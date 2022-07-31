OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G: Affordable 5G smartphone with good features

www.notebookcheck.net
Google Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel Tablet, and Pixel foldable camera specs may have leaked
Google made an unexpected move at I/O 2022 a few months ago in an attempt to put a stop to all the Pixel rumors floating around. The company unveiled its new Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel Watch, and Pixel Tablet designs, which were already popping up in rumors at the time. But that hasn’t stopped leaks. And now, a developer might have stumbled upon the camera specs for multiple upcoming Pixel devices, including the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel Tablet, and the first Pixel foldable phone.
Phone Arena
OnePlus 10T vs Galaxy S22+ comparison: Two great Android options, but one's cheaper
The OnePlus 10T has just gone official, and with that, it's time to see how it fares against the fierce competition in the Android smartphone world. There's no argument that Samsung dominates it, but could the new OnePlus 10T be good enough as to challenge Samsung's Galaxy S22+?. Which of...
notebookcheck.net
Apple rumoured to have experimented with three 27-inch iMac prototypes based on Apple M1 and Apple M1 Max SoCs
Apple has all but completed its transition from Intel to ARM-based and in-house chipsets. With the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro 13, the company has even released laptops with second-generation Apple silicon. However, Apple is yet to replace the 27-inch iMac, let alone the Mac Pro. Incidentally, the Studio Display features an A13 Bionic SoC for features like Centre Stage, Spatial Audio and 'Hey Siri', which may actually run a custom version of iOS 15.
notebookcheck.net
Rogbid King Android smartwatch arrives with dual cameras and face unlock feature
The Rogbid King smartwatch has been launched and is shipping globally from China. The gadget has a 1.75-in IPS screen with a 320 x 385 px resolution. The wearable runs on Android 9.1, has a nano-SIM card slot, and supports 4G. The device has dual cameras, with a 5 MP front-facing camera and an 8 MP side camera. The camera enables features such as 0.1-second face unlock and video calling.
notebookcheck.net
Amazfit T-Rex 2: the new rugged smartwatch acquires its most hotly-awaited features via its latest software update
Accessory Android iOS Smartwatch Software Touchscreen Wearable. Many fans of pursuits such as mountain biking, hiking or snowboarding may have been drawn to Amazfit's latest T-Rex 2, as the Zepp Health brand touted its 2nd-gen rugged-type smartwatch as one capable of importing and displaying routes right on its round AMOLED display. A user could also apparently use Real-time Navigation alongside it for potentially improved ability to find and stick to a trail without needing to get a smartphone out.
knowtechie.com
Xiaomi reveals bulky, $400 smart glasses with an OLED display
Xiaomi is releasing a pair of smart glasses in China. The $400 Mijia Glasses Camera has a single Google Glass-style OLED display and is marketed as a lifestyle accessory. Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8-core chipset, the glasses have plenty of power. That’s paired with 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, dual-band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.0.
Phone Arena
US carriers turn their backs on one of Samsung's most popular and fairly recent phone
The mid-range A series phones, and not the flashier Galaxy Z Fold and Flips or the Galaxy S range, are the bread and butter for Samsung, making up for a whopping 58 percent of the company's total smartphone sales in 2021. They are great options for anyone looking for a decent phone with basic features without an exorbitant price tag. Sadly for US consumers, one of Samsung's best mid-tier handsets, the Galaxy A32 5G, is no longer being sold by carriers.
notebookcheck.net
HyperDrive Thunderbolt 4 Power Hub with 40 Gbps transfer speed has a Kickstarter campaign
The HyperDrive Thunderbolt 4 Power Hub is currently crowdfunding on Kickstarter. The company claims the gadget is the world's first Thunderbolt 4 hub with a built-in GaN power source. The device is compatible with many Mac, PC and iPad Pro models and other Thunderbolt 4, Thunderbolt 3, USB4 and USB-C gadgets.
Motorola X30 Pro: Everything we know so far
The Motorola X30 Pro is a rumored smartphone expected to launch in mid-2022 with a 200MP camera sensor. The device could be the first smartphone to sport said resolution.
notebookcheck.net
Leaker predicts three new camera sensors for next year's Sony Xperia 1 V
Sumahodigest claims to have discovered initial rumours about the Xperia 1 V, likely over nine months before the device's release. While the website has shared a screenshot of a Weibo leaker's prediction for the unreleased handset, it is worth noting that that post from 'User 6442506931' has now been deleted. Hence, we would recommend exercising some caution over these rumours for the moment.
notebookcheck.net
Apple prepares Android users for iPhone 14 switch with detailed video
It seems that Apple is preparing Android users for the launch of the iPhone 14 series, which will include a new 'Max' model. Anticipated for a September release, the iPhone 14 series is rumoured to Apple's first with punch-hole displays, albeit only for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. In anticipation of these changes, Apple has released a four-and-a-half-minute video in which it explains what Android users can expect when switching to an iPhone.
