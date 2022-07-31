2022 LIV Golf-Bedminster: Money, Points Earned By Every Player
Henrik Stenson carded a final-round 69 to claim a two-shot victory at the 2022 LIV Golf Invitational-Bedminster.
The 46-year-old Swede finished his final day at Trump National with one bogey offset by three birdies to reach 11-under par.
Stenson earned $4,000,000 and 400 LIV Golf points. He also added $375,000 for being part of the second-place finishing Majesticks GC team. He moved up to No. 6 on the tour’s money and points lists.
With a score of 25 under, the 4 Aces GC, captained by Dustin Johnson (-9), won the team competition for the second straight event.
2022 LIV Golf Invitational-Bedminster
Top-5 Check Cashers
Pos-Player-(Money)
1. Henrik Stenson – $4.375m
2. Dustin Johnson – $2.563m
3. Matthew Wolff – $1.813m
4. Patrick Reed – $1.725m
5. Talor Gooch – $1.398m
