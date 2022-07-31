Sunday night leading into Monday morning weather forecast

www.fox26houston.com
Related
fox26houston.com
Man seen on video shooting, killing clerk at Houston convenience store arrested in Georgia
HOUSTON - A man accused of shooting a convenience store clerk to death in northeast Houston was arrested in Georgia. PREVIOUS: Police need help identifying suspect who killed clerk working to send money back to family in India. Investigators said Jaquel Raheem Carruth, 24, is charged with capital murder for...
fox26houston.com
Drought leaves crops struggling for Houston area farmers
NEEDVILLE, Texas - With much of the state stuck in a severe drought, Texas farmers are on the front line of some of the worst effects. With the beginning of August, many are well into a harvest season that has come earlier than normal, as they try to salvage what they can, from the season.
fox26houston.com
H-E-B recalls Creamy Creations Light Mint Chocolate Chip ice cream
AUSTIN, Texas - H-E-B has issued a voluntary recall for one of its ice cream flavors due to an undeclared allergen. H-E-B is recalling half-gallon tubs of H-E-B Creamy Creations Light Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream, as the products contain wheat, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label.
fox26houston.com
Tiny albino gator hatches at Florida wildlife park
KENANSVILLE, Fla. - A rare albino alligator baby is the newest resident of a Florida wildlife park after hatching in late July. Wild Florida, an animal park with alligator handling shows and airboat tours, posted photos and video of the tiny gator as it hatched. Sam Haught, the co-owner of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox26houston.com
Texas State Board of Education considers ditching BC, AD calendar dating system
TEXAS - A draft of new social studies curriculum in Texas removes the commonly used BC and AD calendar dating system. The terms meaning "Before Christ" and "Year of Our Lord", would be written out in place of more religiously-neutral language. BC would be replaced by BCE (Before Common Era)...
fox26houston.com
Visitors to world's tallest tree could face $5,000 fine, up to 6 months in jail
After too many trampling visitors at the world’s tallest tree in California, National Park Service officials have made it off-limits and posed the question: "Will you be part of the park’s preservation? Or part of the problem?" Hyperion, a coast redwood in Northern California, was dubbed the world’s...
fox26houston.com
Back to School: Texas Tax-Free Weekend Guide
TEXAS - The start of another school year is right around the corner for Texas students. The state's annual tax-free weekend allows parents to save some money on their back-to-school shopping. This year the Texas comptroller's office estimates shoppers will save $112 million in state and local taxes. When is...
fox26houston.com
Indiana GOP Congresswoman Jackie Walorski killed in car crash
NAPPANEE, Ind. - Republican Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski died Wednesday at the age of 58. Walorksi, who represented Indiana's 2nd Congressional district, was killed in a car crash on Wednesday afternoon in Elkhart County, Indiana. "On August 3, 2022 at approximately 12:32 PM the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office responded to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox26houston.com
Georgia to allow people to claim unborn children as dependents on taxes
ATLANTA - The Georgia Department of Revenue says expecting families who live in the Peach State can claim their embryo as a dependent on their taxes. In new guidance released Monday, officials with the state's Department of Revenue says that the tax change is due to the Supreme Court's ruling striking down Roe v. Wade and the Court of Appeals' decision to allow Georgia's so-called "heartbeat" law to go into effect.
Comments / 0