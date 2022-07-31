Miami Heritage Travels: Explore this Black-Owned Bed & Breakfast in Miami

blacksouthernbelle.com
Leaving Miami after a Year.. Some Thoughts
After almost exactly a year of coming down here, I've made the decision to head back to my home base of the DMV area and I wanted to share some thoughts about this town. #1.) It's gorgeous. Despite everything that goes on out here the weather will always make you feel wealthy when it comes to the experience with nature day in and day out. There's just something so beautiful about living with so much sunshine and having the vibrancy of nature be around 24/7.
secretmiami.com
100 Absolutely Amazing Things To Do In Miami This August
It’s finally August which means it’s about time we make the most of our summer in the city. Luckily there are plenty of ways to enjoy the last months of summer in Miami! From food festivals to dazzling exhibits and pool parties, here are 101 fun ways to make the most of August in the 305:
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Spanish Restaurants in Miami, FL
Do you live in Miami and its environs, or are you planning to visit soon? Plugging into the best Spanish restaurants in Miami can be very relieving. Planning for the places to visit and food joints to count on is a confusing task that you can’t afford to overlook.
This Is Florida's Most Famous Sandwich
Cheapism found every state's most famous deli sandwich.
globalmunchkins.com
12 Awesome Things To Do with Kids in Miami you’ll Love!
When people hear about a Florida vacation, they instantly think of one of the many theme parks in Orlando. However, that’s not always the case. There are so many other family-friendly vacation destinations in Florida, including Miami!. Miami, Florida, is unique. When people think of Miami, they think of...
thewestsidegazette.com
Husband and Wife Open Newest Black-Owned Cutting Edge Beauty and Wellness Store in Hollywood, Florida
Stacey and Martin Clarke have long used their sales and business development skills to help clients create successful companies across South Florida. Now the husband and wife team have used their expertise to work for themselves as the new owners and operators of Asili Beauty and Wellness store located in Hollywood, Florida, where they offer cutting-edge, sustainable, carbon-neutral beauty and wellness products from around the world.
lonelyplanet.com
Inside the new guitar-shaped Hard Rock hotel building in Florida
A newly renovated hotel and casino has been unveiled in Hollywood, south Florida that sees guests staying in a gigantic tower built in the shape of a guitar. Revealed recently, the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood has been expanded following a $1.5 million renovation that saw a new resort being added, that includes the world’s first “guitar hotel” and the seven-story Oasis Tower that overlooks a new pool lagoon. Designed to resemble back-to-back guitars, the building is finished with guitar faces and brightly lit strings, and reaches 450ft into the sky. Outfitted with floor-to-ceiling glass panes, the property includes an expanded gaming floor, a new luxury spa and salon, 13.5 acres of recreational water space and retail shops, as well as a convention space and a 7000-capacity Hard Rock Live entertainment venue.
WSVN-TV
Pamper yourself at discounted prices at the Biltmore Spa during Miami Spa Months
Miami Spa Months is at the half-way point, which means we have only one month left to enjoy amazing prices at some of the fanciest spas in town. It’s a good thing August has 31 days, because I’m ready to make the most of them. Deco grabbed a robe and headed to a historic hotel for a little R and R, and yes, it was all for work.
miamitimesonline.com
Big changes ahead for city of North Miami
If all goes according to plan, North Miami residents can expect a newly developed and vibrant urban center, brimming with restaurants, housing and recreational areas for all to enjoy. The city is looking to revitalize its nine-acre downtown area – the heart of which is found at the intersection of...
Miami New Times
Uncle Luke: Virginia Key Homeless Camp Plan Is a Travesty
In the City of Miami, governing like it's a banana republic never goes out of style. Last Thursday, July 29, droves of residents and activists left Miami City Hall believing they had thwarted a poorly conceived plan to create a "homeless transition camp" on a historic spot. Of five potential...
iheart.com
Here's The Best Grilled Cheese In Florida
Grilled cheese is classic comfort food that comes in many forms. Some like to keep it simple with tons of cheddar grilled between two slices of bread. Others like to spice it up by throwing in meats, veggies, and all kinds of goodies. Several restaurants have become infamous for their mouthwatering takes on grilled cheese.
Black Residents Say Miami’s Plan to Relocate Homeless Targets Their Community
Black residents of Miami’s Virginia Key Beach are speaking out against the city’s approved plan to build tiny homes for the homeless and relocate them to predominantly Black towns. The pilot program was approved by Miami city commissioners to combat homelessness, CBS News reports. Tiny homes were built...
Click10.com
Property owners, neighbors extremely upset over squatters that keep coming back
MIAMI – Squatters have been living in a Miami home for months now, and neighbors in the area are tired of it. Several times the owners have thought they’ve solved the problem but the squatters just keep coming back. The normally quiet Miami street has become a major...
Live roaches under prep tables, flies landing on glasses among issues that shut down 2 restaurants
Flies, roaches and storage of food on the floor were among the issues that shut down two restaurants last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. We cull through hundreds of restaurant and bar inspections that happen weekly and spotlight places ...
WSVN-TV
85-year-old woman graduates from FIU
MIAMI (WSVN) - Most grandmothers — especially in their 80s — like to just kick back and relax, but one had other ideas, and now she’s graduating from college. A very special graduate is getting ready to take the stage; she returned to the classroom at the age of 80 to finish her education.
Dream job alert: Get paid to vacation like it’s 1955
DALLAS — If all-inclusive resorts aren’t your thing, but tiny beach towns with spectacular views call your name, then Hotels.com has just the job for you. The Dallas-based travel booking site is seeking a Retro Beach Motelier whose idea of a “perfect somewhere” is a “blast-from-the-past beachside paradise unchanged by the modern world.”
Click10.com
South Florida woman describes nightmare situation after hiring contractor to build backyard pool
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Rebar and dirt. That’s all Soraya Hernandez said she had to show for the $19,875 she paid for a new pool in her backyard. “Honestly, I wouldn’t wish this on my worst enemy,” she said. Hernandez said she hired and paid Joseph...
wbrc.com
ONLINE RECORD: Tua Tagovailoa got married
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Tua Tagovailoa is a married man, according to a marriage license record from the Broward County, Florida Clerk’s office. The record is posted online. The record shows Tagovailoa married Annah Gore on July 18, 2022. The former Alabama and current Miami Dolphins star quarterback has...
Eater
This Florida-Inspired Patio Pop-Up is Little River’s New Hangout Spot
The team behind Downtown Miami’s popular Over Under — named one of Eater’s 11 best new restaurants of 2021 — have debuted their latest project: Low Key, a laid-back bar and restaurant in Little River serving plenty of local seafood dishes and frozen cocktails. Helmed by...
People
Pharrell Williams Shares His Miami Restaurant's Grilled Swordfish Kebabs Recipe
You can't help but feel happy at Pharrell Williams and restaurateur David Grutman's Strawberry Moon, a pastel-hued island oasis in Miami's Goodtime Hotel. Soak in the cool South Beach vibes while feasting on Mediterranean mezzes, pizzas and kebabs—like these grilled fish skewers with a fiery Yemenite herb sauce. If...
