Free event to dispose of household hazardous waste

Tehachapi holding National Night Out event on Tuesday
You can visit with local first responders Tuesday evening in Tehachapi and help build up the community during National Night Out. The annual event is held to promote police and community partnerships.
Outlets at Tejon to offer free back-to-school supplies Saturday
The Outlets at Tejon is offering free school supplies the afternoon of Saturday, Aug. 6th, 2022, during its first Back-To-School Bonanza event.
Chipotle on Stockdale Highway seeking to add ‘Chipotlane’
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Chipotle fans in Bakersfield may soon be able to get a barbacoa burrito without leaving their car. The city’s planning commission is scheduled to hear a request to expand the Chipotle at 4950 Stockdale Highway for the construction of a “Chipotlane” to be used only for mobile orders. This would be […]
California cities introduce rules and fines on water use during the drought
CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — As California enters yet another year of drought, cities and counties across the state implemented water restrictions in the hopes of reducing strain on the states water sources. According to the state, banning the watering of non-functional lawns will save hundreds of thousands of acre-feet of...
Unsafe drinking water is a reality for nearly a million Californians, especially in Central Valley, new audit finds
Nearly a million Californians have unsafe drinking water and the agency charged with helping them is ill-equipped to do so. That’s according to a new state audit of the California Water Resources Control Board, which says 920,000 residents are at increased risk of liver and kidney problems — and even cancer — because they get water from systems that fail to meet contaminant standards for safe drinking water.
Should swimming in the Kern River be illegal?
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The body of a man who went missing in the Kern River was recovered at Hart Park on Saturday. Emergency crews were called to River and Elk Roads for a report of a possible drowning at around 7 p.m. Witnesses told rescuers a man tried to swim across the river but […]
Inflation makes it hard for families to put food on the table
Inflation and a fluctuating economy have impacts beyond just families taking trips. For many, it’s about getting food on the table or maintaining a roof over their head.
Upcoming Back To School events to look forward to in Bakersfield
Over the next couple weeks, Bakersfield will be home to multiple community Back To School events that will provide resources to those that attend. On August 4, the Kern County Department of Child Support Services will be hosting their 13th annual Ready-Set Back 2 School Health & Wellness Fair at the Kern County Museum. The event will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will provide free backpacks.
New Tulare wildfire reaches more than 100 acres, evacuation warnings in place
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Cal Fire of Tulare reported that a new wildfire has started this afternoon. Firefighters responded around 2:00 p.m. to the southeast of Three Rivers. According to the state agency, the fire has reached 127 acres, so far Cal Fire of Tulare has four hand crews, six engines, and two dozers, […]
'Going Camping!'
Even though we live and work in the Kern River Valley, we are mountain folk who still like to get away from the TV and other distractions even if it is just for a weekend. We visit the high county, the thousands of dirt bike trails, the countless campgrounds and hiking trails, all just to get away and recharge our outdoor adventures. This summer has been a bigger challenge than most years due to the drought and extremely high temperatures we have been experiencing lately. No matter what we still find time and energy to get out and enjoy what’s in our very own backyard.
How to prevent West Nile Virus in Kern County
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Every year in Kern County people and animals are infected by the West Nile Virus. According to Kern County Public Health in 2019 there were 32 human cases. In 2020 there were eight, in 2021 there were three and so far this year, two confirmed cases.
Federal moratorium deal reached on prohibiting new oil, gas drilling for Valley
California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Attorney General Rob Bonta announced a deal Monday with the U.S. Bureau of Land Management prohibiting new oil and gas leasing on public lands in the Central Valley.
McFarland Library looks to expand hours as police department seeks new home
McFarland residents who had concerns about their library being moved or reassigned can rest assured Kern County does not have any plans in the works to do either. The County Administrative Office is recommending Kern keep ownership of its library facility in McFarland, in response to a McFarland City Council request that the county consider allowing the city to take the building over to fill its pressing need for a new police station.
Wasco Rose Festival reveals Grand Marshals
The Wasco Rose Festival Group revealed Monday that residents Tilo and Jeni Cortez, Roger and Deloris Harrison and Tim and Karen Holtermann will be their 2022 Grand Marshals.
Kern River kills out-of-town visitors
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner is working to identify yet another body pulled from the Kern River this weekend. Kern County residents know how deadly the Kern River is but many people from outside our community are unaware of its danger. The river is extremely dangerous and as of this past weekend […]
CRC pledges $2.5M to KCCD, CSUB for carbon management work
Local oil producer California Resources Corp. announced Tuesday it has pledged a total of $2.5 million to fund carbon management-related initiatives at the Kern Community College District and Cal State Bakersfield. KCCD will receive most of the money — $1.94 million over three years, according to Long Beach-based CRC —...
A chance of rain in Kern County’s forecast
Monsoonal moisture will continue to push into the Kern County tomorrow resulting in shower and thunderstorm chances over the Sierra Nevada each afternoon and early evening this week. In the last 24 hours Tehachapi picked up .65 of an inch of rain, very unusual for this time of year. Lake Isabella picked up one hundredths […]
Kern Living: California Fish Grill Catering
(KERN LIVING) — Planning a party? You’re in luck, as California Fish Grill also offers a catering service. Their catering package serves a minimum of 20 people, but if you’re planning to invite a hundred guests or more – surprise! They can do it too. Take off a huge bulk of stress from your party planning as they will also be providing the chafing dishes, utensils, plates, napkins, and sternos.
Bakersfield Animal Care Center still offering free adoptions
The city of Bakersfield Animal Care Center is looking to remind residents about its annual Clear the Shelters Drive, which is offering free pet adoptions for the month of August. “We are so overcrowded and need these pets to get into their forever loving homes,” wrote BACC Director Julie Johnson....
Kern Medical reaches and approves labor agreement, avoiding strike
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An agreement has been reached and approved in the Kern Medical labor dispute, eventually avoiding a 3-day labor strike by its employees. The Kern County Hospital Authority’s Board of Governors approved a new three-year agreement, set to expire June 2025, with SEIU 521, the union that represents Kern Medical workers on […]
