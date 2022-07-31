Look at the 5 most expensive pending home sales in Myrtle Beach

www.aol.com
What to expect for tax-free weekend in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Tax-free weekend kicks off midnight Thursday for South Carolinians. It goes through Sunday at midnight. Shoppers can expect to see the 6% state sales tax dropped on certain items, as well as any Myrtle Beach local sales taxes such as the 1% capital improvements tax and the 1% tourism development […]
whereverfamily.com
Avoid Summer Slide with the Kids at WonderWorks Myrtle Beach
Add a touch of education, but make it fun, to family travel at WonderWorks Myrtle Beach. Your kids will avoid the summer slide and keep up with their learning, all while having a good time. WonderWorks is indoors, allowing people to visit no matter the weather; dubbed “an amusement park for the mind” the whole family will head home having learned something new.
kiss951.com
12 of the Best Beaches to Visit in South Carolina Before Summer Ends
As the summertime comes to an end, everyone is thinking about that last beach trip. Before the warm weather goes away and the kids get back into school, why not take one final weekend to enjoy some beach fun? North Carolina has some great beaches, we know that for sure. But, don’t forget about a South Carolina road trip too. From Myrtle Beach to the multiple beaches in the Lowcountry area, you have tons of options to choose from.
‘Anomaly’: 1,400-pound great white shark pings offshore near Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A great white shark weighing over 1,400 pounds recently pinged offshore near Myrtle Beach, according to OCEARCH. The shark, named Breton, is 13 feet long and pinged approximately 60 miles offshore, researchers said. Data shows the shark was tagged on Sept. 12, 2020, in Nova...
Myrtle Beach Planning Commission approves 85 townhome lots in Grande Dunes area
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Myrtle Beach Planning Commission approved 85 townhome lots and 10 private streets in the Grande Dunes area, according to Kelly Mezzapelle, senior planner with the City of Myrtle Beach. The lots will be located on Grande Dunes Boulevard between Kings Highway and Ocean Boulevard. The plan was approved with […]
WMBF
Historic, hidden Myrtle Beach cemetery being restored after many years
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Tucked away behind the Myrtle Beach Convention Center and the Myrtle Beach Health Department, the Oak Street Cemetery is something that’s been out of sight and out of mind for many years. It sits on a lot measuring three-fourths of an acre and is...
5 Great Burger Places in South Carolina
If you love going out with your friends and grabbing some burgers on the way, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: five amazing burger spots in South Carolina that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy a good, juicy burger with some nice fries on the side. All of these places have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both travelers and local people so you know they come highly recommended. And the best part about it is that no matter how you prefer your burger, you will definitely find something for your liking at any of these places. Here are the five amazing burger spots in South Carolina that you should visit:
Man charged with starting July fire on North Myrtle Beach island
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) –Authorities have charged a 36-year-old man with starting a fire in July that damaged a North Myrtle Beach island managed by the university. Lucas Standridge admitted to starting the July 17 fire on Waties Island, according to a CCU Department of Public Safety incident report. He was arrested by North […]
Myrtle Beach chef earns spot in national seafood competition
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A Myrtle Beach native is bringing the Grand Strand name to a national seafood stage after earning a spot in this year’s Great American Seafood Cook-Off. Hamilton Vereen, born and raised in Myrtle Beach, is one of 14 chefs who earned a spot in...
myrtlebeachsc.com
City of Myrtle Beach released from $20.7 million wrongful drowning lawsuit
City of Myrtle Beach Public Information Officer Mark Kruea informed MyrtleBeachSC News that the city was released from a $20.7 million lawsuit filed by a Maryland family. Lack’s Beach Service is now entirely on the hook for payment. Lack’s contracts with the City of Myrtle Beach for lifeguard service...
WMBF
Shine Cafe in Downtown Conway is a local hidden gem
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Shine Cafe has been a local favorite since they opened in 2019. You’ll feel like you’re walking into your Aunt Leslie’s house to enjoy fresh made goodness. A lot of the menu offerings include items straight from their own garden. Come along...
Mustang Week Breaks Record At Grand Strand’s Final Event
The week was a mixed bag for the attendees and residents who wants the event to leave the area…. Todd Smith, the event organizer of Mustang Week, wanted the event to leave its mark on the area during the last Mustang Week in Grand Strand. The city has made it clear that the event has worn out its welcome, so even with the record, it’s a very bittersweet time for car people.
Grand Strand Golf Experiencing a Grand Resurgence
Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, has long been considered the Golf Capital of the World, and while contraction, COVID-19 and a bit of consternation dealt the region a few hits, the Grand Strand is thriving again with a new purpose and perspective.
North Myrtle Beach city employees offered free Class B CDL training
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH S.C. (WBTW) — North Myrtle Beach city employees are now being offered free Class B CDL training. It’s all part of a new recruitment and retention effort to help retain staff in the city. City officials said there is always a need for more qualified CDL drivers in the city — this […]
WYFF4.com
Family of Myrtle Beach drowning victim awarded $20 million settlement
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — The family of a man who drowned in Myrtle Beach was awarded more than $20 million after filing a lawsuit against a beach service company. Zurihun Wolde drowned in August 2019 after he got caught in a rip current near the Sea Crest Resort in Myrtle Beach, according to a lawsuit filed by his family.
WMBF
Market Common’s Peace, Love and Little Donuts closing after passing of beloved owner
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Market Common’s Peace, Love and Little Donuts is closing its doors after the passing of the beloved owner, Clayton Matthews. The community is remembering Matthews for the positive person he was. He called everyone sweetie, was a big supporter of Coastal Carolina baseball and was friends with nearly everyone in the Market Common community.
Mustang Week in Myrtle Beach ends after 21-year ride
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Mustang Week in Myrtle Beach has officially come to an end after a 21-year ride. The event began in 2001 and attracted people from across the country to the Grand Strand on an annual basis. “We’re the largest Mustang-based event in the country each year,” organizer Brad Worley said. […]
wpde.com
2 new restaurants opening at Market Common
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Market Common has two more reasons for people to visit and enjoy the area. ZARDIN Healthy Eatery and Seawitch Cafe are two new restaurants opening in the shopping center located in Myrtle Beach. According to a release, ZARDIN Healthy Eatery, whos motto is "healthy...
wfxb.com
New Starbucks, Mexican Restaurant Could be Coming to Myrtle Beach
A new Starbucks and Mexican restaurant could soon be making their way to Myrtle Beach. The applications for the Starbucks and ‘Cinco de Mayo Fiesta’ Mexican restaurant will be discussed by the Myrtle Beach Community Appearance Board during their meeting on Thursday but if approved, the Mexican restaurant will be located on 3rd Avenue South, and the Starbucks would be located on 10th Avenue North in the Sam’s Club parking lot. The businesses need to be reviewed by city staff then approved by the boards.
Coastal Observer
Plans call for 109 units in townhouse projects at Parkersville sites
There are 36 vacant tracts larger than 7 acres on the Waccamaw Neck that would be subject to a proposal under review by Georgetown County to reduce the density of residential development. A Charleston developer is proposing a total of 109 townhouses on two of those sites in the Parkersville community.
