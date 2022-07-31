2022 LIV Golf-Bedminster: Money, Points Earned By Every Player

Pat Perez, Talor Gooch, Patrick Reed and Team Captain Dustin Johnson of 4 Aces GC celebrate after winning first-place for the team competition during day 3 of the LIV Golf Invitational - Bedminster at Trump National GC on July 31, 2022 in Bedminster, NJ. (Photo by Chris Trotman for LIV Golf via Getty Images)

Henrik Stenson carded a final-round 69 to claim a two-shot victory at the 2022 LIV Golf Invitational-Bedminster.

The 46-year-old Swede finished his final day at Trump National with one bogey offset by three birdies to reach 11-under par.

Stenson earned $4,000,000 and 400 LIV Golf points. He also added $375,000 for being part of the second-place finishing Majesticks GC team. He moved up to No. 6 on the tour’s money and points lists.

With a score of 25 under, the 4 Aces GC, captained by Dustin Johnson (-9), won the team competition for the second straight event.

2022 LIV Golf Invitational-Bedminster

Henrik Stenson of Majesticks GC poses with the champion’s trophy alongside his caddie Gareth Lord, second-place Matt Wolff of Hy Flyers GC with his caddie Nick Heinen, and third-place team Captain Dustin Johnson of 4 Aces GC with his caddie Austin Johnson as former U.S. President Donald Trump looks on during day 3 of the LIV Golf Invitational-Bedminster at Trump National GC on July 31, 2022 in Bedminster, NJ. (Photo by Chris Trotman for LIV Golf via Getty Images)

Top-5 Check Cashers

Pos-Player-(Money)

1. Henrik Stenson – $4.375m

2. Dustin Johnson – $2.563m

3. Matthew Wolff – $1.813m

4. Patrick Reed – $1.725m

5. Talor Gooch – $1.398m

Full Leaderboard: Scores, Payouts & Points