Detroit, MI

Finau wins Rocket Mortgage for 2nd straight PGA Tour victory

By LARRY LAGE, AP Sports Writer
 3 days ago
PGA Tour REMOVES LIV Golf players from FedEx Cup; Rickie Fowler now in Playoffs

The PGA Tour has booted all the LIV Golf players out of its FedEx Cup standings heading into this week's final regular season event at the Wyndham Championship. Now the list has been updated, it means Rickie Fowler, who has had just one top-20 finish all season, moves into the all-important top 125 in the standings.
GOLF
OWGR: Tony Finau closes in on top 10; Phil Mickelson almost out of top 100

On the heels of back-to-back PGA Tour victories, Tony Finau is closing in on a return to the top 10 in the world rankings. Finau, who spent time as high as No. 9 in the Official World Golf Ranking in 2018, moved from No. 16 to No. 13 after Sunday’s win at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, just behind Jordan Spieth and right ahead of Will Zalatoris.
GOLF
Sports
Tony Finau sheds reputation, gains momentum ahead of FedEx Cup Playoffs run after back-to-back wins

It took Tony Finau eight years to accumulate his first two PGA Tour wins. His next two took just eight days. Finau touched off his second consecutive PGA Tour win at the Rocket Mortgage Classic on Sunday at Detroit Golf Club by five strokes over Cameron Young, Taylor Pendrith and Patrick Cantlay after winning the 3M Open the Sunday prior. In the process, he continues to shed his reputation as a competitor who is always in the mix but rarely capable of closing out PGA Tour events.
Tour Rundown: Finau claims consecutive wins | Stunning 62 lifts Furue to title

The big news in a short week came from…well, let’s explain short week first. Three major tours were in action this week, with linksland golf in Dundonald, heathland golf in St Andrews, and good, old Scottish transplant golf in Detroit. The LPGA/Ladies European Tour joined forces at the Scottish Open, while the DP World Tour played at the Fairmont above St. Andrews linksland. Finally, the US PGA tour returend to the Detroit Golf Club, designed by Dornoch native Donald Ross.
FedExCup Playoffs: Who is on the bubble this week at the Wyndham Championship

The FedExCup Playoffs are just a week away, which makes the Wyndham Championship the last chance golfers have to secure their spot in the postseason. Only the top 125 golfers in the FedExCup standings will qualify for the FedEx St. Jude Championship, which marks the first of three playoff tournaments that ends with the Tour Championship at East Lake later this month.
GOLF
2022 Wyndham Championship tee times: Round 1 groupings for Thursday

The 2022 Wyndham Championship gets underway Thursday, August 4, at Sedgefield Country Club in North Carolina. You can find full Round 1 tee times for the tournament at the bottom of this post. Featured grouping for Wyndham Round 1. PGA Tour star Will Zalatoris is still missing something big on...
