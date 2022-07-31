WHS grad competes for state title

www.wascotrib.com
Upcoming Back To School events to look forward to in Bakersfield
Over the next couple weeks, Bakersfield will be home to multiple community Back To School events that will provide resources to those that attend. On August 4, the Kern County Department of Child Support Services will be hosting their 13th annual Ready-Set Back 2 School Health & Wellness Fair at the Kern County Museum. The event will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will provide free backpacks.
The Blessing Corner hosts a back-to-school drive
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Blessing Corner is hosting a back to school drive this Friday at 101 Union Ave., according to a press release from The Blessing Corner. School-age children, 3 to 17, can pick up a backpack and school supplies from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., according to The Blessing Corner. The Blessing […]
Delano schools announce free breakfast, lunch for students
Delano Union Elementary School District announced an amendment to its policy for serving meals to students under the National School Lunch and School Breakfast programs for the 2022-23 school year. All students will be served lunch and breakfast at no charge at the following sites in Delano: Albany Park School,...
First Sikh Sunday school to open in Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Sikh community in Bakersfield is opening their first school. Leaders from the San Jose Sikh community school are helping get this one up and running. The Bakersfield Sikh community is opening up its own Sunday school called the Guru Angad Darbar Khalsa School or GADKS for short and registration has already […]
Outlets at Tejon to offer free back-to-school supplies Saturday
The Outlets at Tejon is offering free school supplies the afternoon of Saturday, Aug. 6th, 2022, during its first Back-To-School Bonanza event.
KHSD opens new school, expands possibilities
With the alarm clock's buzz, excitement and anticipation of meeting new teachers, catching up with old friends, developing new friendships and making new memories, Aug. 17 marks the beginning of a new school year and a fresh start filled with hope and possibilities. The 2022-23 school year signifies a new...
Tehachapi holding National Night Out event on Tuesday
You can visit with local first responders Tuesday evening in Tehachapi and help build up the community during National Night Out. The annual event is held to promote police and community partnerships.
Bristol Hospice opens in Southwest Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bristol Hospice held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday to celebrate the opening of its new location in Southwest Bakersfield. Bristol says the new location on California Avenue provides more space for staff and 24-hour security. Bristol Hospice provides end-of-life care, as well as emotional and spiritual support for patients’ loved […]
Honor Flight Kern County breakfast recognizes veterans
After an absence due to COVID concerns, the Kern County Honor Flights are active again. Tehachapi’s monthly Veteran Honor Flight Breakfast was held Saturday in the dining hall of Christian Life Assembly Church to honor local veterans and to help raise funds for additional Honor Flights. Honor Flight Kern County is an all-volunteer nonprofit organization created to honor the veterans of Kern County.
Wasco still paying to vaccinate
United Against Covid-19, in partnership with the City of Wasco and St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, is back with another free covid-19 vaccination clinic on Sunday, July 31. Through the leadership of Mayor Gilberto Reyna and the City Council, the City of Wasco will again provide all Wasco residents vaccinated at this clinic with a $50 Visa gift card.
Wasco Rose Festival reveals Grand Marshals
The Wasco Rose Festival Group revealed Monday that residents Tilo and Jeni Cortez, Roger and Deloris Harrison and Tim and Karen Holtermann will be their 2022 Grand Marshals.
CRC pledges $2.5M to KCCD, CSUB for carbon management work
Local oil producer California Resources Corp. announced Tuesday it has pledged a total of $2.5 million to fund carbon management-related initiatives at the Kern Community College District and Cal State Bakersfield. KCCD will receive most of the money — $1.94 million over three years, according to Long Beach-based CRC —...
Obituary: Antonio Arellano Santoyo
Antonio Arellano Santoyo was born in Tlahualilo, Durango, México, on Aug. 6, 1939, to Ceferino Arellano and Estefana Santoyo. He is survived by his wife, Bertha Gelacia Alvarado; seven children, Maricruz Santos, Marina Ceja, Lida Castillo, Marissa Medina, Saul Arellano, Vanessa Rodriguez and Oney Arellano; 20 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.
East Bakersfield Catholic churches suffer thousands of dollars in damage
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) —A string of vandalism against Catholic churches in East Bakersfield.Some parishioners fear these acts mean something darker. The San Clemente Mission Parish has seen a handful of vandalism over the last couple of months. The statue is of Saint Clement also known in Spanish as San Clemente. The vandalism happened about two […]
Eagle Mountain Casino counts down to relaunch
In the Fall of 2019, HBG Design was selected as designer and architect for Eagle Mountain Casino's highly anticipated casino relocation project. The nationally-recognized Top 10 hospitality and entertainment design firm, which has offices in Memphis, San Diego, and Dallas, started design of the project in 2020 and continued design right through the pandemic. Virtual meetings continued with the Tule River Tribe and the design advanced through all the obstacles faced from COVID-19.
Kern County In Depth: Reparations for descendants of slaves in California
This week on “Kern County: In Depth”: The case for slavery reparations in California. A discussion on the state’s Reparations Task Force with Dr. Cheryl Grills, a professor of clinical psychology at Loyola Marymount University and a member of the task force, on the work done so far.
Kern River kills out-of-town visitors
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner is working to identify yet another body pulled from the Kern River this weekend. Kern County residents know how deadly the Kern River is but many people from outside our community are unaware of its danger. The river is extremely dangerous and as of this past weekend […]
Kern Medical reaches and approves labor agreement, avoiding strike
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An agreement has been reached and approved in the Kern Medical labor dispute, eventually avoiding a 3-day labor strike by its employees. The Kern County Hospital Authority’s Board of Governors approved a new three-year agreement, set to expire June 2025, with SEIU 521, the union that represents Kern Medical workers on […]
Wasco men suspected of armed robberies across counties
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two Wasco men are suspected of committing robberies at gas stations and restaurants in Kern and other counties, according to a news release from the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. Aron Corcuera, 20, and Christian Rios, 20, were arrested on suspicion of multiple counts of armed robbery, conspiring to commit a crime […]
Should swimming in the Kern River be illegal?
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The body of a man who went missing in the Kern River was recovered at Hart Park on Saturday. Emergency crews were called to River and Elk Roads for a report of a possible drowning at around 7 p.m. Witnesses told rescuers a man tried to swim across the river but […]
