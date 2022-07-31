ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Sunday night leading into Monday morning weather forecast

 3 days ago
Drought leaves crops struggling for Houston area farmers

NEEDVILLE, Texas - With much of the state stuck in a severe drought, Texas farmers are on the front line of some of the worst effects. With the beginning of August, many are well into a harvest season that has come earlier than normal, as they try to salvage what they can, from the season.
NEEDVILLE, TX
H-E-B recalls Creamy Creations Light Mint Chocolate Chip ice cream

AUSTIN, Texas - H-E-B has issued a voluntary recall for one of its ice cream flavors due to an undeclared allergen. H-E-B is recalling half-gallon tubs of H-E-B Creamy Creations Light Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream, as the products contain wheat, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label.
TEXAS STATE
Tiny albino gator hatches at Florida wildlife park

KENANSVILLE, Fla. - A rare albino alligator baby is the newest resident of a Florida wildlife park after hatching in late July. Wild Florida, an animal park with alligator handling shows and airboat tours, posted photos and video of the tiny gator as it hatched. Sam Haught, the co-owner of...
FLORIDA STATE
Back to School: Texas Tax-Free Weekend Guide

TEXAS - The start of another school year is right around the corner for Texas students. The state's annual tax-free weekend allows parents to save some money on their back-to-school shopping. This year the Texas comptroller's office estimates shoppers will save $112 million in state and local taxes. When is...
TEXAS STATE
Indiana GOP Congresswoman Jackie Walorski killed in car crash

NAPPANEE, Ind. - Republican Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski died Wednesday at the age of 58. Walorksi, who represented Indiana's 2nd Congressional district, was killed in a car crash on Wednesday afternoon in Elkhart County, Indiana. "On August 3, 2022 at approximately 12:32 PM the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office responded to...
NAPPANEE, IN
Environment
Georgia to allow people to claim unborn children as dependents on taxes

ATLANTA - The Georgia Department of Revenue says expecting families who live in the Peach State can claim their embryo as a dependent on their taxes. In new guidance released Monday, officials with the state's Department of Revenue says that the tax change is due to the Supreme Court's ruling striking down Roe v. Wade and the Court of Appeals' decision to allow Georgia's so-called "heartbeat" law to go into effect.
GEORGIA STATE

