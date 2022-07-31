James Outman’s major league debut to remember leads Dodgers over Rockies

www.truebluela.com
MLB World Reacts To The Yankees, Dodgers Trade
The New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Dodgers, two of the top teams in baseball, agreed to a blockbuster trade just before Tuesday's MLB deadline. The Yankees are sending two-time All-Star Joey Gallo to LA in exchange for pitching prospect Clayton Beeter. Dodgers fans were hoping to land superstar...
CBS Sports
MLB trade rumors: Shohei Ohtani to remain with Angels at deadline, but Yankees, Padres made 'serious' offers
The 2022 MLB trade deadline is 6 p.m. ET on Tuesday (Aug. 2), so teams now have less than 24 hours to address their needs and improve their rosters for the stretch run. We've already seen a few big names dealt and surely more trades are on the way. Monday's...
Yankees pull stunner and trade Joey Gallo to Dodgers for pitching prospect
Joey Gallo, as expected is no longer a New York Yankee. Though the vitriol in the slugger’s direction that came from the fan base has quickly pivoted to empathy over the last couple months, it’s safe to say everyone’s relieved with this outcome. According to reports, Gallo...
Dodgers at Giants: Lineups, Pregame Notes and More for August 2
The Dodgers are coming off their first win at Oracle Park in a 8-2 route on Monday and there fifth win in a row. The Dodgers were on fire all across their lineup and will look to keep the same momentum going as they stretch out their season series against their NL West Rivals.
Dodgers News: Miguel Vargas Makes His MLB Debut Tonight
The Dodgers and Giants will play the 3rd game of their series tonight in the Bay Area. Julio Urias will get the ball and faces off against right-handed pitcher Alex Cobb. Los Angeles will be looking to keep up their offense outburst, putting up 17 runs in the first 2 games of the series.
numberfire.com
Hanser Alberto in Dodgers' lineup Tuesday night
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Hanser Alberto is starting Tuesday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Alberto is getting the nod at third base, batting fifth in the order versus Giants starter Alex Wood. Our models project Alberto for 1.0 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Trade Rumors: Joey Gallo Acquired From Yankees
Prior to the 2021 MLB trade deadline, the New York Yankees acquired slugging outfielder Joey Gallo from the Texas Rangers in what was considered a significant move at the time. With the Rangers, Gallo hit 145 career home runs in 568 games, including multiple 40-homer seasons, with an .833 on-base...
FOX Sports
James Outman's dreamlike Dodgers debut was years in making
James Outman set a goal to make it to the majors sometime this year. Still, as Friday night turned to Saturday morning in Oklahoma City, the call he received around 12:45 a.m. came as a surprise. Two days later, in front of his fiancée, Dasha, his parents, Matt and Maureen,...
Yardbarker
Dodgers Highlights: Max Muncy’s Home Run Against Giants; Trea Turner Makes Sliding Catch
The Los Angeles Dodgers received another complete effort from their lineup to defeat the San Francisco Giants, 8-2, and earn the first road win by either team in the season series. Furthermore, the Dodgers are on a five-game winning streak against the Giants. Matters didn’t begin on an encouraging note...
Dodgers top Giants amid news of death of broadcaster Scully
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — In a game played as Vin Scully’s death was announced by the Dodgers, Los Angeles beat the San Francisco Giants 9-5 on Tuesday night behind Mookie Betts’ home run and three RBIs. The Giants played a tribute on their video board after the...
Dodgers News: LA Top Prospect Set for MLB Debut Tonight in San Francisco
Tonight, in the bay area, the Dodgers and Giants will play the 3rd game of the series. Julio Urias will be on the mound and faces off against right-hander, Alex Cobb. Los Angeles will be trying to keep up their momentum on offense as they have put up 17 runs in the first 2 games of the series and ...
