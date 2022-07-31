hometownnews.biz
Controversial Policy Discussed At Becker Public Schools
BECKER -- A controversial policy at Becker Public Schools has been tabled for a legal review. During the school board meeting Monday night, the board tabled Policy 471 in order to do a legal review. As written, Policy 471 states classrooms must be free of any personal bias or non-school...
Public Service Announcement- Road Closed
Most of us know that Minnesota has four seasons. Fall, Winter, Spring and Road Construction. Like most areas of the state there are several road construction projects currently underway in Stearns County. Some of those projects have necessitated that the road be closed to traffic. Unfortunately, the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office has received complaints about vehicular traffic disregarding those signs. Driving through a closed construction area is unsafe for workers, unsafe for drivers, potentially damages the project, and in some cases damages adjacent private property. Minnesota State Statute 160.2715 reads in part:
Extra Patrols Happening Near Stearns County Construction Zones
(KNSI) – The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office is urging motorists to heed traffic restrictions in county construction zones. Personnel have received several complaints about drivers continuing through closed stretches, either entirely or with an exception solely for local traffic. The sheriff’s office in a release says refusal to respect the rules is unsafe for both workers and drivers, could potentially cause damage to the new road, and in rare cases may even result in the destruction of adjacent property.
In one rural Minnesota town, old buildings get new life as arts spaces
Farwell, Minn. has a population of about 50. It doesn’t have traffic lights or a gas station. But as of this summer, four buildings — most of its remaining town center — are now open as renovated arts and community spaces. Arts workshops, concerts, gallery shows and...
Zebra Mussels Confirmed in Stearns County Lake
Zebra mussels have been found in Lake Koronis in Stearns County. On Monday, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources confirmed a report of zebra mussels in the Lake near Paynesville. The DNR reported that a fishing guide snagged an adult zebra mussel on a hook on July 8 and reported...
Tractors converge on rural church
Tractor Run used as a way to honor fallen farmers. One by one, tractors of all sizes, models, and colors could be seen motoring down County Highway 102 from the east and west until they congregated at Nordland Lutheran Church 12 miles southwest of Paynesville on a sunny Saturday morning.
John E. Peternell
John E. Peternell, age 80 of Albany, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 29, 2022 at the Mother of Mercy Nursing Home in Albany, Minnesota. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, August 5 at Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Albany with Rev. Julius Beckermann, O.S.B. officiating. Interment will be in the parish cemetery. The Mass will be livestreamed and can be found here: https://youtu.be/1L1VsfgHNaA.
Low-interest disaster loans now available for Minnesota tornado victims
FORADA, Minn. -- Dozens of Minnesota families hit by a string of tornadoes this summer have new help available to them.Two months ago, nine tornadoes swept across the state. The strongest, an EF-2, slammed into the town of Forada in Douglas County, damaging at least 100 homes and businesses."We had an 80-foot tree come right through the middle of the house," said Dave Waletzko, whose mother, Donna, lives in Forada.Waletzko puts in several hours of work a day in an effort to get his mother's life back on track."There's basically not anything been done on the property as yet," he...
UPDATE: Power Restored In Benton County Following Outage
UNDATED -- Power has been restored after an outage Monday morning. East Central Energy says the outage was caused by a contractor digging into underground equipment. Around 355 people were without power for just over an hour throughout Benton County. If you are still without power you're asked to call...
Donald G. “Don” Kendle
Donald G. “Don” Kendle, age 90 of Sauk Centre, died peacefully, surrounded by his family on Monday, August 1, 2022 at the CentraCare Hospital in Sauk Centre, Minnesota. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 6 at First Lutheran Church in Sauk Centre with Rev. Michael Carlson officiating. Inurnment will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Sauk Centre with military honors by the Sauk Centre United Veterans Honor Guard.
Officials investigating the death of an inmate in west central Minnesota
(Benson, MN) -- The death of an inmate is under investigation at the Swift County Jail in Benson. The Swift County Sheriff’s Office says the 45-year-old man from North Dakota died in his cell Tuesday morning. The man was arrested Monday by Benson police for driving while impaired. His name hasn’t been released.
Standoff involving multiple SWAT units west of Twin Cities
The Meeker County Sheriff's Office is involved in an ongoing standoff with a man that began Monday evening. The man has barricaded himself inside a house located on the 17300 block of 745th Ave., south of Dassel, Minnesota. Deputies and SWAT were sent to the area on a report of a man threatening to kill family members. He has refused to comply and remains inside the home, authorities said Tuesday.
Willmar native writes paranormal thriller
(Willmar MN-) Willmar native Zack Thelen-Liebl has written a book called Chasing Shadows: Genesis. It's a paranormal thriller set in St. Paul in 1924... Your browser does not support the audio element. ...Thelen-Liebl ran for mayor of Willmar 8 years ago, and now lives in Stillwater and works full time...
2 airlifted, another injured in central Minnesota ATV crash
Two 20-year-olds were airlifted to hospitals and a 19-year-old was taken to a medical center ambulance after an ATV crash Saturday in rural Motley, Minnesota. The Cass County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened at about 12:41 a.m. in the area of County Road 103 and 57th Ave. SW in Meadow Brook Township.
Minnesota Family Finds 100+ Goats Grazing In Their Backyard
It created quite the commotion.
Standoff in central Minnesota is over, man arrested
(Dassel, MN) --A standoff involving a man threatening to kill family members in a home south of Dassel is over. The Meeker County Sheriff's Office says the 31-year-old suspect finally exited the house and surrendered around 9:45 Tuesday night. A SWAT team was dispatched Monday evening after the man barricaded himself inside and attempts to negotiate with him were unsuccessful all-day Tuesday. Authorities got an arrest warrant for felony terroristic threats and the man was arrested without incident. No injuries are reported.
Bear dies after being struck by motorcycle on Minnesota road
PILLAGER, Minn. (FOX 9) - A black bear was killed when it was hit by a motorcyclist near Pillager, Minnesota, on Monday. The Pillager Area Fire and Rescue says the motorcyclist collided with the bear on County Road 34 north of Pillager. The motorcyclist suffered some scrapes and a broken wrist.
