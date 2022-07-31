What Did Raiders OL Alex Leatherwood Say When Asked About Losing Starting Job?

raiderramble.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This will disappoint some Clemson fans
Clemson fans that had hoped to see two former Tigers greats back together on the field will have to wait a little longer. Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson announced that Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne (...)
Yardbarker
Steelers RB Najee Harris Leaves Practice With Leg Injury
LATROBE, PA — Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris is dealing with an ankle injury following the first practice of Week 2 at training camp. Harris called trainers over while holding his shoe and hobbled to the sideline with head trainer John Norwig. He continued to be evaluated on the sideline, testing weight on his left ankle.
Derek Carr details epic first meeting with undrafted Raiders teammate turned potential starter
Derek Carr has been around for quite some time now. He’s shared the field with more than a few teammates, and he’s pretty much seen it all in the eight years he’s been in the league. Be that as it may, there are still some things that continue to amaze the Las Vegas Raiders star quarterback.
Bengals QB Joe Burrow returns to team facility after appendectomy
Fans of the Cincinnati Bengals were understandably concerned when they learned last week that star quarterback Joe Burrow would be temporarily sidelined after he required surgery to remove his appendix. Bengals head coach Zac Taylor initially elected against offering a timeline for when Burrow would be back under center, but there is now a positive update regarding the 25-year-old's status on the first day of August.
Yardbarker
Raiders QB Coach Excited For Group Ahead Of Hall of Fame Game
The Pro Football Hall of Fame Game is just days away, and with it, the return of Las Vegas Raiders football. One position group to keep an eye on will be the quarterbacks, led by coach Bo Hardegree. Hardegree, who has been in the NFL since 2014, served with new...
Cardinals receiver Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown arrested on criminal speeding charge
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown was arrested early Wednesday morning on a criminal speeding charge.
ESPN
Arizona Cardinals activate WR Marquise Brown from non-football injury list
GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Cardinals wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown began his return Tuesday from a hamstring injury that landed him on the active/non-football injury list to start training camp. Around the time the Cardinals announced that Brown was activated off the NFI list, he took part in a pre-practice walk-through....
Yardbarker
Raiders Camp: Being A Starter Would Be An Honor For Lester Cotton Sr.
The starting five for the Las Vegas Raiders’ offensive line continues to be the hot topic in camp. In an ever-changing story, Lester Cotton Sr. has been a name thrown around as a potential starter at right guard. The competition on the right side of the Raiders’ O-line has...
CBS Sports
2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game: How to watch, stream as Raiders face Jaguars in preseason opener
Among the telltale signs that the NFL regular season is near is the annual Hall of Fame Game. The first game of the NFL's preseason, the Hall of Fame Game brings excitement for what's ahead while also paying homage to previous gridiron greats. This year's game will feature the Las Vegas Raiders and the Jacksonville Jaguars, two teams that will face off during Week 9 of the regular season.
Las Vegas Raiders Rookie Dylan Parham is Ready
The Las Vegas Raiders have high expectations for the 2022 season, and rookie Dylan Parham figures big in those expectations.
Ja'Marr Chase Discusses Joe Burrow's Return to Bengals' Facilities
Burrow was on the practice field on Monday
Raiders vs. Jaguars: Time, TV schedule, odds, streaming, how to watch
The NFL is finally back as the Raiders will play in the first preseason game of the year. They’ll take on the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio on Thursday. Both teams are expected to exercise an abundance of caution when it comes to playing...
WR Marquise Brown Arrested for Speeding
New Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown was arrested in Arizona on Wednesday morning. Apparently, Brown was arrested with a charge of “criminal speeding.” That could mean he was exceeding 85 mph, exceeding a speed limit by 20 mph and exceeding 35 mph while approaching a school zone. It is unclear at this time which rule/rules he is guilty of breaking.
