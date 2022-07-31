Work progressing quicker than expected at Prairie Creek Elementary following Andover twister

www.kake.com
Traffic delays coming to Delano District starting today
The City of Wichita will begin resurfacing work on Douglas.
ozarkradionews.com
Body of Wichita, KS Man Found in Current River
Shannon County, MO. – The body of a man from Wichita, Kansas was found on Tuesday morning in Shannon County. The body was found just before noon, and was located in the Current River around Cave Spring. The body was identified as Dee Hodges, 48 of Wichita. Hodges was...
KWCH.com
Dole VA Medical Center fully operational after power outage
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center is fully operational Wednesday after a Tuesday power outage that caused outpatient appointments to be converted to virtual appointments or rescheduled for the next available date. Commercial power was restored to most buildings on the campus late Tuesday afternoon, but some areas of the facility remained on emergency power until shortly after 7 a.m. Wednesday.
KAKE TV
Wichita man drowns in Missouri river, highway patrol says
SHANNON COUNTY, Mo. (KAKE) - Authorities say the body of a 48-year-old Wichita man was found in a Missouri river on Tuesday. The Missouri Highway Patrol said Dee Hodges went missing on Current River at Cave Springs early in the day. His body was later found downriver. Troopers said Hodges...
Investigation continues into Reno County gas plant explosion
RENO COUNTY — The Occupational Safety and Health Administration says their investigation into the April 14 explosion and fire at the Haven Midstream gas facility near Haven is still open. No timeline was given as to when their investigation would conclude but did say that such investigations usually take as long as six months to complete.
New teachers welcomed to Wichita Public Schools
Almost 400 new teachers, counselors, speech-language pathologists and other certified staff members were welcomed to the Wichita Public School district on Monday.
NewsCow
Minor Kitchen Fire In Winfield Prompts Fire Marshal To Offer Safety Tips
Winfield Fire Marshal Chad Mayberry has released information in regard to a kitchen fire this morning in Winfield:. At 8:10 a.m. on Monday morning, the Winfield Fire/EMS Department was dispatched to 720 E. 19th Ave. for a reported kitchen fire. Upon our arrival, the homeowner was outside of the residence, and we found a small fire in the kitchen above and around the kitchen stove. The fire was quickly extinguished, and damage was limited to items on top of and around the kitchen stove.
KWCH.com
City’s punishment called into question concerning inappropriate texts from WPD officers
A little more than 3 months after tornado, Prairie Creek Elementary School ready for students. Renovations moved along quickly after the April 29 tornado heavily damaged parts of the Andover school. Updated: 10 hours ago. The Wichita City Attorney said that based on the evidence presented, no charges would be...
Crews battle 2-alarm house fire south of downtown Wichita
The Wichita Fire Department is currently battling a house fire south of downtown.
Accident involving toy car sends one to the hospital
SYLVIA, Kan. — A Reno County man was injured in an accident involving a toy electric car over the weekend. The Reno County Sheriff’s Department reports that 42-year-old Charles Brown of Sylvia was in a toy electric car that was being towed by an ATV Saturday evening when the car flipped, ejecting him.
KAKE TV
Hourslong lines in extreme heat no match for Wichita voters
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Tuesday's brutally hot temperatures caused a problem for some people who had to stand out in the heat, in some cases for hours, just to cast their votes. The Sedgwick County Election Office tells us workers tried to keep the lines inside as much as possible....
2 hospitalized after SUV travels off I-135 entrance ramp
MCPHERSON COUNTY — Two people were injured in an accident just after 10:30 a.m. Monday in McPherson County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2022 Toyota RAV 4 driven by 69-year-old Cecil Toews of Box Island, Alberta, Canada, was eastbound on Kansas 61 attempting to exit onto northbound Interstate 135.
KAKE TV
'You are needed': Linwood Recreation Center asking for poll workers
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - People have been waiting in line at the Linwood Recreation Center for over three hours. Wichita Council Member Brandon Johnson is asking for help from any trained Sedgwick County poll workers. Polls were supposed to close at 7 p.m. in local time. Just under 48.7 percent...
Butler County sheriff’s deputy Stephen Evans to be honored with end of watch ride
BURNS, Kan. (KSNW) – Butler and Marion Counties announced that the “End of Watch – Ride to Remember” will be coming to Burns on August 13, 2022, in honor of the life and service of Butler County Sheriff Deputy and City of Burns Chief of Police Stephen Evans. Evans lost his life in a crash […]
Sheriff: Fresh look solves a 2010 Wichita homicide
EL DORADO, Kan. (KSNW) — The Butler County Sheriff’s Office said a man and woman have been arrested in connection to the death of a Wichita man in 2010. The victim was 19-year-old German Clerici. His mother reported him missing in early February of 2010. She had not heard from him since the last few […]
Hutchinson woman among 2 hospitalized after 2-vehicle crash
HARVEY COUNTY—Two people were injured in an accident just before 2p.m. Friday in Harvey County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2003 GMC Sierra 1500 driven by Margaret Elizabeth Gase, 26, Huthinson, was southbound on River Park. The driver disobeyed the stop sign at Dutch Avenue and and traveled...
Ascension Via Christi St. Francis reaccredited by American College of Surgeons’ Commission on Cancer
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The American College of Surgeons’ Commission has reaccredited Ascension Via Christi St. Francis for three more years. To earn voluntary accreditation, a cancer program must meet 34 quality care standards, be evaluated every three years through a survey process and maintain levels of excellence in the delivery of comprehensive patient-centered care. […]
South Haven highway dedication ceremony to be held Saturday
SOUTH HAVEN, Kan. (KSNW) — On Saturday, Aug. 6, a ceremony will be held to dedicate the Seargent Evan S. Parker Memorial Highway in South Haven, Parker’s hometown. Parker, who was assigned to the Army’s 1st Battalion 487th Field Artillery, died from wounds he received during an improvised explosive during an ambush while on patrol […]
Hotel north of Wichita becoming church and school
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita church has taken over a former hotel just north of Wichita. Word of Life Church is turning the former Best Western at I-135 and 53rd Street North into a church, school, and student dormitory. The church’s Life Prep Academy on North Meridian will...
KAKE TV
Missing teen arrested for Manhattan robbery, RCPD looking for other suspect
The Riley County Police Department confirms missing Wichita teenager Terry Toliver, Jr., was arrested in Manhattan. The 15-year-old faces a charge of aggravated assault and aggravated robbery. RCPD said Toliver and an 18-year-old are accused of robbing a 17-year-old of his iPhone on Thursday, July 28. Toliver and the other suspect shot at the teenager and a 45-year-old woman, as they drove away from the scene in the 20 block of Waterway Place.
