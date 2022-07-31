Australia Home Prices Slide, Sydney Suffers Worse Month in 40 Years

money.usnews.com
Related
The areas where house prices are tumbling at the fastest rate in 40 years – as mortgage-holders brace for a 'super-sized' rate rise
Some of Australia's wealthier areas are suffering the sharpest drop in property values, as surging interest rates spark the steepest housing market downturn in four decades. For the third straight month, the median national home price fell in July - this time by 1.3 per cent, new CoreLogic data showed. House and unit values together have fallen by two per cent over three months.
US News and World Report
UK House Prices Rise at Slowest Pace in a Year, Nationwide Says
LONDON (Reuters) - British house prices rose in July at the slowest monthly pace in a year and the market is likely to slow further as the cost-of-living squeeze tightens and the Bank of England keeps on raising interest rates, mortgage lender Nationwide said on Tuesday. House prices last month...
Australian central bank hikes rate to 6-year high 1.85%
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s central bank on Tuesday boosted its benchmark interest rate for a fourth consecutive month to a six-year high of 1.85%. The Reserve Bank of Australia’s decision was the cash rate’s third consecutive hike of half a percentage point. When the bank...
New Zealand house prices see fastest drop since GFC, but first homebuyers still shut out of market
House prices in New Zealand are experiencing the fastest drop in value since the global financial crisis, but many first homebuyers remain locked out of home ownership due to an inflated market, the cost of living crisis and rising interest rates. New Zealand has been plagued by a runaway housing...
IN THIS ARTICLE
UK house prices: history says the market is in for a long slowdown not a crash
It’s going to be easier to get on the property ladder following a recent decision by the Bank of England to relax some of the criteria for getting a mortgage. Combined with expectations of a slowdown in the property market, this news will be something of a relief to those who have been unable to buy a home due to booming prices in recent years.
Japan, China cut holdings of U.S. Treasuries to multi-year lows -data
NEW YORK, July 18 (Reuters) - Japan and China pared back holdings of U.S. Treasuries in May to multi-year lows, data from the U.S. Treasury department showed on Monday. Japan's holdings fell to $1.212 trillion, the lowest since January 2020, when the country's stash of Treasuries was $1.211 trillion. In April, Japan's holdings were at $1.218 trillion.
US News and World Report
Analysis-As Wheat Prices Soar, the World's Consumers Vote With Their Feet
SINGAPORE/JAKARTA (Reuters) - Global wheat consumption is headed for its biggest annual decline in decades as record inflation forces consumers and companies to use less and replace the grain with cheaper alternatives, amid growing food insecurity. Consumers may face even higher wheat prices in the second half of 2022 as...
S.Korea's home prices to fall up to 2.8% with 100 bp rate hike - central bank report
SEOUL, Aug 3 (Reuters) - South Korea's residential property prices are likely to drop by up to 2.8% in two years with a full percentage point hike in policy interest rate, according to a research paper by the central bank on Wednesday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CNBC
Mainland China markets rise after private survey shows Chinese factory activity grew slightly
Mainland China stocks rose along with most other Asia-Pacific indexes on Monday as a private survey on Chinese factory activity showed slight growth at 50.4. Over the weekend, China's official Purchasing Managers' Index reading for July came in at 49, down from 50.2 in June and lower than the expected 50.4.
Britain is the card fraud capital of Europe as we suffer more cons with the highest losses, new figures show
Britain is the card fraud capital of Europe as we suffer the most cons with the highest losses, new figures released today show. European Central Bank data shows that the UK boasts 134 card frauds per 1,000 population which is more than other major economies like France (115), Spain (37), Italy (19) and Germany (15).
Warning over 15% inflation as rates set for fastest rise in nearly 30 years
The Bank of England is widely expected to hike rates by the highest level in nearly three decades on Thursday after experts warned that inflation could peak at 15%.Decision makers on the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will increase interest rates from 1.25% to 1.75%, analysts believe, as they try to bring inflation back under control.Previous Bank predictions forecast that Consumer Prices Index inflation would peak at around 11% this autumn, before falling back.But on Wednesday the Resolution Foundation think tank warned of further misery to come. While the prices of some global commodities, such as oil, have come off...
‘Surprising momentum’ in housing market as prices increase by 11% annually
The housing market retained a surprising degree of momentum in July, despite the mounting pressures on household budgets, according to an index.Annual UK house price growth accelerated slightly in July to 11.0%, from 10.7% in June, according to Nationwide Building Society, which added that it expects the market to slow in the months ahead.Prices were up by 0.1% month on month, marking the 12th monthly increase on this measure in a row.The average house price in July was £271,209.Robert Gardner, Nationwide’s chief economist, said: “The housing market has retained a surprising degree of momentum given the mounting pressures on household...
UK inflation expectations fall again as BoE nears rates decision
LONDON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - The British public's expectations for inflation fell again in July, a survey showed on Monday, potentially adding to the case for the Bank of England (BoE) to increase interest rates by only a quarter percentage point later this week.
US News and World Report
U.S. Stocks Slip, Crude Slides as Soft Data Feed Recession Jitters
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Wall Street ended a three-day winning streak and crude prices plunged on Monday as economic data from the U.S., Europe and China showed demand weakening under inflation pressures, while the looming possibility of recession curbed risk appetite. All three major U.S. indexes ended the choppy session...
CNBC
Bank of England tipped for biggest interest rate hike in 27 years as inflation soars
LONDON — The Bank of England on Thursday is broadly expected to hike interest rates by 50 basis points, its largest single increase since 1995. Such a move would take borrowing costs to 1.75% as the central bank battles soaring inflation and would be the first half-point hike since it was made independent from the British government in 1997.
German exports surge to record level in June, outlook still gloomy
BERLIN, Aug 3 (Reuters) - The value of German exports jumped by 4.5% in June to hit a record level, though economists cautioned that much of the increase was likely due to soaring prices.
Comments / 0