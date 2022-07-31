Lindsey selected as FFA state officer

www.pelahatchienews.com
Related
Mississippi Link
Mississippi School of Health Services and Careers hold White Coat Graduation Ceremony
The Mississippi School of Health Services and Careers, located at 3023 Highway 80 East in Pearl, MS, held a White Coat Graduation Ceremony July 29. It was held at the Brandon Public Library. Twenty-two certified nursing assistant graduates, twenty-four phlebotomy graduates and seven medical billing and coding graduates received degrees...
Official: Suspect identified in last week’s bomb threats at Mississippi colleges and universities
A suspect has been identified in the case of at least 12 bomb threats made Thursday at several Mississippi colleges and universities, a state official told the Clarion Ledger on Monday. Alcorn State University School of Nursing in Natchez was one of the dozen Mississippi universities that was threatened on...
WAPT
Mississippi to stop accepting applications for rent relief program
JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi is opting out of a federal program that helps pay rent and utility bills. Gov. Tate Reeves said the Mississippi Home Corporation will stop accepting applications on Aug. 15, in an effort to encourage people to get back into the workforce. "If you've already applied...
WLOX
HAPPENING NOW: South Mississippi lending a hand for Kentuckians devastated by flooding
There’s not much topography on a football field. But that’s not stopping George County’s quest to get to the top. Bayou View gets new track at no cost to city thanks to PTA. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. It took the school PTA only about a month...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wcbi.com
Mississippi Farm Bureau Federation gives individual farmers a voice
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Giving individual farmers a bigger voice when it comes to policies that affect them, that’s part of the mission of the Mississippi Farm Bureau Federation. Mike McCormick, president of the organization, was in Columbus today briefing business and community leaders on some of the...
WLBT
Sheriff Jones, Hinds County Board of Supervisors ‘disappointed’ in Raymond jail takeover ruling
HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - However, the Hind’s County Board of Supervisors and Sheriff Tyree Jones were not pleased with the ruling. “While we respect the Court’s decision, we are disappointed in it,” the press release read. The decision was handed down on July 29 and comes...
theadvocate.com
A 2,000-mile float down the Mississippi in a homemade wooden boat teaches a thing or two
Somewhere along the way, Rinker Buck decided to live his adulthood differently. His 2015 book "The Oregon Trail" chronicled his epic 2011 journey along the route in a covered wagon. In 2016, Buck decided to use centuries-old historical records and build a wooden flatboat he called "Patience" and float 2,000...
jacksonadvocateonline.com
Lexington uncertain of future now that it’s rid of racist police chief
Lexington, Mississippi has some important things in common with Ferguson, Missouri, the St. Louis suburb that was exposed nationally for its discriminatory police practices in 2014. Lexington has a 79-17 percent Black to white population base, while Ferguson has a 67-29 Black/white ratio. White mayors and white police chiefs ruled Ferguson, as was the case in Lexington until recently. Black people just went about their lives as second-class citizens in both places, paying the recurring traffic fines and misdemeanor court penalties that never seemed to stop coming but were the lifeblood of the city finances.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WAPT
Hinds County undersheriff demoted, suspended
JACKSON, Miss. — Undersheriff Alan White was demoted last week to the rank of sergeant with the Hinds County Sheriff's Office, Sheriff Tyree Jones said. White was also suspended a week without pay. Jones said White was the subject of an ongoing internal investigation that was launched by the...
bobgermanylaw.com
Flora, MS – Two Teens Killed in Rollover Crash on Gus Green Rd
The two victims were reportedly traveling in a vehicle on the roadway when the car left the road and hit a tree. Both occupants suffered fatal injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene. The deceased parties were later identified as a 17-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy. Both victims were students at Germantown High School.
Oxford Eagle
In Mississippi, Christian forgiveness does not equate to felony voting reforms
As Haley Barbour faced an onslaught of criticism for pardoning dozens of people convicted of felonies as his tenure as governor ended in 2012, he cited his Christian beliefs for his actions. “Christianity teaches us forgiveness and second chances. I believe in second chances, and I try hard to be...
Mississippi community college plans to build new performing arts center, athletic arena — needs monetary pledge from local leaders to help
A Mississippi community college is looking to build a new performing arts center and athletic arena and asks local leaders to make a monetary pledge to help make it happen. Officials at Copiah-Lincoln Community College are asking Lincoln County to pledge $400,00 to help build a new performing arts center and athletic arena on the Wesson campus.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTOK-TV
State trooper’s police cruiser shot several times in Vicksburg
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - The Vicksburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that involved a Mississippi Highway Patrolwoman’s police cruiser. Vicksburg Police Chief Penny Jones said police responded to a possible burglary on First Avenue Wednesday morning. A state trooper said she was awoken by shots fired in her...
Former city clerk and deputy city clerk arrested for embezzling thousands from Mississippi city coffers
Former Natchez City Clerk Servia Fortenberry was arrested Monday morning by the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office after being indicted for embezzlement of City of Natchez funds. Also arrested was Sevetrius Dillon, former deputy city clerk, who was indicted on the same charges. Each face two counts of embezzlement —...
fox40jackson.com
Residents express concerns about police response in Belhaven
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – Residents in parts of the Capital City say they don’t know whom to call during an emergency, especially when 911 and the police department don’t send help. Donna Bland is the manager of Keifer’s. She says she’s seen the problems first hand....
Mississippi joins Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, Attorney General Lynn Fitch (R-Miss.) announced the state would join a nationwide Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force. The task force will investigate and take legal action against the telecommunications companies responsible for bringing a majority of foreign robocalls into the United States, according to Fitch. “Robocalls are an unwanted intrusion […]
Mississippi Link
2004 SWAC Catcher of the Year catches life’s curveball; runs home in the 9th
Family donates his organs; a ‘no brainer,’ says his mother. It is a known fact that life will throw unexpected curveballs. On July 20, 2022, Rafiel Reshawn Johnson caught an unexpected curveball and then made a homerun. The 2004 SWAC Catcher of the Year and true-to-heart “Thee I Love” Jackson State University alumni succumbed in the comfort of his Atlanta home.
theclintoncourier.net
Welcome Week, Back to the Bricks Herald Mississippi College Students’ Return to Clinton Campus
After a 12-week hiatus from the spring semester, the stillness of summer on the Mississippi College campus will soon make way for the excitement of Welcome Week, when hundreds of new and returning students greet their peers and settle in for the University’s 197th academic session. From pickleball tournaments...
bobgermanylaw.com
Brandon, MS – All Lanes Closed After Injury Collision at MS-18 & Star Rd
Emergency responders were sent to the crash site, and at least one person was hurt following the accident. All lanes on both sides of the highway near the crash site were closed. The severity and number of resulting injuries have not been disclosed. An ongoing investigation into the cause of...
Madison County Journal
Golf cart stolen from Cypress Lake home
MADISON — Police are looking for a golf cart reported stolen from an open garage at Cypress Lake over the weekend. Investigators are reviewing security video from the area but have come up empty as of Tuesday afternoon, according to Capt. Kevin Newman. “There are no leads or suspects...
Comments / 0