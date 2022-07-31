Miguel Vargas went 2-for-4 at the plate on Wednesday, hitting a ground rule double for an RBI along with a RBI single as the Dodgers went on to beat the Giants in a 3-0 game. Vargas played his first game in the big leagues Wednesday and came through big as he drove in two of the teams three runs in the win. The Dodgers prospect will take the next few games to show what he is made of while Justin Turner is on the IL, for now though he should remain on waivers until a bigger sample size is available.

MLB ・ 10 HOURS AGO