Lincoln, NE

Nebraska rapper Brayy Returns with Another Hit Single “Come Over”

24hip-hop.com
 4 days ago
24hip-hop.com

24hip-hop.com

Well-Known N.J. artist Stvckz Releases Music Video for “Troubled Timez”

Gradually becoming one of New Jersey’s most popular artists is no small feat. It seems like every year, more and more talented artists are emerging from the city, competing for a place in the rap scene’s elite and expanding their fanbase across provincial and national borders. In other...
MUSIC
craftymotherfather.com

30+ Romantic Things To Do In Lincoln For Couples

This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Lincoln for couples based on significant travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. Lincoln has plenty to offer if you’re looking for romantic activities. The city’s top attractions and date ideas for couples are included below. These events are open to everyone, from exquisite dining to the city’s sights.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Wilber, Nebraska ready for 61st Czech Festival

BEATRICE – The Nebraska town known as the Czech Capital of the USA is getting set to put on a 61st annual celebration. Wilber will host the National Czech Festival kicking off Friday…two years removed from a Covid interruption. "It's great to be back and have people back...
WILBER, NE
KETV.com

'Friday Night Flicks': Outdoor movies return to downtown Omaha in August

OMAHA, Neb. — Grab your popcorn for some outdoor movies in downtown Omaha. Gene Leahy Mall will be hosting "Friday Night Flicks" in August. Each Friday will feature a different movie at the park's Downtown Green event lawn, as well as food trucks. The trucks will line up along...
York News-Times

She paid movers over $1,000 to relocate to Lincoln. They never showed up.

When 24-year-old Lauren Vlach traded the country music, barbecue and cowboy boots of Tennessee for the rolling Great Plains, she was nervous. Nashville is nearly 750 miles from Lincoln. The distance posed a challenge in getting her personal belongings moved safely and affordably. As a first-time mover, she wanted to...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Lefty’s Records in Lincoln closing at the end of August

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A beloved local record store will be closing its doors at the end of the month. Lefty’s Records, which is located near the intersection of 27th and South Streets, will close after 11 years of business. “I have had people come in, well, it’s...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Now Serving Omaha: Finicky Frank's

Homemade crab cakes, French fries, onion rings, and more?. If any of that sounds appetizing, head on down to Ponca Hills and give Finicky Frank's a try!. KETV NewsWatch 7's Kalé Searcy sat down with Finicky Frank's to talk about what's on the menu, in this week's edition of what's Now Serving Omaha.
KETV.com

Waverle Monroe returns to KETV NewsWatch 7

OMAHA, Neb. — Waverle Monroe made her triumphant return to KETV NewsWatch 7 on Saturday morning. Waverle was welcomed back by the First News crew, including Jonah Gilmore and Caitlin Harvey. Earlier in July, Waverle announced that she had been diagnosed with cancer. On First News, she provided an...
Corn Nation

Frosted Flakes: Knockerball and Candy Taste-Tester Wanted

On Friday I went to a Lincoln Saltdogs baseball game. Much of my family was there as it was the second annual game that we attended as a memorial to for my cousin. Both years I have participated in the between inning game called Knockerball. There are four people playing the game, two teams of two. The goal is to run into the player on the other team and not let them cross the finish line on the other side, but to also cross the finish line yourself while wearing big inflatable balls around your upper body.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Capital Jazz Society hosting free Summer Jazz Series

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Every Monday for the remainder of the summer, you can check out local jazz music in the Capital City. The Capital Jazz Society will be hosting the Summer Jazz Series through Sept. 26. The event includes local food trucks and drinks at the host site, Storm...
LINCOLN, NE
HuskerExtra.com

Mickey Joseph is adjusting to Nebraska’s recruiting reality

LINCOLN — Coaching can’t overcome recruiting. The motto paraphrases what Georgia coach Kirby Smart said last year en route to a national title and rings true for Mickey Joseph every day. It’s why the Nebraska receivers coach hit Louisiana hard in the offseason, landing receivers like LSU transfer Trey Palmer and freshman Decoldest Crawford.
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

'Grossly misrepresented': Bryan Health clarifies messy bun controversy

LINCOLN, Neb. — A semi-viral social media post about grooming standards has nurses across the country talking about a Nebraska hospital system's hair care standards. Bryan Health calls that video a gross misrepresentation from a TikToker who failed to fact-check his content. According to the hospital, during a recent...
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Newly completed North Omaha mural honors female gun violence victims

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A newly-completed mural in North Omaha is recognizing the lives of women in the community who have been killed by gun violence, helping bring new hope and peace to their family members. “I love the fact that her face is plastered somewhere that is a busy...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Speedy crime at Omaha Speedee Mart

A man held up an Omaha convenience store in July and didn’t take long to do it. According to a police report the man came into a Speedee Mart south of 120th and West Center just after 11:30 p.m. July 22. He was pretty straightforward, going to the clerk...
OMAHA, NE
doniphanherald.com

Kleeb says Kansas abortion vote reverberates in Nebraska

Democratic State Chair Jane Kleeb of Hastings said Wednesday she believes the voters of Kansas sent a clear message on Tuesday to candidates and political parties to protect abortion rights and that the outcome has impacted the election battleground in Nebraska. "The message is loud and clear to the national...
NEBRASKA STATE

