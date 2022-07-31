Finau wins Rocket Mortgage for 2nd straight PGA Tour victory

www.wralsportsfan.com
golfmagic.com
PGA Tour REMOVES LIV Golf players from FedEx Cup; Rickie Fowler now in Playoffs
The PGA Tour has booted all the LIV Golf players out of its FedEx Cup standings heading into this week's final regular season event at the Wyndham Championship. Now the list has been updated, it means Rickie Fowler, who has had just one top-20 finish all season, moves into the all-important top 125 in the standings.
Golf Channel
OWGR: Tony Finau closes in on top 10; Phil Mickelson almost out of top 100
On the heels of back-to-back PGA Tour victories, Tony Finau is closing in on a return to the top 10 in the world rankings. Finau, who spent time as high as No. 9 in the Official World Golf Ranking in 2018, moved from No. 16 to No. 13 after Sunday’s win at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, just behind Jordan Spieth and right ahead of Will Zalatoris.
AOL Corp
LIV vs. PGA: Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau, nine others file antitrust lawsuit against PGA Tour
Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau and nine other players involved with LIV Golf have filed suit against the PGA Tour, charging antitrust violations and alleging a wide-ranging pattern of coordinated behavior between the Tour and multiple other golf entities. In the lawsuit, first reported by the Wall Street Journal, the players...
Phil Mickelson among 11 golfers to file suit against PGA Tour
A cadre of golfers including Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau, filed an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour on Wednesday.
Wyndham Championship Odds: 3 Outright Bets to Target for the Final PGA Tour Event of the Regular Season
Webb Simpson headlines the three outright bets I'm placing for the Wyndham Championship. The post Wyndham Championship Odds: 3 Outright Bets to Target for the Final PGA Tour Event of the Regular Season appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
CBS Sports
Tony Finau sheds reputation, gains momentum ahead of FedEx Cup Playoffs run after back-to-back wins
It took Tony Finau eight years to accumulate his first two PGA Tour wins. His next two took just eight days. Finau touched off his second consecutive PGA Tour win at the Rocket Mortgage Classic on Sunday at Detroit Golf Club by five strokes over Cameron Young, Taylor Pendrith and Patrick Cantlay after winning the 3M Open the Sunday prior. In the process, he continues to shed his reputation as a competitor who is always in the mix but rarely capable of closing out PGA Tour events.
GolfWRX
Tour Rundown: Finau claims consecutive wins | Stunning 62 lifts Furue to title
The big news in a short week came from…well, let’s explain short week first. Three major tours were in action this week, with linksland golf in Dundonald, heathland golf in St Andrews, and good, old Scottish transplant golf in Detroit. The LPGA/Ladies European Tour joined forces at the Scottish Open, while the DP World Tour played at the Fairmont above St. Andrews linksland. Finally, the US PGA tour returend to the Detroit Golf Club, designed by Dornoch native Donald Ross.
FedExCup Playoffs: Who is on the bubble this week at the Wyndham Championship
The FedExCup Playoffs are just a week away, which makes the Wyndham Championship the last chance golfers have to secure their spot in the postseason. Only the top 125 golfers in the FedExCup standings will qualify for the FedEx St. Jude Championship, which marks the first of three playoff tournaments that ends with the Tour Championship at East Lake later this month.
Golf Digest
Tony Finau's hot streak pushes him past impressive PGA Tour career earnings milestone
With two wins in a seven-day span, Tony Finau racked up nearly $3 million in prize money. It's not quite winning Friday's Mega Millions drawing, but it'll do. Especially considering that's just a fraction of Finau's career earnings. In fact, Finau passed an impressive PGA Tour earnings milestone thanks to...
Golf.com
2022 Wyndham Championship tee times: Round 1 groupings for Thursday
The 2022 Wyndham Championship gets underway Thursday, August 4, at Sedgefield Country Club in North Carolina. You can find full Round 1 tee times for the tournament at the bottom of this post. Featured grouping for Wyndham Round 1. PGA Tour star Will Zalatoris is still missing something big on...
