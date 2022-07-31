ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Australia Home Prices Slide, Sydney Suffers Worse Month in 40 Years

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
money.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

The areas where house prices are tumbling at the fastest rate in 40 years – as mortgage-holders brace for a 'super-sized' rate rise

Some of Australia's wealthier areas are suffering the sharpest drop in property values, as surging interest rates spark the steepest housing market downturn in four decades. For the third straight month, the median national home price fell in July - this time by 1.3 per cent, new CoreLogic data showed. House and unit values together have fallen by two per cent over three months.
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

UK House Prices Rise at Slowest Pace in a Year, Nationwide Says

LONDON (Reuters) - British house prices rose in July at the slowest monthly pace in a year and the market is likely to slow further as the cost-of-living squeeze tightens and the Bank of England keeps on raising interest rates, mortgage lender Nationwide said on Tuesday. House prices last month...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Prices#Mortgage#Reserve Bank Of Australia#Business Industry#Linus Business#Sydney Suffers#Home Value#Corelogic#Hobart 1 5
Reuters

Japan, China cut holdings of U.S. Treasuries to multi-year lows -data

NEW YORK, July 18 (Reuters) - Japan and China pared back holdings of U.S. Treasuries in May to multi-year lows, data from the U.S. Treasury department showed on Monday. Japan's holdings fell to $1.212 trillion, the lowest since January 2020, when the country's stash of Treasuries was $1.211 trillion. In April, Japan's holdings were at $1.218 trillion.
WORLD
US News and World Report

Analysis-As Wheat Prices Soar, the World's Consumers Vote With Their Feet

SINGAPORE/JAKARTA (Reuters) - Global wheat consumption is headed for its biggest annual decline in decades as record inflation forces consumers and companies to use less and replace the grain with cheaper alternatives, amid growing food insecurity. Consumers may face even higher wheat prices in the second half of 2022 as...
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Place
Sydney
The Independent

Warning over 15% inflation as rates set for fastest rise in nearly 30 years

The Bank of England is widely expected to hike rates by the highest level in nearly three decades on Thursday after experts warned that inflation could peak at 15%.Decision makers on the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will increase interest rates from 1.25% to 1.75%, analysts believe, as they try to bring inflation back under control.Previous Bank predictions forecast that Consumer Prices Index inflation would peak at around 11% this autumn, before falling back.But on Wednesday the Resolution Foundation think tank warned of further misery to come. While the prices of some global commodities, such as oil, have come off...
BUSINESS
The Independent

‘Surprising momentum’ in housing market as prices increase by 11% annually

The housing market retained a surprising degree of momentum in July, despite the mounting pressures on household budgets, according to an index.Annual UK house price growth accelerated slightly in July to 11.0%, from 10.7% in June, according to Nationwide Building Society, which added that it expects the market to slow in the months ahead.Prices were up by 0.1% month on month, marking the 12th monthly increase on this measure in a row.The average house price in July was £271,209.Robert Gardner, Nationwide’s chief economist, said: “The housing market has retained a surprising degree of momentum given the mounting pressures on household...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

U.S. Stocks Slip, Crude Slides as Soft Data Feed Recession Jitters

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Wall Street ended a three-day winning streak and crude prices plunged on Monday as economic data from the U.S., Europe and China showed demand weakening under inflation pressures, while the looming possibility of recession curbed risk appetite. All three major U.S. indexes ended the choppy session...
STOCKS
CNBC

Bank of England tipped for biggest interest rate hike in 27 years as inflation soars

LONDON — The Bank of England on Thursday is broadly expected to hike interest rates by 50 basis points, its largest single increase since 1995. Such a move would take borrowing costs to 1.75% as the central bank battles soaring inflation and would be the first half-point hike since it was made independent from the British government in 1997.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy