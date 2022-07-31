Lufthansa Pilots Vote for Industrial Action Over Pay

money.usnews.com
Hundreds of Amazon Warehouse Workers Walk Out Over Pay, UK Union Says
LONDON (Reuters) -Hundreds of Amazon workers at a warehouse in Tilbury in southeast England have walked out in protest over pay, the trade union GMB said, the latest sign of labour force discontent as the rising cost-of-living sparks strikes across sectors. Amazon, which dominates the online retail marketplace, has faced...
Exclusive: Airbus Axes Remaining A350 Jet Deal With Qatar Airways - Sources
PARIS (Reuters) - Airbus has revoked its entire outstanding order from Qatar Airways for A350 jets, severing all new jetliner business with the Gulf carrier in a dramatic new twist to a dispute clouding World Cup preparations, two industry sources said. No comment was immediately available from Airbus or Qatar...
U.S. FAA Issues New Safety Directive on Boeing 777 Airplanes
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Tuesday issued an airworthiness directive for all Boeing 777 airplanes over safety concerns. The directive was prompted by high electrical resistance within the gust suppression sensor because of corrosion. The FAA said the gust suppression function is a non-essential feature that provides a minor improvement to ride quality during lateral wind gusts at low airspeeds.
European markets muted; Bank of England imposes biggest rate hike in 27 years
LONDON — European stocks were slightly higher on Thursday as uncertainty returned following gains in the previous session. The pan-European Stoxx 600 was up 0.4% by mid-afternoon deals. Travel and leisure stocks were the standout performers, gaining 2%, while media stocks fell 1%. The relatively cautious mood for European...
Swiss Adopt New EU Sanctions on Russia, Allow Oil Payments
BERLIN/ZURICH (Reuters) -The Swiss government imposed further sanctions against Russia over the war in Ukraine on Wednesday, in line with the European Union's latest measures on gold and gold products, the cabinet said. The government said that it had made two new exceptions with respect to transactions related to agricultural...
Germany's Scholz Says Russia Has No Reason to Hold up Turbine Return
MUELHEIM AN DER RUHR, Germany (Reuters) -German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Wednesday said Russia had no reason to hold up the return of a gas turbine for the Nord Stream 1 pipeline that had been serviced in Canada but has since been stranded in Germany in an escalating energy standoff.
