WHS grad competes for state title

Over the next couple weeks, Bakersfield will be home to multiple community Back To School events that will provide resources to those that attend. On August 4, the Kern County Department of Child Support Services will be hosting their 13th annual Ready-Set Back 2 School Health & Wellness Fair at the Kern County Museum. The event will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will provide free backpacks.

