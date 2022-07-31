One dead after shooting at southwest Charlotte hotel

www.wbtv.com
CMPD investigating after one shot and killed in southwest Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in southwest Charlotte. Officers responded to the shooting shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the 3100 block of Nobles Avenue. When officers arrived, a victim was discovered with a gunshot wound. They were pronounced dead at the...
One killed in west Charlotte shooting: CMPD
The incident happened on the 3100 block of Nobles Avenue near West Boulevard.
WBTV
Man found dead in west Gastonia home
Gastonia, N.C. (WBTV) - Gastonia Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened early Wednesday morning off the 700 block of Belfast Drive. Police were called to the home around 2:30 a.m. for a possible assault. When they arrived, they found 48-year-old Donald Watts dead. Anyone with information is asked...
WBTV
CMPD investigating homicide after man shot and killed in north Charlotte
CMPD investigating homicide after man shot and killed in north Charlotte

Health leaders lay out plan to lower monkeypox cases before Charlotte Pride. Health leaders say monkeypox cases are doubling every three to four days. Currently, Mecklenburg County has 33 confirmed cases. CATS holding pop-up, virtual meetings ahead of changes to routes.
3 unsolved cases that still hold Charlotte’s attention
Charlotte has about 600 open homicide cases that date all the way back to the early 1960s, according to stats from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Here are three puzzling, unsolved homicide cases that took place in Charlotte, including one from the 1950s. Editor’s Note: Our hearts go out to the families of the victims of these […] The post 3 unsolved cases that still hold Charlotte’s attention appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
wccbcharlotte.com
CMPD: 28-Year-Old Shot & Killed In South Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Detectives have opened a homicide investigation after finding a gunshot victim in south Charlotte Sunday night. On Sunday, July 31st shortly before 8:30 p.m., officers responded to a call for one person shot on Wallingford Street. At the scene, officers discovered a victim, later identified as...
Police searching for suspect after shots fired into west Charlotte home with family inside
CHARLOTTE — A west Charlotte home is now riddled with bullets after gunfire erupted while a family, including a 3-year-old boy, was inside, according to a police report. “He shot like four times through the window,” Christopher Henderson said. “It was dangerous and crazy.”. It all happened...
Gunshot wound victim found outside Harris Teeter in Steele Creek: Police
The 911 call came in at 1:45 p.m. Tuesday, August 2, from the 13000 block of S Tryon Street.
‘It’s not safe’: Woman shot while sleeping in her own bed in northeast Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte woman who was asleep, was suddenly awoken by gunshots, then realized she’d been shot multiple times. All this happened while in the safety of her house, in bed. In July, CMPD said they had more than 480 cases of someone shooting into occupied...
Troopers: Person arrested after leading troopers on chase in Pineville
PINEVILLE, N.C. — A person was arrested after leading troopers on a chase in Pineville Wednesday morning, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol. At around 9:45 p.m., a trooper saw a car going 30 mph above the speed limit, with fake tags and no insurance. Troopers said the...
Shots fired between two cars chasing each other through Salisbury and on I-85
Shots fired between two cars chasing each other through Salisbury and on I-85

Hidden Camera investigation: Half of fareboxes on Charlotte buses not working. CATS buses are missing out on money, possibly millions of dollars, because of broken and malfunctioning fareboxes. Lancaster School board member exonerated after being investigated for hostile work environment complaint.
Multiple cars being broken into at Ballantyne gym
Multiple cars being broken into at Ballantyne gym

Hidden Camera investigation: Half of fareboxes on Charlotte buses not working. CATS buses are missing out on money, possibly millions of dollars, because of broken and malfunctioning fareboxes. Lancaster School board member exonerated after being investigated for hostile work environment complaint.
Police: 19-year-old found dead of gunshot wound in Monroe park
Police: 19-year-old found dead of gunshot wound in Monroe park

Lancaster School board member exonerated after being investigated for hostile work environment complaint. A Lancaster School board member being investigated for claims of a hostile work environment has been exonerated. CLT airport sees significant decrease in flight delays, cancelations on Monday compared to Sunday.
More arrests made involving Charlotte dangerous bike groups
Two suspects were arrested following an incident involving a large bike group near Camp North End this weekend, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Monday.
Man charged with murder after roommate fight left one dead in York Co.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The York Police Department has charged a man with murder for a homicide that took place last week during a roommate altercation. The incident took place around 10:50 p.m. on July 25 at 12 Hill Street. When officers arrived at the scene, they located 61-year-old Ira Hayes exiting the end of the driveway with a two-by-four with blood and a visible injury.
Teen girl hurt in shooting at Lancaster County apartment complex, police say
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — A teenage girl was hurt in a shooting at an apartment complex in Lancaster County early Sunday morning, according to police. Officers responded to the scene around 1 a.m. on Caroline Court, near the Williams Estate entrance. Witnesses said they heard gunshots fired toward the apartments.
49-year-old man shot during robbery in Belmont community, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE — A 49-year-old man was shot twice during an armed robbery Saturday night in the Belmont community outside of uptown, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said. The shooting happened along Allen Street at 19th Street. Neighbors said the home is an Airbnb. The victim, who did not know the assailant, reported...
Charlotte area restaurants featured on Food Network
Whether it be the simplistic pleasure of your favorite Bojangles or Cook Out menu item or some Lexington style barbecue, North Carolinians know how to satisfy their taste buds.
Rock Hill road rage shooting suspect arrested
ROCK HILL, SC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The suspect in a weekend road rage shooting in Rock Hill has been arrested, Rock Hill Police said Tuesday. 30-year-old Rock Hill resident Sherif Laguda was served with warrants on Tuesday and was arrested and sent to jail, according to the police report. Man’s vehicle shot at in […]
2 arrests, 4 cited in operation targeting reckless bikers in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police made two arrests and issued four citations in an operation that targeted a group that has been acting erratically on bicycles and motorized vehicles in the Queen City. The bikers often travel in packs that disrupt traffic by going the wrong way, blowing through traffic...
