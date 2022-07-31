Nebraska rapper Brayy Returns with Another Hit Single “Come Over”

24hip-hop.com
Well-Known N.J. artist Stvckz Releases Music Video for “Troubled Timez”
Gradually becoming one of New Jersey’s most popular artists is no small feat. It seems like every year, more and more talented artists are emerging from the city, competing for a place in the rap scene’s elite and expanding their fanbase across provincial and national borders. In other...
craftymotherfather.com
30+ Romantic Things To Do In Lincoln For Couples
This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Lincoln for couples based on significant travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. Lincoln has plenty to offer if you’re looking for romantic activities. The city’s top attractions and date ideas for couples are included below. These events are open to everyone, from exquisite dining to the city’s sights.
News Channel Nebraska
Wilber, Nebraska ready for 61st Czech Festival
BEATRICE – The Nebraska town known as the Czech Capital of the USA is getting set to put on a 61st annual celebration. Wilber will host the National Czech Festival kicking off Friday…two years removed from a Covid interruption. "It's great to be back and have people back...
KETV.com
'Friday Night Flicks': Outdoor movies return to downtown Omaha in August
OMAHA, Neb. — Grab your popcorn for some outdoor movies in downtown Omaha. Gene Leahy Mall will be hosting "Friday Night Flicks" in August. Each Friday will feature a different movie at the park's Downtown Green event lawn, as well as food trucks. The trucks will line up along...
York News-Times
She paid movers over $1,000 to relocate to Lincoln. They never showed up.
When 24-year-old Lauren Vlach traded the country music, barbecue and cowboy boots of Tennessee for the rolling Great Plains, she was nervous. Nashville is nearly 750 miles from Lincoln. The distance posed a challenge in getting her personal belongings moved safely and affordably. As a first-time mover, she wanted to...
klkntv.com
Lefty’s Records in Lincoln closing at the end of August
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A beloved local record store will be closing its doors at the end of the month. Lefty’s Records, which is located near the intersection of 27th and South Streets, will close after 11 years of business. “I have had people come in, well, it’s...
KETV.com
Now Serving Omaha: Finicky Frank's
Homemade crab cakes, French fries, onion rings, and more?. If any of that sounds appetizing, head on down to Ponca Hills and give Finicky Frank's a try!. KETV NewsWatch 7's Kalé Searcy sat down with Finicky Frank's to talk about what's on the menu, in this week's edition of what's Now Serving Omaha.
This Midwestern Orphaned Squirrel Now Demands to be Scratched
Everyone deserves some perks and that includes squirrels apparently. I say that because there's a squirrel in the Midwest who was sadly orphaned that now has demands. Video proves that means getting scratched by his/her human. This special squirrel moment happened very recently in Nebraska City, Nebraska. The human who...
Corn Nation
Nebraska Fans Must Make A Really Hard Choice Before The Season Begins
There are less than 30 days left until the start of the 2022 Nebraska football season. Is it time to get excited?. Or are you just waiting to see what happens in Dublin?
KETV.com
Waverle Monroe returns to KETV NewsWatch 7
OMAHA, Neb. — Waverle Monroe made her triumphant return to KETV NewsWatch 7 on Saturday morning. Waverle was welcomed back by the First News crew, including Jonah Gilmore and Caitlin Harvey. Earlier in July, Waverle announced that she had been diagnosed with cancer. On First News, she provided an...
Pop artist icon to open exhibition in Omaha gallery
The Peter Max Experience exhibition to visit the Roberta and Bob Rogers Gallery The Peter Max Experience exhibition to visit the Roberta and Bob Rogers Gallery
Omaha-filmed movie 'It Snows All the Time' premieres Friday starring locals
A locally filmed movie premieres Friday and is raising awareness about dementia. It stars Omaha natives John Beasley and Erich Hover and other actors like Tatyana Ali and Sterling Knight.
WOWT
Brothers reunite with Boys Town family teachers after 17 years
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Jorge and Francisco Mazon were just kids when they left their tough home life in Las Vegas and came to Boys Town. Now all grown up, the brothers were able to reunite with the family teachers who played a big part in shaping who they are today.
Corn Nation
Frosted Flakes: Knockerball and Candy Taste-Tester Wanted
On Friday I went to a Lincoln Saltdogs baseball game. Much of my family was there as it was the second annual game that we attended as a memorial to for my cousin. Both years I have participated in the between inning game called Knockerball. There are four people playing the game, two teams of two. The goal is to run into the player on the other team and not let them cross the finish line on the other side, but to also cross the finish line yourself while wearing big inflatable balls around your upper body.
1011now.com
Capital Jazz Society hosting free Summer Jazz Series
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Every Monday for the remainder of the summer, you can check out local jazz music in the Capital City. The Capital Jazz Society will be hosting the Summer Jazz Series through Sept. 26. The event includes local food trucks and drinks at the host site, Storm...
HuskerExtra.com
Mickey Joseph is adjusting to Nebraska’s recruiting reality
LINCOLN — Coaching can’t overcome recruiting. The motto paraphrases what Georgia coach Kirby Smart said last year en route to a national title and rings true for Mickey Joseph every day. It’s why the Nebraska receivers coach hit Louisiana hard in the offseason, landing receivers like LSU transfer Trey Palmer and freshman Decoldest Crawford.
KETV.com
'Grossly misrepresented': Bryan Health clarifies messy bun controversy
LINCOLN, Neb. — A semi-viral social media post about grooming standards has nurses across the country talking about a Nebraska hospital system's hair care standards. Bryan Health calls that video a gross misrepresentation from a TikToker who failed to fact-check his content. According to the hospital, during a recent...
WOWT
Newly completed North Omaha mural honors female gun violence victims
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A newly-completed mural in North Omaha is recognizing the lives of women in the community who have been killed by gun violence, helping bring new hope and peace to their family members. “I love the fact that her face is plastered somewhere that is a busy...
KETV.com
Speedy crime at Omaha Speedee Mart
A man held up an Omaha convenience store in July and didn’t take long to do it. According to a police report the man came into a Speedee Mart south of 120th and West Center just after 11:30 p.m. July 22. He was pretty straightforward, going to the clerk...
doniphanherald.com
Kleeb says Kansas abortion vote reverberates in Nebraska
Democratic State Chair Jane Kleeb of Hastings said Wednesday she believes the voters of Kansas sent a clear message on Tuesday to candidates and political parties to protect abortion rights and that the outcome has impacted the election battleground in Nebraska. "The message is loud and clear to the national...
