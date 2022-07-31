Mortgage affordability test scrapped by Bank of England

www.bbc.co.uk
Your credit card debt is about to get much more expensive. Why the Fed rate hike will hit those struggling the most
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Call it double inflation. Americans are charging more on their credit cards to cope with rising costs, and that debt is about to get even more expensive now that the Federal Reserve is once again raising interest rates.
The Fed Just Raised Interest Rates, Here Is How It Can Affect Your Auto Loan
The Federal Reserve recently raised interest rates. Here is how applying for a new car loan could be affected. The post The Fed Just Raised Interest Rates, Here Is How It Can Affect Your Auto Loan appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Costly Mistake for Seniors: Survey Finds Older Homeowners Nearly Twice as Likely Not to Utilize Home Equity Loans
With average home values in the United States reaching record highs this year, home equity loans are becoming an attractive way for homeowners to put their biggest asset to use. But while more than one-quarter of homeowners are open to the idea of home equity loans, new research has found that almost all older homeowners are against it.
Credit Crunch Looms for Auto Lenders as Paycheck-to-Paycheck Pressures Intensify
The credit crunch looms for auto lenders — perhaps most imminently for those lending to the subprime market. To that end, and as noted Tuesday (Aug. 2) by sites such as Seeking Alpha, Credit Acceptance, which helps auto dealers offer vehicle financing — including to consumers who have less-than-stellar credit profiles — has sounded a warning about near-term prospects of seeing timely payments on recently-extended loans.
The great Chinese mortgage strike: Thousands of homebuyers are refusing to pay their home loans as growing boycotts spread online
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Hundreds of thousands of homebuyers in at least 80 Chinese cities are refusing to pay their mortgages as property developers struggle to complete their building projects, signalling a new era of turbulence for China's continued real estate crisis.
U.S. Bank opened fake accounts for unsuspecting customers
One of the largest banks in the U.S. illegally opened accounts for customers without their permission, according to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB).
CNBC
4 of the best mortgage lenders that don't charge origination fees
Extra fees can be an especially costly part of applying for a mortgage. It's very common for lenders to charge an application fee, an underwriting fee and an origination fee, which are typically all grouped together and classified as lender fees. Sometimes you'll also incur discount points to lower your interest rate. As a result, you'll end up having to pay more money on top of what you're already paying upfront when you want to buy a new home.
CNBC
How to shop for a mortgage without hurting your credit
Your credit score is one of the most important indicators of your financial health, which is why lenders use it to determine your creditworthiness whenever you submit an application to borrow money. It's inevitable that your credit score will fluctuate over time as you take on, apply for and pay off more debt, and it sometimes takes a little time for it to recover from bigger dips.
FOXBusiness
Today’s 30-year mortgage refinance rates dive below 5% for first time in 42 days | August 1, 2022
Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders who compensate us for our services, all opinions are our own. Based...
What Do Lenders Look for Before Lending Money?
Your company is growing, and you need to purchase additional equipment and raise money to pay for rising accounts to receivable amounts. How can you persuade a bank to provide...
CNBC
Mortgages can help you finance your first (or next) home purchase — here are 5 of the best mortgage lenders of 2022
The home-buying process is notoriously stressful and often times confusing, especially if you're taking on a mortgage to finance most of your purchase. There's a lot to learn when it comes to the mortgage application process, so Select rounded up a list of five of the best mortgage lenders to help you streamline the process and find a lender that best suits your needs.
Dave Ramsey Is a Fan of the 15-Year Mortgage. Here's Why
If you have to borrow for a home, you might as well spend less on interest.
BBC
'If interest rates go up I'll owe an extra £250 a month on my loans'
The Bank of England is expected to raise rates later by up to half a percentage point. Rising interest rates can affect people in different ways, often creating extra costs and worries. But while it can increase the cost of borrowing, hitting business plans or mortgage hopes, savers may give...
Carbuyer Stunned Upon Discovering Auto Loan Balance Shows $14,000 After Nearly $19,000 in Payments Made
A Missouri resident woke up to quite a surprise the other day when they checked their account balance on their auto loan. The borrower, a Redditor stated that they had been paying on the original loan amount since the car was purchased in the fall of 2018. After four years of consecutive payments, with an occasionally missed month, the total balance paid on the loan was $18,627.60, which amounts to several thousand over the price of the vehicle.
Americans are putting inflation on the credit card, Fed study shows
Credit card balances hit $890 billion in the second quarter amid red-hot inflation and rising interest rates. Americans are dealing with inflation by turning to credit. They’re not just racking up higher balances on their credit cards as sky-high inflation and rising interest rates hit household wallets, though. A study released Tuesday by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York’s Center for Microeconomic Data shows a 13% cumulative year-over-year increase in credit card balances. That’s the largest jump in 20 years, since 2002.
Homebuyers desperate to get a mortgage are lining up for the same risky bet that helped cause the 2008 housing crash
Adjustable-rate mortgages are making a comeback despite their role in the 2008 housing crash. LendingTree says the number of ARMs offered to borrowers has more than tripled since 2021. The share of ARMs offered to borrowers with lower credit scores is also rising — it could cause problems down the...
HSBC is giving its U.K. workers £1,500 to help with inflation costs as British banks spend big on their employees
This move comes less than a month after Virgin Money, among other financial institutions, said it would give workers a one-time payment to combat economic challenges.
ConsumerAffairs
Rocket Mortgage introduces new home equity loan
With inflation putting the squeeze on consumers, many are finding that their credit card debt is getting unmanageable. It’s especially difficult since interest rates tend to go up every time the Federal Reserve hikes the federal funds rate. Applying for a balance transfer credit card with a year or...
BBC
Care firm My Homecare Reading put clients at risk, report finds
An inadequate care firm put clients at risk of avoidable harm and failed to obtain required recruitment information for some staff, inspectors found. My Homecare Reading provides personal care for people in their own homes. A report said the agency did not run "effective and robust recruitment and selection procedures"...
FOXBusiness
Today’s mortgage rates: Look to shorter terms for greater interest savings | August 3, 2022
Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders who compensate us for our services, all opinions are our own. Based...
