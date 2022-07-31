OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G: Affordable 5G smartphone with good features

Get speed and performance from the REDMAGIC 7S Pro mobile gaming smartphone. Boasting the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, this gamer phone also has an upgraded GPU and CPU. So you not only get speed but also power—the power you need to win. Beyond this powerful chip, the 7S Pro also has a no-notch 6.8″ FHD AMOLED display for a full-screen experience. In fact, it also delivers a 120 Hz refresh rate and 960 Hz touch sampling response. Moreover, its ICE 10.0 Multi-dimensional Cooling System keeps it at the right temperature even with you game with intensity. Incredibly, it also has a 20,000 RPM built-in turbofan with 4 energy-saving coils, a noise-dampening metal cover, and a Shark Fin Vortex cut-out design. Choose from Mercury, Supernova, and Obsidian color options, this phone has a transparent back and RGB LED lights for added personality.

CELL PHONES ・ 2 DAYS AGO