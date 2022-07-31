www.fantasypros.com
Josh Hader Traded to Padres, Shohei Ohtani Staying with Angels (2022 Fantasy Baseball)
Let’s take a look at the latest news and notes around fantasy baseball. To stay up to date on all of the latest fantasy baseball news, be sure to follow @FantasyProsMLB on Twitter and bookmark the FantasyPros MLB Player News page. Get the FantasyPros News App for iOS and...
Robbie Grossman traded to Braves
With Adam Duvall lost for the season, the Braves needed to add to their outfield depth, and Grossman was a low-cost way of achieving that goal. With Marcell Ozuna struggling recently against lefties, the addition of Grossman made perfect sense. The Braves look like they are following their 2021 blueprint of making small additions to their outfield, so Grossman may not be the last domino to fall. He'll likely have minimal fantasy value absent an injury ahead of him.
Jose Quintana acquired by the Cardinals Monday
Quintana will now join the division rival Cardinals and provide them with another veteran option for their rotation. In 20 games (3-5) the 33-year-old has a 3.50 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, .251 OBA, and a 7.78 K/9 ratio. Quintana is likely set to join the rotation, so fantasy managers will want to await word on when his first start with St. Louis will be.
Skyy Moore leaves practice early with hip injury
Chiefs rookie WR Sky Moore left Tuesday's practice early due to a hip injury he sustained. (Matt McMullen on Twitter) Moore sustained the injury in the middle of practice Tuesday, and he wasn't able to return. It doesn't seem to be serious, and he essentially confirmed that via social media. It would be less than ideal for him to miss a couple practices, but if the injury isn't serious, this shouldn't change much for his outlook.
Odubel Herrera designated for assignment Tuesday
Herrera’s time in Philadelphia comes to an end after parts of seven season with the team. He is slashing .238/.279/.378 with five home runs, 21 RBIs, and six stolen bases. Fantasy managers can safely move on from Herrera as he likely will not land a starting role elsewhere.
Diontae Johnson and Steelers 'remain miles apart' in contract negotiations
Diontae Johnson continues his "hold-in" at training camp but the receiver and Steelers are reportedly not close to the parameters of a new contract according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac. (Gerry Dulac, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette) Fantasy Impact:. Johnson has been participating in individual drills but has not taken part in...
Austin Riley signs 10-year, $212 million contract extension with Atlanta
The contract extension keeps the 25-year-old in Atlanta through 2032, with a $20 million club option for 2033. Riley, who is batting .301 with 29 home runs and 68 RBI, recently was named to his first All-Star team. Following this deal and the signing of Matt Olson through the 2030 season, Atlanta has locked up their corner infield spots for years to come.
Will Smith traded to Astros
Smith had fallen behind A.J. Minter in the bullpen pecking order, and the Braves had plenty of arms. Chances are, Spencer Strider would be forced out of the rotation soon because of innings concerns, so Atlanta opted to deal from its strength. Smith shouldn't factor into the saves situation in Houston with Ryan Pressly firmly entrenched as the closer, so this move shouldn't have much of an impact on his fantasy value.
Luke Weaver traded to Royals
Weaver has had his struggles this season in his 16 innings of work with Arizona. He has a 7.71 ERA but does have a 10.47 K/9. He'll look for a fresh start in Kansas City and could be a name to watch down the stretch if he can establish himself in their rotation.
Tarik Skubal (arm fatigue) placed on IL
Skubal was removed from his last start with this same issue, so it isn't surprising to see him land on the IL. He could very well be out longer than 15 days given the inflammation and the likelihood that the Tigers will play it extra cautious with their young starter. He had not given up a run in the last 17 innings before this injury.
Jake Odorizzi traded to Braves
Odorizzi has a respectable 3.75 ERA and 1.15 WHIP this year pitching for Houston, but it came with just an 18.8% strikeout rate. With Lance McCullers on his way back and the Astros already rolling with a six-man rotation, they had a surplus of starting pitching, and so could use Odorizzi to bolster their bullpen. He'll slide right into the Braves' rotation, especially with Spencer Strider likely to hit an innings cap soon enough.
Jorge Lopez dealt to the Twins Tuesday
Lopez was the lone All-Star for the Orioles and was having a breakout season as the closer. In 44 games, Lopez registered a 1.68 ERA, .174 OBA, a 10.06 K/9 ratio, and is 19-for-23 in save chances. This is an excellent get for the Twins as it will give them another option, along with Jhoan Duran, to close out games. Look for Felix Bautista to take over the closer role in Baltimore.
Michael Carter dealing with minor ankle injury
Carter is reportedly dealing with an ankle injury that is affecting some of his reps at camp. It is considered minor, so this shouldn't cause much concern for fantasy managers. The situation in New York is something to monitor, however, with RB's Breece Hall and Michael Carter fighting for the #1 spot.
4 Underrated Quarterbacks (2022 Fantasy Football)
Every year there are players throughout fantasy football that cause people at the end of the season to ask, “How did I not see that coming?” Whether it be caused by injury or the looming presence of another fantasy-relevant player on their team, these players fly under the radar and are then deemed “underrated.” Here are four underrated fantasy quarterbacks going into this season.
Miguel Vargas drives in two in debut performance Wednesday night
Miguel Vargas went 2-for-4 at the plate on Wednesday, hitting a ground rule double for an RBI along with a RBI single as the Dodgers went on to beat the Giants in a 3-0 game. Vargas played his first game in the big leagues Wednesday and came through big as he drove in two of the teams three runs in the win. The Dodgers prospect will take the next few games to show what he is made of while Justin Turner is on the IL, for now though he should remain on waivers until a bigger sample size is available.
Russell Henley earns T10 finish at 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic
Russell Henley carded rounds of 69-65-70-68 with a final score of 16-under-par and a T10 finish at the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic. Henley faltered in the third round but stayed two-under-par or better in all four rounds. The 33-year-old American began red-hot on Sunday, sinking four birdies in a row; however, three bogeys kept him from cracking a T5 finish. Henley is ranked 42nd in the FedExCup and 54th in OWGR.
Joc Pederson remains with the Giants after trade deadline
Pederson not being dealt was a surprise to many, as he is a free agent after the season. The 30-year-old is slashing .242/.319/.492 with 17 home runs, 43 RBIs, and three stolen bases in 87 games this season. When he returns from the concussion IL, he figures to remain a productive option from the Giants offense.
David Ojabo agrees to terms on his rookie contact
Ojabo was drafted in the second round of this year's NFL draft, and was the last unsigned rookie in the entire draft. Ojabo suffered an Achilles injury last season that potentially made it harder for the Ravens to figure out a fair evaluation of the Michigan product. When Ojabo does return he will have a chance to make an impact as both he and Ravens' new DC Mike Macdonald came over from Jim Harbaugh's squad at Michigan to join John Harbaugh's team in Baltimore.
Salvador Perez homers in win vs White Sox Monday
Perez homered for the third time in four games since returning from a five-week IL stint but they represent his only hits as he has gone 3-for-16 (.188) in that span. He has also driven eight runs since returning and is up to 14 home runs and 42 RBI on the season. Perez should continue to split time between DH and catcher to rest his recovered hand, while MJ Melendez, who had taken over behind the plate in his absence, cycles between catcher and outfield where he will likely start next season. Salvy’s fantasy managers have to be happy he’s back st such a shallow position.
Sandy Leon acquired by the Twins
The Twins were looking for depth at catcher and were able to acquire a veteran in Leon. The 33-year-old has only played in nine games this season, posting a .133 batting average over 15 at-bats. While he will not strong offensive presence, he does bring a .995 fielding percentage in 472 games behind the plate.
