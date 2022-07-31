Finau wins Rocket Mortgage for 2nd straight PGA Tour victory

It took Tony Finau eight years to accumulate his first two PGA Tour wins. His next two took just eight days. Finau touched off his second consecutive PGA Tour win at the Rocket Mortgage Classic on Sunday at Detroit Golf Club by five strokes over Cameron Young, Taylor Pendrith and Patrick Cantlay after winning the 3M Open the Sunday prior. In the process, he continues to shed his reputation as a competitor who is always in the mix but rarely capable of closing out PGA Tour events.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO