if you’re planning to invite a hundred guests or more – surprise! They can do it too. Take off a huge bulk of stress from your party planning as they will also be providing the chafing dishes, utensils, plates, napkins, and sternos.
kernvalleysun.com
'Going Camping!'
Even though we live and work in the Kern River Valley, we are mountain folk who still like to get away from the TV and other distractions even if it is just for a weekend. We visit the high county, the thousands of dirt bike trails, the countless campgrounds and hiking trails, all just to get away and recharge our outdoor adventures. This summer has been a bigger challenge than most years due to the drought and extremely high temperatures we have been experiencing lately. No matter what we still find time and energy to get out and enjoy what’s in our very own backyard.
The Blessing Corner hosts a back-to-school drive
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Blessing Corner is hosting a back to school drive this Friday at 101 Union Ave., according to a press release from The Blessing Corner. School-age children, 3 to 17, can pick up a backpack and school supplies from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., according to The Blessing Corner. The Blessing […]
Inflation makes it hard for families to put food on the table
Inflation and a fluctuating economy have impacts beyond just families taking trips. For many, it’s about getting food on the table or maintaining a roof over their head.
Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons concert in Bakersfield canceled
The Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons concert at Mechanics Bank Theater in Bakersfield has been canceled due to a scheduling conflict with the musician.
Wasco Rose Festival reveals Grand Marshals
The Wasco Rose Festival Group revealed Monday that residents Tilo and Jeni Cortez, Roger and Deloris Harrison and Tim and Karen Holtermann will be their 2022 Grand Marshals.
Outlets at Tejon to offer free back-to-school supplies Saturday
The Outlets at Tejon is offering free school supplies the afternoon of Saturday, Aug. 6th, 2022, during its first Back-To-School Bonanza event.
Hanford Sentinel
Eagle Mountain Casino counts down to relaunch
In the Fall of 2019, HBG Design was selected as designer and architect for Eagle Mountain Casino's highly anticipated casino relocation project. The nationally-recognized Top 10 hospitality and entertainment design firm, which has offices in Memphis, San Diego, and Dallas, started design of the project in 2020 and continued design right through the pandemic. Virtual meetings continued with the Tule River Tribe and the design advanced through all the obstacles faced from COVID-19.
Chipotle on Stockdale Highway seeking to add ‘Chipotlane’
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Chipotle fans in Bakersfield may soon be able to get a barbacoa burrito without leaving their car. The city’s planning commission is scheduled to hear a request to expand the Chipotle at 4950 Stockdale Highway for the construction of a “Chipotlane” to be used only for mobile orders. This would be […]
Outlets at Tejon to support students, teachers with back-to-school event
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Free school supplies will be available Saturday at the Outlets at Tejon’s “Back-To-School Bonanza.” Complimentary backpacks, pencils, crayons, color pencils, rulers, folders and more will be stocked at supply stations around the center while supplies last, according to a release. The event starts at 1 p.m. The outlets also will donate […]
Bakersfield Californian
Local hospice provider struggling with ongoing shortage of volunteers
The COVID-19 pandemic and the shutdowns and restrictions that came with it were responsible for disruptions across a wide array of business and industry. For Bristol Hospice in Bakersfield, the crisis has been especially severe in its volunteer program, made up of selfless individuals who are committed to spending quality time with hospice patients in their homes and care centers.
Kern River kills out-of-town visitors
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner is working to identify yet another body pulled from the Kern River this weekend. Kern County residents know how deadly the Kern River is but many people from outside our community are unaware of its danger. The river is extremely dangerous and as of this past weekend […]
600 backpacks given away in back-to-school event
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Dignity Health, Mercy, and Memorial hospitals teamed up to host a back-to-school giveaway for local families. The event left kids and parents alike with big smiles at a time many families are scraping to get by. It’s a back-to-school event where hundreds of backpacks, school supplies and food boxes were given […]
Here’s what Bakersfield residents said they’d do if they hit the jackpot
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The mega millions lottery saw a winner Friday in Illinois but still stands at a whopping $20 million. An unclaimed winning ticket was sold in Bakersfield in July. The ticket-holder who matched five of the six numbers stands to win $973,668. Another unclaimed winning ticket was sold in San Bernardino also […]
Bristol Hospice opens in Southwest Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bristol Hospice held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday to celebrate the opening of its new location in Southwest Bakersfield. Bristol says the new location on California Avenue provides more space for staff and 24-hour security. Bristol Hospice provides end-of-life care, as well as emotional and spiritual support for patients’ loved […]
Should swimming in the Kern River be illegal?
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The body of a man who went missing in the Kern River was recovered at Hart Park on Saturday. Emergency crews were called to River and Elk Roads for a report of a possible drowning at around 7 p.m. Witnesses told rescuers a man tried to swim across the river but […]
Tehachapi holding National Night Out event on Tuesday
You can visit with local first responders Tuesday evening in Tehachapi and help build up the community during National Night Out. The annual event is held to promote police and community partnerships.
southkernsol.org
Upcoming Back To School events to look forward to in Bakersfield
Over the next couple weeks, Bakersfield will be home to multiple community Back To School events that will provide resources to those that attend. On August 4, the Kern County Department of Child Support Services will be hosting their 13th annual Ready-Set Back 2 School Health & Wellness Fair at the Kern County Museum. The event will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will provide free backpacks.
rewind981.com
Another life has been lost to the Killer Kern
A man who was last seen trying to swim across the river in Hart Park. That was around 7pm Saturday near River and Elk roads, and first responders say the victim may have been in his 30’s. His body was found about an hour later. Visitors are urged to stay out of the Kern River, where there are strong undercurrents beneath seemingly calm water. If you must go in the water, please wear a life vest.
