Nebraska rapper Brayy Returns with Another Hit Single “Come Over”

On Friday I went to a Lincoln Saltdogs baseball game. Much of my family was there as it was the second annual game that we attended as a memorial to for my cousin. Both years I have participated in the between inning game called Knockerball. There are four people playing the game, two teams of two. The goal is to run into the player on the other team and not let them cross the finish line on the other side, but to also cross the finish line yourself while wearing big inflatable balls around your upper body.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO