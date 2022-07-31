ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Lufthansa Pilots Vote for Industrial Action Over Pay

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
money.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Hundreds of Amazon Warehouse Workers Walk Out Over Pay, UK Union Says

LONDON (Reuters) -Hundreds of Amazon workers at a warehouse in Tilbury in southeast England have walked out in protest over pay, the trade union GMB said, the latest sign of labour force discontent as the rising cost-of-living sparks strikes across sectors. Amazon, which dominates the online retail marketplace, has faced...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

U.S. FAA Issues New Safety Directive on Boeing 777 Airplanes

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Tuesday issued an airworthiness directive for all Boeing 777 airplanes over safety concerns. The directive was prompted by high electrical resistance within the gust suppression sensor because of corrosion. The FAA said the gust suppression function is a non-essential feature that provides a minor improvement to ride quality during lateral wind gusts at low airspeeds.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CNBC

European markets muted; Bank of England imposes biggest rate hike in 27 years

LONDON — European stocks were slightly higher on Thursday as uncertainty returned following gains in the previous session. The pan-European Stoxx 600 was up 0.4% by mid-afternoon deals. Travel and leisure stocks were the standout performers, gaining 2%, while media stocks fell 1%. The relatively cautious mood for European...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lufthansa Group#Pilot#Reuters#German#Vc#Eurowings
US News and World Report

Swiss Adopt New EU Sanctions on Russia, Allow Oil Payments

BERLIN/ZURICH (Reuters) -The Swiss government imposed further sanctions against Russia over the war in Ukraine on Wednesday, in line with the European Union's latest measures on gold and gold products, the cabinet said. The government said that it had made two new exceptions with respect to transactions related to agricultural...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy