Report: NFL to announce Deshaun Watson suspension on Monday

By Alex Evans
Yardbarker
 3 days ago
ClutchPoints

Deshaun Watson’s shocking reaction following 6-game suspension decision

Deshaun Watson’s suspension was announced on Monday. The Cleveland Browns quarterback will serve a 6 game suspension. Most of the NFL world believes he was fortunate to only get suspended for 6 games. However, Watson and his team don’t feel the same way. NFL insider Josina Anderson revealed that Watson and his team are “displeased” […] The post Deshaun Watson’s shocking reaction following 6-game suspension decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Deshaun Watson suspension news

After a long decision-making process, the NFL has officially suspended Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson for violating the league’s personal conduct policy. The NFL suspended Watson for six games after multiple women filed a total of 24 sexual misconduct lawsuits against the quarterback, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported. The women, whom Watson hired for massages, each accused Watson of sexual misconduct or sexual assault.
Pro Football Rumors

Browns QB Deshaun Watson suspended six games

The outcome of the Deshaun Watson hearing has indeed been finalized. The Browns QB has been suspended for the first six games of the season for violating the league’s Personal Conduct Policy (Twitter link via NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport). The rendering from retired judge Sue. L. Robinson does...
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

Yardbarker

Yardbarker

FanSided

Could NFL still suspend Deshaun Watson for a full season?

The NFL could very will still suspend Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson for a full season, if they believe it can hold up. An independent disciplinary officer, Judge Sue Robinson, determined that while Watson did violate the league’s personal conduct policy enough to warrant a six-game suspension, there was a lack of evidence to justify an indefinite leave.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

Yardbarker

Yardbarker

Yardbarker