Phone Arena
OnePlus 10T size comparison
The OnePlus 10T is a peculiar device to say the least. It attempts to fill a niche between the standard OnePlus 10 and its higher-end brother (with a slower processor), the OnePlus 10 Pro. It is not quite a mid-range smartphone, but it is also a step below full-blown flagship territory.
notebookcheck.net
iQOO Neo7 with the top-end Dimensity 9000 Plus SoC is tipped to launch soon
5G Android Chinese Tech Gaming Leaks / Rumors Smartphone Touchscreen. iQOO launched its 10 series with an arsenal of the most cutting-edge specs known to the Android flagship-refresh genre around. Then again, some fans might have been slightly disappointed when the line failed to produce the Dimensity 9000+ variant to which it had beome linked in its pre-launch rumors. However, it now seems this device might be on the way after all, just under a different name than rumored.
The first Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 smartwatch could debut very soon
If you're a fan of square smartwatches, you have a few choices: you can buy an Apple Watch or you can buy the upcoming Oppo Watch 3, which looks like a carbon copy of Apple's iconic wearable. Of course good looks don't solve the bigger issues with WearOS, and we're not even sure if Google's upcoming Pixel Watch will be a real competitor for the Apple Watch. With round designs dominating the WearOS market, however, so we're always happy to see the debut of a new well-equipped square model.
notebookcheck.net
Elon Musk says lithium refiners 'print money' as the largest producer breaks ground on a huge solid-state battery factory
During Tesla's latest quarterly results press conference, Elon Musk said that lithium mining companies need to go into refining as well, since the activity is currently a "license to print money." While this was a bit of an exaggeration, since refining sill needs huge capital outlays and a number of permits, the premise was that there is such a dearth of companies that can refine lithium to EV battery grade, that they can charge whatever they want and get away with it.
notebookcheck.net
XRAI Glass partners with Nreal on AR smart glasses for real-time phone call subtitles
Virtual Reality (VR) / Augmented Reality (AR) Wearable. XRAI Glass has launched a public preview of its AR smart glasses for those who are deaf or have hearing loss. According to the company, 12 million UK adults are affected by hearing loss of over 25 dbHL (decibels Hearing Level). The...
REDMAGIC 7S Pro mobile gaming smartphone delivers with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor
Get speed and performance from the REDMAGIC 7S Pro mobile gaming smartphone. Boasting the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, this gamer phone also has an upgraded GPU and CPU. So you not only get speed but also power—the power you need to win. Beyond this powerful chip, the 7S Pro also has a no-notch 6.8″ FHD AMOLED display for a full-screen experience. In fact, it also delivers a 120 Hz refresh rate and 960 Hz touch sampling response. Moreover, its ICE 10.0 Multi-dimensional Cooling System keeps it at the right temperature even with you game with intensity. Incredibly, it also has a 20,000 RPM built-in turbofan with 4 energy-saving coils, a noise-dampening metal cover, and a Shark Fin Vortex cut-out design. Choose from Mercury, Supernova, and Obsidian color options, this phone has a transparent back and RGB LED lights for added personality.
notebookcheck.net
LG releases its latest CineBeam premium projectors to the US market
Accessory Audio Software Smart Home Virtual Reality (VR) / Augmented Reality (AR) LG has now officially unleashed its latest CineBeam projectors through its United States channels. They include the HU915QE, now joined by a HU915QB variant. This, however, is where LG's pricing choices get a little weird. The HU915QB has...
notebookcheck.net
Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro and possibly Pixel Watch pre-order and launch dates leak
Jon Prosser and FrontPageTech claim to have received information about Google's plan for launching the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, its next flagship smartphones. To recap, Google unveiled the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro in May at Google I/O 2022, along with a host of other products. Another device was the Pixel Watch, which would Google announced would arrive in the autumn alongside the Pixel 7 series.
notebookcheck.net
LG announces UltraGear 32GQ850, UltraGear 32GQ950 and UltraGear 48GQ900 availability in Europe
LG has finally announced when it will start selling its latest UltraGear monitors outside Japan. To recap, this year's LG UltraGear monitors have had a rather protracted road to market. For example, LG presented the UltraGear 32GQ950 in January, which offers a 160 Hz refresh rate and a 4K native resolution across its 32-inch panel. Subsequently, LG introduced the UltraGear 48GQ900 in March and waited until May before announcing the UltraGear 32GQ850.
