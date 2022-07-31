FORADA, Minn. -- Dozens of Minnesota families hit by a string of tornadoes this summer have new help available to them.Two months ago, nine tornadoes swept across the state. The strongest, an EF-2, slammed into the town of Forada in Douglas County, damaging at least 100 homes and businesses."We had an 80-foot tree come right through the middle of the house," said Dave Waletzko, whose mother, Donna, lives in Forada.Waletzko puts in several hours of work a day in an effort to get his mother's life back on track."There's basically not anything been done on the property as yet," he...

