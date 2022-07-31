A Work of Beauty and Grace: Linda Vater’s ‘The Elegant & Edible Garden’

www.city-sentinel.com
Love donuts? You could win $3,000 in Oklahoma City
Polar Donuts is celebrating its 30th anniversary with a donut eating contest.
Visit the Grave of the ‘Oklahoma Giant’ a Sooner State Legend!
Have you ever heard the story of the 'Oklahoma Giant' before? This tale is more fact than fiction and features a real-life giant by the name of Lewis W. Wilkins from Enid, OK. He's a true Sooner State legend and was once named the tallest man in the world! Standing at around 8.2 feet tall he literally towered over everyone he met.
First Americans Museum Battle Of The Bands
OKLAHOMA CITY - The First Americans Museum in Oklahoma City will be hosting a "battle of the bands" from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26. The grand prize is $300, and those looking to apply can do so at here.
Oklahoma City Zoo offering free general admission on weekday afternoons
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Zoo is offering free general admission on weekday afternoons through mid-August. Zoo officials announced Tuesday that people can go to the zoo for free from noon to 2 p.m. each weekday through Aug. 19. The Oklahoma City Zoo is open daily from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Aug. 31, with the final entry being no later than 2 p.m.
OKC Animal Welfare taking part in ‘Clear the Shelters’
If you are looking to add a four-legged friend to your family, you are in luck.
The OKC Zoo Is Offering Free Admission This Week
If you're new to Oklahoma, this state has plenty of awesome things everyone must experience while they're here. The Oklahoma City Bombing Memorial and Museum is a must. So are the Bone Museum and the Jenks Aquarium. Somewhere in the middle of those travels, you have to include the amazing OKC Zoo.
Scissortail Park’s lower section to open with weekend of events in late September
The southernmost section of Scissortail Park will open to the public on September 23, 2022, and Oklahoma City officials are hosting a weekend of events and activities to celebrate.
Oklahoma restaurants show support for family of fallen Edmond officer
EDMOND, Okla. — Oklahoma restaurants are showing support to a family after the tragic loss of Edmond Sgt. C.J. Nelson. The Edmond Railyard restaurants will give back a portion of their sales to help the family, and the Edmond Bike Night will take donations. The Officer Nelson Memorial Giveback...
Dental robot in Oklahoma could provide less recovery time with minimally-invasive implant procedure
The first and only FDA-cleared dental robot in the world, which performs dental implant procedures, is already in some dental offices in the metro.
Phones prohibited during Kevin Hart Paycom Center performance in OKC
Audience members will be prohibited from using phones or smartwatches during actor/comedian Kevin Hart's upcoming performance at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City.
An Oklahoman Shares Encounter With Transphobia
A local Trans non-binary person said they were verbally assaulted while walking out of a convenience store. Kaitlynn Kilgannon said when they were leaving the store, a man approached them and verbally assaulted them.. "He looked at me and said I can't wait until it's legal for me to begin...
Pachinko opens near Nichols Hills
Now open at 7204 N. Western, Pachinko serves “creative variations on Pacific Rim cuisine with a Peruvian twist, sushi, sashimi and more”. Many interesting dishes include seafood, Asian spaghetti and Pachinko Pad Thai + signature cocktails. Best to reserve through OpenTable in order to guarantee a seat in...
Feed the Children’s Teacher Store saving Oklahoma educators hundreds of dollars
Oklahoma educators spend an average of $750 per year out-of-pocket on their classrooms. That's where Feed the Children has stepped in the last 10 years - with a shopping spree to help them make the grade.
Graduation celebration goes horribly wrong at Quail Springs Mall
OKLAHOMA CITY — A graduation celebration went horribly wrong at the Quail Springs Mall. An active shooter scare caused mass panic at the mall over the weekend. A hair salon had set off party poppers inside. It was a terrifying day for many. Kim Powell and her daughter were...
A ‘sweet’ way to support children in foster care
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Jersey Mike’s Cookies for Kids promotion starts today and 100% of the proceeds will be donated to Sunbeam’s Family Services’ Foster Care Program. The month-long promotion is taking place at Jersey Mike’s locations in the OKC metro-area locations, including Norman. “Children...
Braum’s to open 307th store in Oklahoma City
A popular fast-food restaurant is opening another location in Oklahoma City.
Oklahoma woman plans to sue OG&E after allegedly shocked by electrified fence
An Oklahoma City woman is saying she was electrified by her fence, and OG&E wasn't helping her fix the problem. Now, she plans sue them.
Company that makes robots to build airplanes could come to Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — A company could be coming to Oklahoma City that makes robots to build airplanes. On Tuesday, KOCO 5 heard from Wilder Systems which makes robots that build and maintain airplanes. The company was born in 2018 in Austin, Texas. They said Oklahoma City is the hub...
‘It is going to make a difference,’ Town of Davenport welcomes proposed turnpike expansion
Oklahomans across the state of Oklahoma have been protesting planned turnpike expansion through the Access Oklahoma highway infrastructure project since its announcement back in February. However, residents in the town of Davenport are rolling out a welcome mat, saying it could inject some much-needed life into the community.
Manos Juntas Garden provides healthy produce for diabetic patients
OKLAHOMA CITY - Many patients at Manos Juntas Free Clinic are dealing with diabetes. For that reason, Dr. Boyd Shook has created the Manos Juntas Garden right on the clinic property. Led by founder, president and medical director Dr. Boyd Shook, Manos Juntas relocated in the summer of 2020 to...
