ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

One dead after shooting at southwest Charlotte hotel

WBTV
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wbtv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTV

CMPD investigating after one shot and killed in southwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in southwest Charlotte. Officers responded to the shooting shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the 3100 block of Nobles Avenue. When officers arrived, a victim was discovered with a gunshot wound. They were pronounced dead at the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Man found dead in west Gastonia home

Gastonia, N.C. (WBTV) - Gastonia Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened early Wednesday morning off the 700 block of Belfast Drive. Police were called to the home around 2:30 a.m. for a possible assault. When they arrived, they found 48-year-old Donald Watts dead. Anyone with information is asked...
GASTONIA, NC
WBTV

CMPD investigating homicide after man shot and killed in north Charlotte

Health leaders lay out plan to lower monkeypox cases before Charlotte Pride. Health leaders say monkeypox cases are doubling every three to four days. Currently, Mecklenburg County has 33 confirmed cases. CATS holding pop-up, virtual meetings ahead of changes to routes. Updated: 3 hours ago. The hope is the changes...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Salisbury, NC
City
Charlotte, NC
Axios Charlotte

3 unsolved cases that still hold Charlotte’s attention

Charlotte has about 600 open homicide cases that date all the way back to the early 1960s, according to stats from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Here are three puzzling, unsolved homicide cases that took place in Charlotte, including one from the 1950s. Editor’s Note: Our hearts go out to the families of the victims of these […] The post 3 unsolved cases that still hold Charlotte’s attention appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

CMPD: 28-Year-Old Shot & Killed In South Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Detectives have opened a homicide investigation after finding a gunshot victim in south Charlotte Sunday night. On Sunday, July 31st shortly before 8:30 p.m., officers responded to a call for one person shot on Wallingford Street. At the scene, officers discovered a victim, later identified as...
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Hidden Camera#Lancaster School#Clt#Cmpd
WBTV

Shots fired between two cars chasing each other through Salisbury and on I-85

Hidden Camera investigation: Half of fareboxes on Charlotte buses not working. CATS buses are missing out on money, possibly millions of dollars, because of broken and malfunctioning fareboxes. Lancaster School board member exonerated after being investigated for hostile work environment complaint. Updated: 56 minutes ago. A Lancaster School board member...
SALISBURY, NC
WBTV

Multiple cars being broken into at Ballantyne gym

Hidden Camera investigation: Half of fareboxes on Charlotte buses not working. CATS buses are missing out on money, possibly millions of dollars, because of broken and malfunctioning fareboxes. Lancaster School board member exonerated after being investigated for hostile work environment complaint. Updated: moments ago. A Lancaster School board member being...
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBTV

Police: 19-year-old found dead of gunshot wound in Monroe park

Lancaster School board member exonerated after being investigated for hostile work environment complaint. A Lancaster School board member being investigated for claims of a hostile work environment has been exonerated. CLT airport sees significant decrease in flight delays, cancelations on Monday compared to Sunday. Updated: 4 hours ago. Twenty-four hours...
MONROE, NC
WBTV

Man charged with murder after roommate fight left one dead in York Co.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The York Police Department has charged a man with murder for a homicide that took place last week during a roommate altercation. The incident took place around 10:50 p.m. on July 25 at 12 Hill Street. When officers arrived at the scene, they located 61-year-old Ira Hayes exiting the end of the driveway with a two-by-four with blood and a visible injury.
YORK COUNTY, SC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Rock Hill road rage shooting suspect arrested

ROCK HILL, SC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The suspect in a weekend road rage shooting in Rock Hill has been arrested, Rock Hill Police said Tuesday. 30-year-old Rock Hill resident Sherif Laguda was served with warrants on Tuesday and was arrested and sent to jail, according to the police report. Man’s vehicle shot at in […]
ROCK HILL, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy